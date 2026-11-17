China Turns To Iraqi Oil As US Blockade Chokes Iranian Supply

Authored by Irina Slav via OilPrice.com,

Chinese independent refiners are seeking crude oil cargoes from Iraq using the services of global commodity trading houses in a departure from their usual oil-sourcing practices, Bloomberg has reported, noting the continued U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

The so-called teapots have for years enjoyed discounted Iranian and Russian crude, but this year, the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran upended supply chains; the U.S. blockade paralyzed Iranian oil exports and Russian crude became more expensive. So, the teapots are buying crude from Iraq via commodity trading majors.

"Iraqi crude has emerged as a winner during this period," Liao Na, founder of energy research firm GL Consulting, told Bloomberg. "This could entice other Persian Gulf suppliers to follow suit. After all, teapots remain one of the few pockets of resilient demand in an oversupplied market."

The glut narrative for oil has reemerged recently, with the IEA, Goldman Sachs, and JP Morgan all predicting a return to oversupply before the end of the year, although the IEA has actually estimated a greater loss of supply than of demand for the year.

Indeed, oil prices have fallen due to the glut reports, but they are still considerably higher than they were the last time everyone talked about a glut, right before the war started at the end of February. With continued Iranian attacks on tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and the need for ship-to-ship transfers off the coast of Oman, the availability of Middle Eastern barrels is no longer the single most important aspect of oil supply security; the cost of this security is also an important consideration.

Meanwhile, Chinese independent refiners are buying more Iraqi crude, mainly from Mercuria, according to the Bloomberg report. The commodity trader is shipping the crude on its own tankers, delivering it straight to Shandong ports, the report also said.