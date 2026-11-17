Biden's Newest Debate Excuse: Hunter's Conviction "Took A Piece Out Of Me"

Joe Biden has a new explanation for the June 27, 2024 debate that ended his presidency: his son Hunter's felony gun conviction, handed down 16 days before he took the stage against Trump. The claim is in his memoir Promise Me, America, which goes on sale Tuesday, according to excerpts published by the NY Post.

"In many ways, this debate prep was no different from any other I had undertaken over the years," Biden wrote. "Except for one thing. I felt awful - so bad I was tested for COVID."

The test came back negative, he says, but "something else was weighing on" him, "beyond the exhaustion."

"On June 11, my son Hunter had been convicted of three felonies in a federal courtroom in Wilmington, Delaware. And it was breaking my heart," the former president wrote.

Biden, 83, casts the case against his only living son, brought by his own Justice Department, as political. "It was obvious. Hunter was being raked over the coals because of me," he wrote. "I knew the Republicans were using Hunter to hurt me. But my bigger concern was that they were determined to keep piling on the pressure until they broke him."

The prosecution "failed to break Hunter," Biden wrote, "But I would be lying if I didn't admit that they took a piece out of me." The Atlanta debate, he says, "didn't feel right from the start."

That puts the verdict on a long list. Biden and his allies have already blamed a cold, his debate-prep schedule and jet lag from two trips abroad that month. Hunter himself pinned it on Ambien in a July 2025 interview.

Former press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre floated the same theory, arguing in her own book last year that the Delaware trial "had to be straining Biden's spirit."

Biden went on to give Hunter a sweeping pardon in December 2024, weeks before leaving office and two weeks before Hunter was due to be sentenced, after he and his White House had said repeatedly that he wouldn't.

The book tour has been heavy on confessions. Biden told People last week that if he had known he had cancer, he "would've not gone forward" with his reelection bid, as we reported, and the memoir calls Volodymyr Zelensky "not as grateful as I would have expected," the same charge JD Vance made to Zelensky's face in the Oval Office.

Elsewhere in the 480-page book, Biden recounts threatening Sen. Joe Manchin over the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package: "I told Joe that I needed him on this, and if he screwed me, I'd go to every county in West Virginia and tell them that Joe Manchin was why they weren't getting any help." Manchin answered that Biden "wasn't so popular in West Virginia." He voted for the bill anyway.

Biden also shares the note Trump left him in January 2021, addressed "To '46'": "This will not happen to you because I know how much you love the American people." Three and a half years later, Biden quit the race 24 days after the debate he now blames on his son's conviction.