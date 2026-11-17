Ro Khanna Wants Democrats To Pass $1,700 'Iran War' Rebate Checks In Their First Week Of Control

Authored by Jack Phillips via The Epoch Times,

A House Democratic lawmaker called on members of his party to pass a $1,700 Iran war-related rebate check to Americans in the first week after Democrats take the majority in Congress in January.

"I want to give every American family a $1700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran," Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) wrote in a post on X, which was accompanied by a video of him announcing the proposal.

"Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a refund check to Americans. Let's put it on [President Donald] Trump's desk," he wrote.

I want to give every American family a $1700 check to make them whole for the war in Iran.



Democrats have a chance to deliver. The first week in January, the House and Senate must pass a refund check to Americans. Let's put it on Trump's desk. pic.twitter.com/iNSGEVAvkc — Rep. Ro Khanna (@RepRoKhanna) November 16, 2026

He said the payment would be used to cover "higher gas prices" and "higher food prices" alongside utility bills.

Khanna introduced a bill, the "Illegal War Refund Act," in September that he said would support the payments being sent out by slashing the budget of the Department of Defense, which the Trump administration calls the Department of War.

The Epoch Times reached out to Khanna's office for comment on Monday but received no response as of publication time.

Over the past eight months or so, the war has been estimated to have cost U.S. households around $2,000, on average, said Moody's Analytics chief economist Mark Zandi in a post last month. Nationwide, he added, the cost has added up to approximately $265 billion.

The conflict, which was initiated by the United States and Israel in February, has also led to higher gasoline and diesel prices as Iran's regime has threatened or attacked commercial ships attempting to pass through the Strait of Hormuz, a key waterway that allows for the transit of oil and gas from energy-rich Gulf states.

Since the midterm elections on Nov. 3, the national average for regular gasoline has trended down, reaching $3.81 per gallon on Monday, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). A week ago, the average price stood at around $4 per gallon, while it cost around $4.33 a month ago.

During the midterms, Democrats were able to make significant gains and recaptured Congress, performing well in normally Republican states such as Mississippi, Texas, Kansas, and more.

Midterm exit polling from NBC News suggested voters rejected Republican congressional candidates due to worries about the Iran war and affordability, while at least some blame was cast on Trump's policy agenda.

The war was "crucial" or a "major" factor for 74 percent of voters in the exit polls. Another 63 percent said that taking military action against Tehran wasn't the right move.

Throughout the conflict, Trump has maintained that the war was necessary to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. It's not clear when the war could end, but the president said earlier this month at a White House press event there is a "good chance" it may end soon.

"They're talking to us, and they're talking very politely," he said, while adding that the U.S. military blockade of Iranian ports is still ongoing. "And we'll see what happens."

Khanna has called for Congress to terminate funding for the war in the past.

"I would stop the funding. The House and the Senate should stop the funding for any further actions in the Iran war," Khanna told Fox News several weeks ago, responding to a question about defunding the conflict while U.S. assets are in the Middle East region.

Khanna's proposal came after Trump in a September convention in Dallas had proposed $5,000 payments to Americans if the GOP won the House and Senate, which the president said would be paid for with tariff revenues, investment, and U.S. economic growth.