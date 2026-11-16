"World's Most Wanted" OnlyFans Model Busted By ICE, Breaks Down In Tears

A European OnlyFans star who built an online empire flaunting a glamorous lifestyle has landed in federal immigration detention, raising questions about how foreign influencers earn money while visiting the United States, the New York Post reports.

Dutch model Vera Dijkmans, 29, who once promoted herself as the "world's most wanted girlfriend," was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) earlier this month. Family members said the influencer entered the United States on a tourist visa, which generally prohibits unauthorized employment. Whether Dijkmans' online activities violated those restrictions remains unclear.

The social media personality, who commands nearly six million Instagram followers, also missed an immigration appointment and court hearing.

The arrest has prompted complaints from relatives about conditions inside New Jersey's Delaney Hall detention facility.

"Vera was in tears, and I barely recognized her in the prison clothes," said Dijkmans' mother, Marianne Scholt. "They have restricted her freedom even further. She is now only allowed to call for 5 minutes instead of 45 minutes. They have a total of four phones there for 60 people."

Dijkmans' sister, Iza, described conditions at the facility as "extremely unsanitary."

"She has told us that the food is very poor, the hygiene conditions are extremely unsanitary, and the atmosphere inside the facility is constantly tense," Iza added. "She sleeps in a prisoner's suite with 12 other people. She has also described feeling intimidated by staff members, making an already frightening situation even more difficult."

The Dutch government has also become involved, with an embassy spokeswoman confirming that officials are providing consular assistance.

"We are providing consular assistance," the Dutch spokeswoman said.

ICE has not publicly detailed the specific legal grounds for Dijkmans' detention.