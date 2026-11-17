Bernstein Slaps Pepsi With Downgrade As Junk Food Demand Falters

Pepsi shares have been locked in a 3.5-year drawdown, with the snack and soda giant losing as much as 36% of its market capitalization amid soft junk-food demand.

On Tuesday morning, Bernstein consumer analysts Cristian Rios and Yolanda Zhang downgraded the stock to "Underperform" from "Market-Perform," citing "persistent pressure on North America." The analysts cut their price target to $128 from $131, implying roughly 13% downside from Monday's close.

As investors rotate into consumer staples as a defensive move while the AI bubble unwinds, Rios's note suggests investors may want to reconsider Pepsi as a safe haven. The stock has jumped 11.4% over the past month, but he warned the underlying business hasn't improved enough to justify the rally.

"While PEP is trading at historical discounts today, we think the market hasn't fully priced a broken algorithm that needs significant catch-up investment to fundamentally transform a challenged portfolio in Salty Snacks and fight back against ruthless competition with impeccable execution and advanced capabilities in Beverages," the analysts said.

They continued, "We believe PFNA volumes will decline in 2027 as pricing investments are lapped and Potato and Tortilla chip consumption continues to fall, and that PepsiCo will continue to lose share as the market further bifurcates into value and premium. Limited pricing power and sustained inflation will eat into productivity savings and pressure margins."

As a result, the analysts warned investors of a "forecast miss on EPS expectations over the next 12 months, driven by underperformance in North America."

Q4 2026 FORECAST Q32026 included one-offs from tariffs, which we estimate at $165M, and $30M from asset sales gains. After adjusting for these one-offs, operating margin was down ~2.5 percentage points. We assume Q4 sees similar impact and Core Operating Margin declines from 8.8% to 6.8%, resulting in a 22% YoY decline in Operating Income.

2027 FORECAST We assume sustained pressure on the top line, resulting in volume declines of 2.0% YoY on average for the year, and price increases of 2.5%, resulting in OSG growth of 50 bps. On the bottom line, we are assuming a contraction of 110bps, driven by the following Cost inflation: -450 bps. Inflation of 5% on COGS, SG&A growth of 5% (3% inflation on non-advertising costs, A&M up 8%). Cost is ~90% of sales, times 5%.

Inflation of 5% on COGS, SG&A growth of 5% (3% inflation on non-advertising costs, A&M up 8%). Cost is ~90% of sales, times 5%. Tariff refund and asset gain lap: -65 bps. Headwind of $195M.

Headwind of $195M. Price / Volume Growth +135 bps: price growth of 2.5% adds 225 bps. 2.0% volume compresses by 90 bps (assuming 50% variable cost base)

price growth of 2.5% adds 225 bps. 2.0% volume compresses by 90 bps (assuming 50% variable cost base) Productivity: +270bp. Aggressively, if the “typical” productivity of $1.0B per year is doubled to reach $2.0B, that would represent 2.4% of the total company's total 2026 cost base. Assuming PBNA gets a higher-than-average share of the savings at 3.0% of cost, that's 270 bps of margin. This assumes the NA recent job cuts, One North America, and other to-be-disclosed actions are the drivers of the aggressive increase in productivity and included in the $2.0B estimate.

Pepsi shares are suffering one of their longest and deepest drawdowns since the run-up to the global financial crisis, with $120 emerging as a key technical support level.

One potential demand headwind to keep in mind is the growing list of states restricting soda and junk food from SNAP-eligible purchases.

Notably, Bank of America analysts estimated that about 7.7% of Pepsi's total revenue was exposed to SNAP spending in an October 31, 2025 ... Beyond that, GLP-1s and healthier trends could also be pressuring junk food demand.