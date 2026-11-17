Britain Refuses To Release Full Migrant Crime Data, Citing Offenders' Privacy

Authored by AG News Staff via American Greatness,

The British government is refusing to release detailed crime statistics on foreign nationals, saying the data could reveal the identities of the offenders, Breitbart News reported.

The Centre for Migration Control, a think tank, filed Freedom of Information requests with the Ministry of Justice seeking crime figures for foreign nationals. The ministry turned them down, as first reported by the Mail on Sunday.

"On balance the interests of the data subjects to safeguard personal information outweigh the legitimate interest in this case," the ministry said in its rejection.

Robert Bates, the group's research director, was furious. "It is outrageous that the Government is putting the data protection rights of foreign national offenders ahead of the British public," he said. "We have a right to know the impact mass migration is having on public safety."

"The extraordinary lengths being taken to conceal the truth suggest the Government knows there is a major problem but is more concerned about the public finding out than taking meaningful steps to tackle migrant crime," Bates added.

Britain does publish some figures. Foreigners accounted for 14.1 percent of sex offenses in 2025. But the data is not broken down by nationality or specific crime, making it impossible for the public to see which groups are more likely to commit offenses such as rape, child sexual abuse or murder.

The government is also fighting a ruling by the Information Commissioner ordering it to release full foreign crime statistics for England and Wales from 2018 to 2024.

An earlier analysis by The Telegraph, comparing census data with prison populations, found that foreign nationals were 27 percent more likely to be imprisoned than British citizens. Albanians were jailed at a rate of about 232 per 10,000 people, compared with 14 per 10,000 for Britons. Kosovars, Vietnamese, Algerians and Somalis were also jailed at far higher rates.

In response, the government said it has "prioritised deportation of foreign national offenders," with nearly 12,000 removed since July 2024, and has changed the law so foreign prisoners can be deported sooner.