Elon Musk Says Transportation Secretary Duffy Declined Free Starlink For FAA

Elon Musk said Monday that Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy turned down an offer of free Starlink service for the Federal Aviation Administration, three days after a rare nationwide ground stop froze air traffic for more than four hours. Authorities blamed the Friday, Nov. 13, stoppage on routers overloaded with data.

"Free Starlinks for FAA were offered to Sec Duffy, but he said they were not needed," Musk wrote in a post on X. "As it turns out, they were."

As I was saying ...



Free Starlinks for FAA were offered to Sec Duffy, but he said they were not needed. As it turns out, they were. https://t.co/OZwDeiXOAr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 16, 2026

L3Harris, the FAA's current network provider, said Saturday that it is backing the agency's investigation into the outage. "We are supporting the FAA in its investigation to understand the conditions that led to the Nov. 13 ground stop of our nation's air travel," the company said in a statement.

The same day, Duffy said a telecommunications line switch may have triggered the stoppage while L3Harris was replacing old copper wire with fiber cable. On Sunday, the FAA said its preliminary findings point to a router in El Dorado, Ark., and a radar site in Amarillo, Texas, as the likely sources of the data flood.

Duffy has said he wants to move the network to a different contractor but has no way to cancel the L3Harris arrangement. "I want to get away from L3Harris and get to a new one, but they own the network," Duffy said. "I can't cancel the network that they own."

Duffy addressed Musk's claim during a press conference on Tuesday. He said the department tested an earlier version of Starlink and ran into problems.

"I've worked well with Elon, and he, Starlink was a great solution for some of our assets in Alaska, but we sent Starlink, in one of its prior iterations, to our tech lab, and, there was some issues that we had to navigate, and we thought that the best method is to have a network that's based on the ground," Duffy said. "Now, I think what he's doing with Starlink and the speed is remarkable, but, our airspace is very big. We have assets everywhere. And so, again, we used him for different parts of the airspace."

🚨 JUST IN: Sec. Sean Duffy RESPONDS to Elon Musk saying he offered the Trump admin FREE Starlink for the FAA, but was turned down



"We thought that the best method is to have a network [that's] based on the ground."



"What he's doing with Starlink and the speed is remarkable - ... pic.twitter.com/4rL5ji95xr — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 17, 2026

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford told lawmakers in a July 2025 letter that the agency "would not use Starlink (or any satellite service) as the sole communications technology" for safety-critical air traffic services. Reuters reported last year that the FAA was not considering replacing its L3Harris and Verizon contracts with Starlink.

Verizon won the FAA's network contract, known as FAA Enterprise Network Services, in March 2023. The FAA's award notice values the deal at $2.4 billion over 15 years if the agency exercises every option. Spread evenly, that comes to about $160 million a year.

Musk's company had already moved into FAA facilities by early last year. The Associated Press reported in February of last year, "Equipment from Musk's Starlink has been installed in Federal Aviation Administration facilities as a prelude to a takeover of a $2 billion contract held by Verizon, according to government employees, contractors and people familiar with the work."

Musk said at the time that the network air traffic controllers rely on was aging and needed drastic, rapid modernization.

The Verizon system is not working and so is putting air travelers at serious risk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2025

Musk's role leading the Department of Government Efficiency drew significant pushback against any involvement by his company in the modernization effort. The February 2025 AP report addressed the arrangement and the questions surrounding it.

Musk blamed Verizon in his February 2025 post, then walked it back days later, saying the aging system was built by L3Harris.

The emergence of Starlink as a potential replacement for the Verizon-led effort underscores the extraordinary conflicts of interest inherent in Musk's position as both a senior White House adviser to President Donald Trump and a business mogul in charge of a sprawling array of companies. It is not clear what role Musk might be playing in helping Starlink parent company SpaceX win such business. "There's very limited transparency," said Jessica Tillipman, a contracting law expert at George Washington University. Referring to Musk, she said: "Without that transparency, we have no idea how much non-public information he has access to or what role he's playing in what contracts are being awarded." SpaceX is angling to use its constellation of satellites to replace an aging ground-based communications system that facilitates the FAA's text and voice communication, the sources said. The Verizon contract, awarded in 2023, was to update part of that system to a more modern standard relying on fiber optic cables.

Starlink faced separate scrutiny last month when Ukraine's military lost some access to Starshield, the military version of the system. The disruption affected Ukrainian drones, planes and helicopters.

Duffy has asked Congress for $50 billion to modernize air traffic control. "What we have is an incredibly old air traffic control system," Duffy said. "Let's not do a patchwork, a fix to a system that's critical for every single family." Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin and House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) backed the request.