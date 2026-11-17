Ilhan Omar Raid Records To Be Made Public As Soon As Monday

Chief US District Judge James Boasberg ruled Tuesday that parts of the sealed records from the federal search of Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington home will be released with redactions, possibly as soon as Monday, while the 67-page affidavit laying out the government's case stays under seal.

Prosecutors have until Friday, Nov. 20, to propose redactions, including to the search warrant docket sheet, and the court will publish the redacted versions no earlier than 5 p.m. on Nov. 23 unless the order is stayed, according to FOX 9. The news organizations seeking the records have until Nov. 30 to respond to the government's proposed cuts.

"I agree that the vast majority of the warrant affidavit should remain sealed," Boasberg said at Tuesday's hearing, calling it "premature" to unseal the whole document, NBC News reported. But on the fight over Omar's protections as a member of Congress, he said: "All of the legal debate about speech and debate, I don't believe that should be redacted."

The Constitution's Speech or Debate Clause shields lawmakers' legislative work from the executive branch and the courts. Magistrate Judge Matthew Sharbaugh, who signed the warrant, set protocols to protect that work before approving the October search, and those protocols have never been made public.

Justice Department lawyer Alessandra Serano told the court that prosecutors are still reviewing the materials agents seized, and the government has sought to keep the nature of any possible charges sealed, according to the Daily Mail. "Why can't a bunch of this be unsealed now?" Boasberg pressed her.

Boasberg pointed out that senior administration officials, including Vice President JD Vance and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, have talked publicly about the allegations against Omar. "We've got your superiors saying what the government is looking into," he told Serano. When she answered, "I had zero control over what was said," Boasberg laughed: "That seems to be a common refrain."

Vance said in March that Omar "definitely committed immigration fraud," according to FOX 9. Mullin said in October that investigators have "a strong case" and expect to take it to a grand jury, CBS News reported.

Homeland Security Investigations agents executed the warrant at Omar's home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 12, in what the Justice Department called "part of an ongoing federal investigation," as we reported at the time. Agents took her phone. Investigators are examining Omar's family immigration paperwork, including whether her father misstated her age in filings made in 2000, which could have let her obtain citizenship through him as a minor.

Omar, who has not been charged, has denied wrongdoing and called the search "an attempt to target political enemies and weaponize federal law enforcement," and 175 House Democrats demanded a halt to the investigation in late October.

Fourteen news organizations, including ABC News, CNN and USA Today, along with the New York Times and the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch, asked the court to unseal the warrant, the affidavits, the inventory of what was seized and the docket. In a Nov. 12 order setting Tuesday's hearing, Boasberg told the government to be prepared to address "why materials beyond the Affidavit itself cannot be unsealed."

US Attorney Jeanine Pirro has fought to keep the records sealed, arguing in a filing that the media's request "sounds rash because it is rash." The case landed before the same judge Trump called a "Radical Left Lunatic" and wanted impeached over the 2025 deportation flights, as we noted last month.

The FBI and DHS investigated Omar's 2009 marriage to Ahmed Nur Said Elmi during the Obama administration and found "some evidence that it was fraudulent," unnamed officials told the New York Times, but prosecutors brought no case because the five-year statute of limitations had run. Omar denies that Elmi is her brother or that the marriage was for immigration benefits, and Elmi has called the sibling claim a baseless conspiracy theory.