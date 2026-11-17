Ghalibaf Threatens US-Israeli Civilian Infrastructure As IRGC-Aligned Channel Highlights Hoover Dam

As the NY Times is busy manufacturing consent for war crimes, a long pastime going back to the notorious Judith Miller days and beyond, Tehran is vowing infrastructure for infrastructure attacks.

Iran's top negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has posted the following message on X, in English: "Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their 'experts' tell NYT: 'dams near Iran’s missile sites are dual-use'" - while mockingly referencing the Monday article: War May Answer Longtime Riddle of Iranian Dams Built for No Clear Reason.

"Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We'll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly," Ghalibaf followed with..

Prepping the next round on civilian infra, their “experts” tell NYT: “dams near Iran’s missile sites are dual-use.”

Cool. New rule: Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use. We’ll apply your logic consistently and even-handedly. https://t.co/ynpDMvgLSV — محمدباقر قالیباف | MB Ghalibaf (@mb_ghalibaf) November 17, 2026

Early on in the now more than eight-month long war against Iran, the US and Israel did bomb civilian infrastructure of the Islamic Republic on many occasions. The Trump admin sought to justify such targeting by claiming they were 'dual use' - including energy, education, and industrial sites.

By this logic, and without particular evidence, pretty much anything can be declared 'dual use' for military or civilian purposes.

The NY Times report is being seen by many critics as manufacturing the justification for potential future US attacks on Iran's water and electricity infrastructure. It says:

Nima Shokri, an expert on water security, and his team at the Hamburg University of Technology, in Germany, had for years tracked an unusually high number of dams across Iran — at least 533 of them, among the most of any country in the region. “It was always puzzling to me,” he said. “Why were they building so many dams?” In the spring, Dr. Shokri was perusing news about the war in his home country when he came across a map plotting airstrikes that had targeted suspected military sites. The pattern — a semicircle of dots from north to south — nearly matched that of his own map marking the locations of dams. His old question, he said, was superseded by a new one: “Why does it seem that wherever we have dams, there is a missile strike close by?” Placing sophisticated and sprawling military sites near the continuous water and power supply provided by dams would be logical, said seven water and military experts interviewed by The New York Times.

Geopolitical blog Moon of Alabama explores the claims in the regport, highlighting that correlation is not causation, and that there are many logical explanations for Iran's dam placement, given historic water scarcity in the region.

Tehran for its part, very clearly views the NY Times' reporting as a serious threat.

One (unofficial, but) highly popular IRGC-aligned Telegram channel has meanwhile counter-signaled a threat, specifically against America's largest dam, the Hoover Dam.

Sepah_pasdaran news channel, which has over half-a-million subsribers, speculates that hitting the giant Hoover Dam "by a missile" would effectively cut power to three cities across "Nevada, California, and Arizona", impacting millions.

Of course, while notable it remains a bit of a hyped or empty threat, given the Iranians do not possess such missile capacity able to hit the US mainland. But Ghalibaf's aforementioned warning - that Iran can destroy US and Israeli sites in the Mideast region if it decides to act - is a proven concept.