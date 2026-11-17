DHS Reveals The Truth Behind "World's Most Wanted" OnlyFans Model's ICE Arrest

A Dutch OnlyFans model whose family has accused immigration authorities of mistreatment has a history of immigration violations dating back seven years, the Department of Homeland Security revealed Tuesday.

Vera Dijkmans, 29, who previously proclaimed herself the "world's most wanted girlfriend," was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Newark Liberty International Airport on November 11 after arriving on a flight from Miami.

Federal officials said the influencer was previously removed from the United States and later failed to comply with immigration proceedings.

"In March 2019, U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested Dijkmans and she was removed from the country after attempting to illegally enter through George Bush Intercontinental Airport," a DHS spokesperson told the New York Post.

Dijkmans was subsequently permitted to enter the country in August 2024 for a temporary stay, but authorities say she failed to leave when her authorized stay expired.

"She chose to overstay her welcome in defiance of our nation's laws," the DHS spokesperson told the newspaper.

Dijkmans was placed in removal proceedings in August 2025, and an immigration judge issued a final removal order in May after she failed to appear for her hearing, according to DHS.

As we reported, Dijkmans's family have repeatedly challenged the circumstances surrounding her detention, alleging poor treatment and unsanitary conditions at New Jersey's Delaney Hall Detention Facility.

"Vera was in tears, and I barely recognized her in the prison clothes," her mother, Marianne Scholt, told the Post. "They have restricted her freedom even further. She is now only allowed to call for 5 minutes instead of 45 minutes. They have a total of four phones there for 60 people."

Her sister, Iza, also spoke out about the conditions inside the facility.

"She has told us that the food is very poor, the hygiene conditions are extremely unsanitary, and the atmosphere inside the facility is constantly tense," Iza said. "She sleeps in a prisoner's suite with 12 other people. She has also described feeling intimidated by staff members, making an already frightening situation even more difficult."

Emotional mom and sister seek answers outside ICE detention center as OnlyFans model faces deportation https://t.co/qoUrZsxViB pic.twitter.com/tH7SlPd1JK — New York Post (@nypost) November 17, 2026

Dijkmans's family has claimed that the OnlyFans model was seeking permanent residency through a green card application.

However, DHS pushed back on suggestions that the application entitled her to remain in the U.S.

"To be clear, a pending application does not confer legal status in the United States," the spokesperson told the Post.

Dijkmans had been traveling to New York to produce content with MMA fighters at UFC 334 at Madison Square Garden. Dijkmans's family said she had entered the country on a B-2 tourist visa, which generally does not authorize employment.

However, DHS poured cold water on the family's claims, telling the Post that Dijkmans had received due process.

"She received due process and will remain in ICE custody pending removal," the spokesperson said.