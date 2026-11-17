EU Hits 30 More People With Sanctions... This Time For What They Said

The European Union on Monday sanctioned 30 people and two organizations it accuses of running Russia's information manipulation and cyberattacks against Europe, a list that takes in Russian television hosts, a popular military blogger and a contributor to RT.

The biggest target is the Social Design Agency, a Moscow public relations and "political technology" firm whose influence campaigns, Brussels says, are financed, directed and overseen by the Russian Presidential Administration. The EU listed 24 people who worked for the agency alongside it, accusing the outfit of foreign information manipulation and interference aimed at the bloc's governments and institutions and at European public support for Ukraine.

Also named are Russian TV figures Vitaly Eliseev and Petr Marchenko, Ukrainian-born military blogger Yurii Podoliaka and RT International contributor Chay Bowes. According to the Council of the EU, the four spread narratives used to justify Russia's war against Ukraine.

On the cyber side, the bloc listed NoName057(16), which Brussels describes as "a pro-Russian hacker group that first emerged in March 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and claims responsibility for cyber-attacks on government bodies, critical infrastructure, and private companies of Ukraine, the United States of America and EU member states." The EU says the group has hit energy, finance, transport and utility targets across the bloc, as well as political parties, with denial-of-service attacks.

With Monday's listings, the EU's sanctions regime for Russia's "destabilising activities" now covers 111 people and 21 entities, while its separate cyber regime covers 27 people and 12 entities. Brussels set up the hybrid-threats framework in October 2024 and extended it last month until Oct. 9, 2027.

The speech-and-hacking listings were one slice of a much bigger day in Brussels: more than 140 new listings in all, including roughly 50 banks and oil export enablers and Wildberries founder Tatyana Kim, Russia's richest woman, as we reported this morning. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said the package included "the largest set of listings to date against those behind Russia's cyber and disinformation attacks against the EU."

"If Russia is betting on our fatigue, it will be disappointed," Kallas wrote on X after the Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

If Russia is betting on our fatigue, it will be disappointed.



Today, we adopted over 140 new sanctions listings. They target Russian refineries, banks, e-commerce and companies in the Gulf and East Asia that also support Russia's shadow fleet.



These measures include the... pic.twitter.com/LMkCBGPxlU — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) November 16, 2026

Kallas said the EU will present its 22nd sanctions package against Russia "in the coming days," and that ministers made "a strong call to tighten visa policies and to prevent Russian athletes from competing in sporting events in the EU."

The disinformation listings land as European capitals blame Moscow for a widening campaign of sabotage on the continent. Estonia will close every border crossing with Russia from Dec. 1 after what its officials call a GRU-ordered sabotage attempt on a drone maker outside Tallinn, and Kallas listed "Russian sabotage and cyberattacks across Europe must end" among the EU's demands of Moscow in her remarks on Monday.

Everyone on the list faces an asset freeze in the EU and a travel ban, and the organizations face asset freezes. For the commentators, the bite is wider than their own bank accounts: EU citizens and companies are now barred from making funds available to any of them, directly or indirectly.