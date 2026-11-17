Nvidia Surges After Blowout Q3 Earnings, Stellar Guidance, But Earnings Call Looms

As we wrote in our preview, Nvidia is reporting earnings today in remarkable circumstances. It’s the first time in its 30-plus year history that co-founder Jensen Huang, who lost his job as CEO last week, will not be involved. Interim CEO and current Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will face a Wall Street audience that wants answers to many questions she will likely not be able to answer: Primarily, who will succeed Huang in the top job on a permanent basis and is Jensen coming back?

As we have shown over the past year, and as Bloomberg writes, Nvidia - until recently, the world’s most valuable - is more than just the biggest provider of computer equipment used to create and run AI services. Its tens of billions of dollars of investments have supported the growth of everyone from tiny startups to some of its biggest partners and customers. Any sense that it will stop using its massive cashflow in that way would ripple through the technology industry and beyond.

The historicals are easy: Wall Street analysts, many of whom cut their ratings and price target on the stock citing uncertainty about its leadership, have in general said they believe Nvidia will report strong numbers and give a solid forecast. Fiscal third-quarter revenue was about $109 billion, they estimate, although buyside bogeys are materially higher, in some cases as high as $130 billion. On average they’re looking for the company to predict revenue in the current period of around $125 billion.

Kunjan Sobhani, the Bloomberg Intelligence technology analyst who covers Nvidia, expects another beat and raise, though his focus will be elsewhere: “The report is going to be about Colette Kress’s first call as interim CEO, and whether the company can separate near-term execution from the leadership upheaval."

“Investors will be listening for clear affirmation of the roughly 70% fiscal 2028 growth framework, customer and supply commitments, Rubin timing and the current management team’s ability to execute,” he writes. “Existing orders and capacity reservations may provide a near-term buffer, though continued ambiguity around permanent leadership -- including speculation about a Huang return -- could prolong the valuation overhang even if estimates rise.”

A last minute spinner came literally moments before the close, when the Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC is investigating Nvidia in the wake of Huang’s departure. To be sure, the circumstances of Huang’s departure, after he admitted to an extra marital affair with an executive of an Nvidia customer based in Singapore, are still being investigated by the board and US government. There are reports of other affairs, including with an employee. President Donald Trump, who’s voiced support for Huang and endorsed the idea of his return, said the FBI are looking into the matter. Nvidia’s board said they want to know whether Huang was implicated in some way in a foreign espionage effort. China, which has been accused of being behind that effort, has denied responsibility.

Then earlier today, Jensen Huang broke his silence for the first time since his departure, with a statement that said he would return to leadership of the company if the board asks him to. He repeated his apology to all of those affected by his personal behavior. He also cited the messages of support he’s received calling for his return to Nvidia. The board is not considering that, according to Bloomberg’s reporting.

Through it all, NVDA stock has suffered: Nvidia shares tumbled some 35% from a record high in October, erasing more than $2 trillion in market value in the selloff amid investor concerns about the health of the AI trade and Huang’s ouster last week.

Today’s earnings might not do much to gain back investor enthusiasm, as leadership is the key overhang for the chipmaker at the moment. Until there’s more clarity on who will be the next CEO of the company, it will be “very difficult” for shares to recover to fresh highs, according to Zed Francis, chief investment officer at the Chicago investment advisory firm Convexitas.

With all that in mind, here is what NVDA reported for fiscal Q3:

Adjusted EPS $2.68, beating estimates of $2.48



estimates of $2.48 Revenue $115.8 billion, up 20.3% Q/Q, up 103.1% Y/Y, not only beating the median estimate of $109.33 billion for the 17th consecutive time , but printing above the highest sellside estimate of $114.9BN Data center revenue $107.6 billion, beating estimates of $101.87 billion Compute & Networking revenue $106.0 billion, beating estimates of $98.27 billion Hyperscale Revenue $60.1 billion AI Clouds, Industrial, & Enterprise revenue $47.5 billion Edge Computing revenue $8.2 billion, estimate $7.5 billion Graphics revenue $9.8 billion, estimate $8.84 billio



, but Adjusted gross margin 74.9%, beating estimate 74.03%



estimate 74.03% Adjusted operating expenses $8.84 billion, below estimates of $9.04 billion

estimates of $9.04 billion R&D expenses $7.45 billion, below estimates of $7.71 billion



Adjusted operating income $77.88 billion, beating estimates of $71.95 billion



estimates of $71.95 billion Free cash flow $43.78 billion, missing estimates.

Summarizing the beats/misses:

Some more details from the quarter:

Board Approved An Boost of $150B Share Buyback in Sept

Commitments Rose to $390B in 3Q From $279B in 2Q

CEO Kress Says Roadmap on Track

Cloud Service Pacts & Data Center Leases $102B

Shipments of Data Center Hopper Products to China $2.4B

To File 10-Q in Coming Weeks

And now the all important guidance, which also blew away pretty much all estimates:

For Q4, Nvidia sees revenue of $126.1BN to $133.9BN, smashing estimates of $125.25BN

Of note, the midpoint is well above both the buyside bar, and in line with the highest sellside estimate of $130BN from UBS.

Here are the charts that matter, starting with revenue

The driver, as usual, are data centers:

The revenue driver, as expected, as a big beat. Here is how the beats have been in context:

The stock, at least initially, liked the across the board beat and the much stronger than expected Q4 guidance.

Gross margin remains stellar:

Net income and Free Cash Flow were also very strong:

Buybacks remains on an upward trajectory:

... funded by the Bank of Nvidia's massive cash hoard:

The stock, at least initially, liked the blowout results...

... although the details released during the call after 5pm ET may sap enthusiasm. Also keep in mind, the kneejerk reaction tends to be faded...

Developing.