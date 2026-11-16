Turkey Breaks With US: No Hezbollah Disarmament While Israel Occupies Lebanese Soil

Via Middle East Eye

Hezbollah’s disarmament in Lebanon can ultimately be achieved only if Israel ends its occupation of Lebanese territory, a Turkish official told Middle East Eye.

Ankara has stepped up its engagement with the Lebanese government in recent months, including a visit to Turkey by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in July. Bilal Erdogan, the Turkish president’s son, also made a three-day trip to Lebanon last week, meeting officials, dignitaries and community leaders.

Several Ankara insiders told Middle East Eye that Turkey was seeking to deepen its ties across the Levant, particularly following the rise of a new Syrian government in Damascus. That transition has allowed Turkish officials to encourage dialogue between Syria and Lebanon.

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani visited Beirut in July, in a trip described as opening a new chapter in relations between the two countries. Ankara believes stability in Syria can be achieved only if Lebanon is also stable.

“I think we consider the relationship between Iraq, Syria and Lebanon as one big belt of strategic significance for security and safety in the whole region,” a Turkish official told MEE, speaking on condition of anonymity.

He said Turkey would encourage cooperation between the three countries to ease regional tensions.

Sohaib Jawhar, a Lebanese researcher, told MEE that Ankara increasingly views Lebanon as part of Syria’s strategic environment. It recognizes that stability in Lebanon, particularly in the north, is essential to Syria’s stability, successful reconstruction and regional economic integration.

Jawhar said Turkey was concerned that recent arrangements between Israel, Cyprus and Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean could consolidate a regional order that excludes Ankara.

He added that Bilal Erdogan’s visit to Beirut was an attempt to broaden Turkey’s relations within Lebanon beyond its traditional Sunni Arab contacts to include a wider range of political and religious communities. During the trip, Erdogan’s son met representatives of the country’s Christian, Druze and Alawite communities.

Footage of the rousing welcome he received in the Sunni stronghold of Tripoli circulated widely on social media, reviving rumours that Ankara plans to unite Lebanon’s Sunni political forces.

A source familiar with the visit told MEE that Bilal Erdogan had discussed nothing of the sort, adding that the trip was intended to build closer ties between the two countries.

Hezbollah’s arms

Hezbollah’s future remains a central question for Lebanon. Although repeated assassinations and attacks targeting its leaders and rank-and-file members have weakened the movement, it has found ways to regroup and continue confronting Israel.

The Turkish official accused Israel of creating facts on the ground rather than honouring its commitments. He said that although Hezbollah had withdrawn north of the Litani River, Israel had failed to keep its promise not to establish additional military outposts on Lebanese territory.

“So you ask Hezbollah to disarm at the moment when Israeli occupation continues to grow,” the official said. “That’s an impossible equation that has to stop.”

Israel invaded Lebanon in March, after Hezbollah renewed its rocket attacks on Israel in response to the war that the US and Israel launched against Iran on 28 February.

Subsequent US-brokered talks between Israel and the Lebanese government secured a framework envisaging a gradual Israeli withdrawal as Lebanese authorities disarm Hezbollah and deploy across the country’s south. The arrangement has already been implemented in certain “pilot zones” in southern Lebanon, but progress has stalled in recent months.

The official said Turkey had told US counterparts that their plan for Lebanon could succeed only if they halted Israel’s actions. Otherwise, he said, Hezbollah would not disarm.

US President Donald Trump has floated the idea that Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa could intervene in Lebanon to secure Hezbollah’s disarmament. Damascus has publicly rejected that option. Ankara also believes it would fail and could trigger another civil war in Lebanon.

“Asking Syria to deal with the so-called Hezbollah issue or Lebanese issue without addressing the Israeli component is just impossible to do as long as Israel continues its occupation of southern Lebanon,” the official said.

He accused Israel of entrenching its presence by establishing more temporary military posts and converting some into permanent positions. Jawhar said Ankara recognises that Hezbollah’s disarmament cannot be addressed independently of the political and security environment that gave rise to the group.

🇱🇧 Erdogan’s son rolled into northern Lebanon to drums, dancing and Turkish flags everywhere.



Bilal Erdogan is on a 3-day trip and has already met Lebanon’s president.



Turkish officials call it a cultural and business visit, while analysts say it’s also about Turkey growing… — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 14, 2026

“Israel’s continued occupation of Lebanese territory and its ongoing attacks provide Hezbollah with a fundamental justification for retaining its weapons, alongside the group’s more recent arguments concerning what it perceives as an existential threat emanating from Syria,” he said.

“Turkey’s position does not necessarily imply support for Hezbollah’s continued existence as an armed force operating independently of the state, as demonstrated by Ankara’s role in efforts to bring weapons under state control in Iraq.”

Israel-Syria negotiations

Israel and Syria held negotiations earlier this year on a security agreement based on their 1974 disengagement accord.

The Turkish official said Ankara had spent a year trying to bring Israeli and Syrian officials to the negotiating table to reach an understanding on southern Syria. He added that Turkey had proposed updating the existing agreement. “As expected, the Israelis refused,” the official said. “They don’t want to sign anything and they don’t want to stop anyways.”

Turkish officials believe this reluctance explains why Israel puts forward proposals it knows Lebanon and Syria will reject.

A senior Israeli official, however, blamed Syria for the lack of progress, telling the media in September that Damascus had lost its appetite for a deal after international sanctions were lifted.

The Israeli official said Israel was unwilling to accept an agreement that would require it to withdraw from the buffer zone it created after the fall of the Assad government in December 2024, describing the zone as a security asset.

Ankara nevertheless believes a new Israeli government could take a more pragmatic approach, potentially allowing rapid progress in Lebanon.

“But again, as long as expansionism continues into Syria, into Lebanon, of course, what they’re doing in Gaza and the West Bank, these coffins will continue to roll and create more problems for the region,” the Turkish official said.

Jawhar said Turkey could help develop an approach linking a complete Israeli withdrawal and an end to Israeli attacks with a stronger Lebanese Armed Forces and an internal dialogue aimed at gradually establishing the state’s monopoly over arms.

“Turkey’s relations with Iran, its channels of communication with Lebanese political forces, and its relationship with the US administration also position Ankara to contribute to a political and security settlement, although its ability to directly influence Hezbollah’s decision-making remains limited,” he said.