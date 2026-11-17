Cuba Braces For War After Trump Says He Wants It "Done" Before He Leaves Office

Cuba's president says the island is preparing to fight off a US military attack, a day after President Trump said he would consider a short military campaign to settle the Cuba question before his term ends.

Miguel Díaz-Canel wrote on X on Friday that "Cuba does not attack or threaten any nation" (translated), then added: "But we will reject any attempt at foreign military aggression, and for that danger we are preparing" (translated). What Washington "can and must do," he wrote, is end the "genocidal blockade" and "the collective punishment" and "let this people live in peace" (translated).

Lo que puede y debe hacer EE.UU es poner fin al #BloqueoGenocida, acabar con el castigo colectivo y dejar a este pueblo vivir en paz.#Cuba no agrede ni amenaza a ninguna nación. Pero rechazaremos todo intento de agresión militar extranjera y para ese peligro nos preparamos. pic.twitter.com/fkpbmFabPk — Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB) November 13, 2026

In the video attached to the post, Díaz-Canel said US government spokesmen and politicians had spent recent weeks "encouraging and ratifying their purpose of military aggression against our country" (translated). He called the embargo a "genocidal aggression" (translated) aimed at the whole Cuban people.

He spoke during a defense drill with the zone defense council of Boyeros, the Havana municipality that is home to the city's international airport, according to the official Cubadebate account. He told the council that Washington's threats had pushed Havana to activate its wartime structures while the country is still at peace, and pointed to the nationwide military exercise Cuba held the week before.

The trigger was Trump's Thursday interview with Hugh Hewitt. "If freeing Cuba requires military force before you leave office, will you order that military force?" Hewitt asked. "Well, I want to get Cuba done before I leave, yeah," Trump answered, according to the show's transcript.

Hewitt pressed: "So if it took a little bit of military force, a week campaign, you'd be okay with that?" "I would be, I would certainly consider that, yes," Trump said.

In the same answer Trump pointed to Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whose parents are from Cuba, saying "he would love to do that." He called the island "essentially a failed, you know, place, nation, whatever you wanna call it," and added, "I would like to be able to do it," according to a second transcript of the interview.

Trump has floated military action against Cuba since the spring. In March he told a Miami Beach audience that "Cuba is next by the way," then asked them to pretend he hadn't said it, as we reported. By June, Havana was shifting its territorial militias to a higher defensive posture as a larger US naval presence and new sanctions stoked invasion fears, as we noted.

Polymarket billed Díaz-Canel's warning on Saturday as a sign of an "imminent" intervention:

BREAKING: Cuba's president reveals the country is preparing for an imminent U.S. military intervention. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 14, 2026

Its own traders aren't buying it: Polymarket's market on a US strike on Cuba by Dec. 31 stood at just 9% on Saturday, with $5.6 million wagered on that date.