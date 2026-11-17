Bibi Loses The Gavel As Arab Votes Hand Eisenkot Control Of The Knesset

Benjamin Netanyahu's camp lost its hold on Israel's parliament on Tuesday night, when the Knesset voted 66-52 to make Yashar's Matan Kahana speaker, ousting Likud's Amir Ohana after a filibuster of more than six hours by the outgoing coalition failed to stop the vote.

Kahana won on the votes of the Arab-majority parties. Without Ra'am and the Joint List, which hold 19 seats, the four parties of Gadi Eisenkot's bloc had 48 votes, four fewer than the 52 that went to Likud's candidate, coalition whip Ofir Katz. Only Ra'am's Yasser Hujeirat missed the vote on Kahana's side; Katz took 52 of the Netanyahu bloc's 53 votes, with Likud's Nir Barkat absent.

Eisenkot called the result a "proper democratic move which reflects the absolute majority who voted for change." Likud called it "a low point in the history of the Knesset" and said Kahana had been elected with the votes of "terror supporters." Members of Netanyahu's bloc shouted "shame" at each Arab lawmaker who voted for Kahana, according to CNN.

Netanyahu came to the plenum to vote for Katz, and so did Shas and United Torah Judaism, according to the Jerusalem Post. UTJ declined to recommend Netanyahu for prime minister after the election and has been in near-daily contact with Yashar, but its leader, Yaakov Asher, said before the vote that UTJ had "no agreements with the bloc that wants him in the role."

Likud said Kahana turned down its support, offered on the condition that he not appoint members of the Arab-led parties as deputy speakers, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made a similar offer, which Kahana also rejected.

Arab lawmakers have held deputy speaker posts many times, including for more than a decade under Netanyahu, and Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi and Ra'am MK Walid Taha were among the nine temporary deputies up for a vote on Tuesday.

Katz urged the Arab parties not to vote for him, saying he would not "tarnish" the role. Ra'am lawmaker Walid Alhawashla accused him of hypocrisy, and Religious Zionism MK Tzvika Mor tore his shirt at the podium, the traditional Jewish gesture of mourning, according to Ynet.

#WATCH: MK Tzvika Mor tore his shirt at the Knesset podium in protest against the expected election of Matan Kahana as Knesset speaker with support from Arab lawmakers.

"You will receive no moral legitimacy from us for this step," Mor declared. pic.twitter.com/K9smkpSpPw — Israel National News - Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) November 17, 2026

The speaker and his deputies set the plenum's agenda and decide which business comes to a vote. Eisenkot's bloc wants to use that control to repeal key parts of the Netanyahu coalition's judicial overhaul: special committees are already set up to undo the law that changed how judges are selected, the legislation that limits the attorney general and a media overhaul that widened government control over news. The bloc had hoped to start as early as Wednesday; under the deal between the two camps that let Tuesday's vote go ahead, the repeal bills wait until Monday. It has also pledged a state commission of inquiry into the failures that led to the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas attack, which Netanyahu has refused.

The bloc picked up the committees that move legislation the same day: Yashar's Roy Folkman chairs the Arrangements Committee, B'Yachad's Liran Avishar Ben-Horin the temporary Finance Committee, and Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman the temporary Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee. Liberman has already said he will summon all the security chiefs for briefings.

In his first speech from the chair, Kahana pledged that the Knesset will comply with court rulings for as long as he is speaker, and said he hopes the next government will reform the checks and balances between the three branches by broad consensus, according to Arutz Sheva. He accepted the post "with a profound sense of reverence," he said.

Netanyahu answered by renewing his call for a national unity government that includes the ultra-Orthodox parties. Ohana is expected to be named strategic affairs minister in Netanyahu's caretaker government, sources told Ynet.

Eisenkot's bloc won 67 of the Knesset's 120 seats in the Oct. 27 election, counting 19 from the Arab parties, against 53 for Netanyahu's. After the Joint List said it would back Eisenkot, President Isaac Herzog gave him the first chance to form a government, as we reported on Nov. 7. He has 28 days to do it, with a possible 14-day extension.

Eisenkot wants a minority "national emergency government" of the four Jewish opposition parties, which hold 48 seats, 13 short of a majority, with the Arab parties outside the coalition guaranteeing its majority in exchange for concessions. Liberman has vetoed any government that relies on the Arab parties and wants talks with Shas and UTJ instead, while Naftali Bennett reportedly favors unity talks with Likud, which Netanyahu has conditioned on staying prime minister. The Arab votes that took the gavel from Likud are the same votes Eisenkot's partners refuse to govern on.