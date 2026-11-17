Every day there seems to be a new episode of “glitches” for the past week. All of these have immediately resulted in “problem resolved” (not necessarily “solved”) and all attributed to various unrelated issues. But the drip-drip-drip is getting to be … shall we say, irritating?

As a correspondent summarized:

There seems to be “a convergence of several events, which create a very strange feeling to those of us who try to apply clear thinking to things. All this reminds me of the WEF’s target date for a global reset in 2030. How does all this appear to you?

–Several [major] banks reporting communications glitches. Some people had trouble getting their money out. [Online apps and tools were disrupted.] Becoming a frequent occurrence overseas. [From Daily Slice, Black Hills edition: “Customers are reporting difficulty accessing the online accounts at some major U.S. banks. Bank of America, Chase, U.S. Bank, Wells Fargo and Zelle were listed by users as down or experiencing issues, according to the website downdetector.com. Chase Bank’s services are experiencing a technical bug issue, not a cyber issue, a spokesperson said Monday. … Some Chase customers received a message that said “Some services aren’t available. We’re working on them. Please try back later.”]

–A tanker on the Mississippi ramming a docked cruise ship. The steering mechanism locked.

–Microsoft 365 down across several countries. [Including the States. The above bank problem reports followed this major outage by Microsoft that began Friday and lasted for hours which impacted services including Outlook, Teams and AI assistant Copilot.]

–National Weather Service reported glitches on National Internet Miscommunications service.[The first one involved old data was popping up, seemingly at random, and weather forecasts, but the issues are continuing: “The National Weather Service (NWS) website and data services experienced a brief outage on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, caused by routine network maintenance. The disruption occurred between 11:05 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. ET,…”]

–Bill Gates gives a sales pitch in favor of overlord control of infrastructure. [Well, we all know Gates’ love for centralized tyranny – comes as no surprise.]

–Freezers on military bases attacked. [The freezer attack at Commissaries on various bases is tied to a trend of cyber attacks on commercial supermarkets in various countries. “The Pentagon’s criminal investigators are leading a joint probe into freezer failures at U.S. military commissaries in August, and four officials told Reuters this week that the Pentagon is treating them as a possible cyberattack. It comes weeks after hackers took over the refrigeration controls at hundreds of French supermarkets overnight.” (Fortune.com) “In Belgium more than 50 stores were targeted, while another dozen surfaced in Ireland, Estonia, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. A handful of smaller Swedish shops and a few outlets in Finland were also sabotaged.” (Daily Mail).]

To this we can add the Tuesday failures on various Google products, including GMail, and iCloud problems.

FYI: Commissaries on US bases both overseas and Stateside serve a dual purpose: they provide food for unit dining facilities (mess halls), and with AAFES (the Post and Base Exchanges) and are the primary supermarkets for military families (not just the troops themselves), especially those who live on base and in remote areas. The Commissary system is non-profit and is supported by surcharges all customers pay on each purchase. It is both an important, even critical, benefit (offering prices 10-30% less than civilian, commercial supermarkets) and a key part of the infrastructure maintaining troops on posts and bases.

What are your thoughts, dear reader? Have we reached the limits of the complexity of modern technology and systems? Or are we seeing attacks by enemies of liberty, of freedom, and of even the currently messed-up situation and society?