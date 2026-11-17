Gensler Warns AI Bubble Will Burst Before 2028 As Warsh Reveals Fed Is Modeling A Crash

Gary Gensler, who ran the SEC under Biden, says the AI boom is a bubble that will likely burst and push the US into recession before the 2028 presidential election.

"It's already a bubble," Gensler told CNN in an interview published Monday, three days before Anthropic is due to start trading in what would be the largest IPO on record.

Gensler, now a professor at MIT, pointed to estimates that as much as $800 billion a year is being poured into AI infrastructure, and said every great technology build-out of the past ended the same way. "History tells us that when you have a new technology and a significant investment...you come to a point where it plateaus. It retrenches," he said. "The only question is if it's a soft recession or something more dramatic."

He listed the railroad boom, electricity in the 1920s and the internet in the 1990s as precedents, and put a date on this one: "I think we're going to have this repricing and a softening of the economy that happens before November 2028." He expects the damage to be "as significant as" the dot-com bust, though not "as harsh as" the 2008 financial crisis.

"The Big Tech companies are spending five times more in 2026 than they were just three years ago," Gensler said. But he also flagged how it is paid for, warning that circular financing and complex off-balance-sheet deals make it hard to see how much risk lenders are carrying.

"One might question why all the lenders are lending all this money," he said. "I think history will show that they loaned too much money, too fast."

The first casualties, in his telling, won't be the giants. "The major companies will survive. It's these neocloud companies where we're going to see some breakage and bankruptcies," Gensler said, referring to the debt-heavy firms that rent out GPU capacity to AI developers.

That is the same corner of the market Elon Musk wrote off last month, when he said debt markets had "almost entirely shut off access to money" for any company without substantial revenue outside AI data centers. Musk wrote that "the 200+ neoclouds are going to see guppy-level death and consolidation." "Some will make it through, but not many."

Pretty much.



As of the past few weeks, debt markets have almost entirely shut off access to money for any company that doesn't have substantial revenue independent of AI data centers.



SpaceX closed $40B of debt for GPUs, but we're investment grade and have Starlink & launch... — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 25, 2026

The biggest of them, CoreWeave, guided last week to a $1.1 billion quarterly interest bill as its debt hit $47 billion, and AI power stocks tumbled the same day on SoftBank's write-down.

Opening the Fed's Productivity and Jobs Task Force Conference in San Francisco on Monday, Chair Kevin Warsh said Fed staff are modeling three AI scenarios. In the worst, "expected returns could turn down and equity valuations could fall, leading to an economic slowdown and a more notable rise in unemployment."

In the other two, AI delivers "economic gains that are shared broadly across labor and the owners of capital," with growth running "persistently above its long-run average," or it brings "substantial labor market disruption," with jobs "displaced, rather than complemented." "These are illustrative scenarios, not forecasts," Warsh said, adding that productivity growth "hasn't yet broken out definitively and structurally to the upside."

The Fed's role, he said, is "neither advocacy nor opposition." "Our job is to prepare for whatever comes next," Warsh said. "That means contingency planning, which becomes only more important when the world is changing this fast."

Some 87% of the market contacts the Fed surveyed for its Financial Stability Report named AI as a risk to the financial system, up from 50% in the spring, making it the most cited risk in the report released Friday. They pointed to stretched valuations and a correction if earnings disappoint, cyberattacks, and the complex financing behind the buildout. The report puts outstanding public debt tied to advanced computing at more than $1.1 trillion as of October.

Fed Governor Michael Barr warned that AI agents could "autonomously move funds at high speed, potentially accelerating runs that unfold in minutes."

Anthropic is set to sell 825 million shares at $70 to $78 apiece, price on Wednesday night and start trading Thursday on Nasdaq under the ticker ANT. As we reported, Anthropic's raise comes to $90.4 billion with a concurrent $26 billion private placement from its biggest suppliers, more than SpaceX's $86.2 billion, for a market cap of about $1.02 trillion at the top of the range, or $1.4 trillion fully diluted.

It lands after a brutal stretch for the trade: Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's CEO last week amid the spy scandal, and now says he would return if the board asks, though the board is reportedly not considering bringing him back, days before the chipmaker's first earnings report without him.

Gensler told Bloomberg last month that the AI boom will pull back; on Monday he put a recession and the 2028 election on the end of it.

Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research and Deutsche Bank's top economist when the dot-com bubble burst, called Gensler's warning a "plausible scenario" but said chipmakers' price-to-earnings ratios have already fallen below the broader market's. "If everyone is convinced that AI is a bubble, it probably isn't," Yardeni said. "It's a self-correcting bubble."

Gensler, who grew up sailing on the Chesapeake Bay, says he still believes in the underlying technology. His advice to investors: "I would be battening down some hatches and making sure you have some proper rain gear."