"Skynet-Like" Terminator Walks Hamas Tunnels As IDF In Talks For 1,000 Phantom Robots

Well before Eric Trump backed Mike LeBlanc's Foundation Future Industries, we identified combat testing as the next frontier for humanoid robots, while Wall Street focused on boring factory floors, warehouses, and kitchens.

That view formed part of a broader understanding of the rapidly evolving battlefield. Thirty days before "Operation Epic Furry," we pointed out that data centers would become targets of one-way attack drones - and we all know what happened in March ...

The latest on LeBlanc's Foundation is new discussions with the Israel Defense Forces to supply at least 1,000 Phantom humanoid robots for missions including clearing and patrolling Hamas tunnels beneath Gaza.

No purchase agreement has been confirmed, but a Financial Times report this week suggests military demand for humanoid robots is increasing.

LeBlanc told FT in an exclusive interview that he met with military officials in September and toured tunnels with the company's Phantom MK1.

"We're in direct talks with the chief of staff of the Israel Defense Forces," the former US Marine said.

LeBlanc described Phantom MK1 tunnel tasks as including detecting tripwires, clearing operations, neutralizing booby traps, and even close-quarters combat if needed.



"If you can keep somebody from having to kick in a door not knowing if there's an enemy on the other side with a gun pointed at it, that's kind of the highest purpose of what these robots could do," LeBlanc pointed out.

LeBlanc said the Phantom MK1 is meant to remove the human equation in QCB situations that would normally involve some of the world's most specialized operators.

Related:

The hyperdevelopment of dual-use technology in warfare today owes much to the ongoing war in Ukraine, where both Ukrainian and Russian forces experiment with low-cost weapons whose effectiveness can be proven or disproven in just a matter of weeks. This has sparked a boom in military innovation, especially in drones.

In case you were wondering: Skynet Terminator is already here.