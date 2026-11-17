Afghans, Syrians, Tunisians: Frankfurt Police Reveal Who They Arrested In Halloween Riots

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

Frankfurt police have released a detailed breakdown of the citizenship of those arrested during violent unrest in the city's center on Oct. 31, with the data showing that 58 percent were foreigners or had dual citizenship. However, many of the arrested German citizens also likely had a migration background, as evidenced by remarks from Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck, who said that up to 80 to 90 percent had a migration background.

"Only a small part of those arrested held exclusively German citizenship. For 80 to 90 percent of those detained, a migration background can be assumed," said Poseck.

The looting, clashes with police, and property damage took place on Halloween night under the banner "Gen Z regelt" (Gen Z takes charge), which protested against military conscription, education cuts, and rising living costs. The Frankfurt demonstration began peacefully but saw the most intense clashes of any city on Oct. 31.

Migration-background youths plundered a shop selling weapons in Frankfurt, Germany. Follow: @RMXnews https://t.co/J9fjenuNVx — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) November 2, 2026

Police initially detained around 54 people, and of these, 22 held exclusively German citizenship, 15 had dual citizenship - including five German-Moroccan, two German-Italian, and one each with Afghan, Algerian, French, Iranian, Pakistani, Serbian, Syrian, or Tunisian nationality - and 16 held only foreign passports.

Among exclusively foreign arrestees, Afghans were the largest contingent with four arrests, followed by two each from Syria, Tunisia, and Turkey, plus individuals from Bosnia, Eritrea, Iraq, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. All arrested suspects were males.

Later updates raised the number of identified suspects to 73, of whom 30 held only German citizenship, 17 dual citizenship, and 26 solely foreign nationality covering 18 different countries. More than half were already known to police; only a minority lived in Frankfurt itself.

🇩🇪🔴 JUST IN: German police were attacked with a Molotov cocktail in the city of Frankfurt on Halloween night. Youths participated in looting and clashes with police, with much of the footage livestreamed on TikTok. Follow: @RMXnews https://t.co/x9MFBXHAoD — Remix News & Views (@RMXnews) October 31, 2026

Hesse Interior Minister Roman Poseck (CDU) had described the broader group of roughly 1,000 to 1,500 "violent troublemakers" as "predominantly from an immigrant background." He later estimated that 80 to 90 percent of those involved had a migration background and stated that "the police are a victim of a partially failed integration policy."

As we reported at the time, Berlin vowed a tough response after the riots.

At a press conference he said, "I am shocked by what I have seen, and there is no point in sugar-coating it. Let me make this very clear: Things cannot go on like this."

Poseck also warned against "false taboos" when discussing the perpetrator profile.

Federal Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt also stated the "rioters came from the migrant milieu" alongside violent left-wing groups.

The night left 181 police officers injured and 13 temporarily unfit for duty, with at least one officer losing teeth after being struck by a stone.

Remix News has reported on the fact that Frankfurt, as one of the most diverse cities in Germany, has faced growing problems in terms of crime, education, and safety.