NSA, Apple, Equinor Hit By Disruptions; FBI Warns Of State-Aligned Hackers As Feds Test Emergency System

Summary:

Feds Begin Nationwide Emergency Test

Equinor Reports Ongoing Cyberattack

Reports Ongoing Cyberattack Apple Hit By Disruptions

Hit By Disruptions FBI Issues FLASH Advisory Warning

NSA Spy Network Goes Dark

List Expands of Critical Systems, Whether Corporate or Gov't, Being Disrupted

NSA, Apple, Equinor All Suffer Disruptions; Feds Test National Emergency System

First, the NSA's classified spy network went down; then Apple reported disruptions to some of its services; and now Norway-based Equinor, Europe's largest natural gas supplier, has reported an ongoing cyberattack.

NSA officials told The New York Times that this morning's outage was classified as a "code yellow" event, the second-highest warning level in a three-tier emergency system.

National Security Institute fellow Mike Nelson told Nexstar's NewsNation that the NSA's outage could have resulted from an attack by a nefarious party. However, a Wall Street Journal report attributed the incident to a software patch update.

Moments ago, around 2:20 p.m. ET, the NSA confirmed the disruption, said critical systems remained fully operational, and stated that the issue arose during "routine maintenance."

Apple also suffered outages and service disruptions, according to its System Status page. The affected services included AppleCare, the App Store, and Apple Music.

Across the pond in Europe, Norway-based Equinor confirmed an ongoing cyberattack.

The growing list of disruptions and outages of critical systems, whether used by companies or the government, over the last five days is awfully suspicious and being blamed on software problems.

Topping this off, Axios reports: "Stay calm — the government is just testing the emergency alert system today."

FBI Issues FLASH Advisory Warning

While companies and government agencies have pointed to critical-system disruptions and outages linked to software issues rather than cyberattacks, the FBI warned on X earlier this morning that it issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are using ARTEX, a "super intelligence-powered" framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide.

FBI wrote on X:

The FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from initial targeting to privileged access in under three hours. It was used in the October ConnectWise supply-chain compromise, which exposed Microsoft 365 customer environments and involved attempted authentication against more than 2,250 downstream tenants.

The #FBI issued a FLASH advisory warning that cybercriminals and state-aligned hackers are exploiting ARTEX, a super intelligence-powered penetration testing framework, to automate attacks against businesses and organizations worldwide. ARTEX can accelerate intrusions from… pic.twitter.com/TwsbGYJfH4 — FBI Dallas (@FBIDallas) November 17, 2026

NSA's Spy Network Reportedly Goes Dark, Sending Stocks Sliding

The list of critical systems down or disrupted grows by the day:

Full List:

And now:

Disruptions at the National Security Agency

CNN Department of War reporter Natasha Bertrand reports that the National Security Agency's classified internal communications network suffered an outage Tuesday morning. The report is based on anonymous sources.

Bertrand reports:

The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this point there is no evidence of a cyberattack, sources said. As the agency works to understand the scope of the problem, it has enacted staggered arrivals for personnel, the sources said.

We break: The highly classified network that the National Security Agency uses for its internal communications is down, according to five people familiar with the matter.



The network, called NSA Net, allows employees to communicate classified information internally. At this… — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) November 17, 2026

For context, NSA Net is the agency's classified internal network used to communicate and share sensitive intelligence. The outage could disrupt internal coordination and access to information.

Market Reaction

Nasdaq futures puked on the news. S&P now trades below the 200-day DMA.

This is happening just days before Trump speaks with Xi in China.