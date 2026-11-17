"Sort Of Run Out Of Options": Ex-CIA Vets Who Warned Trump Iran Could Strike First Say He Isn't Being Told What His Spies Know

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson says the United States "doesn't have any good military options left" against Iran, and that the newest US intelligence count of Iran's missiles badly lowballs what Tehran still holds.

Johnson and Ray McGovern, the retired CIA analyst and former presidential briefer, each sat down with Dialogue Works host Nima Rostami Alkhorshid on Sunday, hours after Iran hit Bahrain again and the Revolutionary Guards declared the Strait of Hormuz "closed." Both men signed the Nov. 3 memo McGovern drafted for President Trump, which warned that Iran could strike first and offered Trump an off-ramp. McGovern added a charge of his own: CIA Director John Ratcliffe won't let Trump hear that US intelligence has judged since 2007 that Iran stopped working on a nuclear weapon in 2003.

"It's Sort Of Run Out Of Options"

"Their primary option is to use air power, use attacks on [Sirik] and other places," Johnson said of Washington on his Dialogue Works episode. "But then Iran can retaliate and do as much, if not more, damage to U.S. and Israeli facilities, not to mention other facilities in Europe."

Air operations are "what they would likely use, but its effectiveness is highly, highly questionable," he said. "Ground troops, those are off the table. No ground troops, so I'm told as of today." At sea, the Navy is "trying to keep those ships as far away from shore as possible, because if they get close, they're going to get bombarded with the drones and missiles."

"The United States, you know, it's sort of run out of options," he said. "If it tries anything desperate, Iran can retaliate on a massive scale," leaving the US with "a bloody nose or a black eye" and wanting "to then quietly leave."

"No One Has Reversed That"

Ratcliffe, McGovern said, is the gatekeeper: "He's not going to let anything go into the president that casts doubt on this enterprise against Iran," he said of the CIA director.

"Every year since 2007, the judgment of the intelligence community, all 15 agencies at the time, now 18 or 19 agencies, okay, said Iran stopped working on a nuclear weapon at the end of 2003 and has not resumed work on a nuclear weapon. That we say with high confidence and we say that unanimously," he said. "Now, no one has reversed that, but it can easily be kept away from the president by people like Ratcliffe."

The December 2007 National Intelligence Estimate judged "with high confidence" that Tehran halted its nuclear weapons program in the fall of 2003. This year, in written remarks to the Senate Intelligence Committee, then-Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said Iran had not tried to rebuild its nuclear program after US strikes, against Trump's case that the war headed off an imminent threat.

"Iran Could Possibly Strike First"

Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity, McGovern said, "warned the president a week ago that Iran could possibly strike first," pointing to the strikes on Bahrain.

The group's memo, "Iran Not Bluffing; Possible Off-Ramp," carries 16 names, McGovern's and Johnson's among them, along with Scott Ritter and Douglas Macgregor. McGovern said the signs were there in Iran's public statements: "once the Iranians sensed that the Teddy Roosevelt and the other aircraft carriers and everything were not only locked and loaded, but unlocked and flying, Iran would be very much tempted to strike first locally and preempt what's happening."

The USS Theodore Roosevelt is now joining two other American carriers in the region, as we noted on Sunday. "I don't think Trump knows that, or I don't think he understands that the way he should," McGovern said.

He reads the coming Trump-Xi-Putin meeting, which the White House says will take place in Shenzhen on Thursday, as Beijing and Moscow's way of managing Trump. "So I don't think Trump is going to attack before then," he said. Xi and Putin's aim, in his words: "Keep them busy. Keep them in the limelight. Help them feel important. But for God's sake, do everything you can to prevent him from doing something even more stupid than he did on February 28th at the behest of Netanyahu."

"An Off-Ramp For Trump If He Chose To Take It"

McGovern, who said he was "the principal drafter of this particular one," said the memo closed with "a kind of, what I thought, imaginative proposal, which amounted to an off-ramp for Trump if he chose to take it."

The memo lists three steps: get Tehran to commit in public to "stop working" on a nuclear weapon, get it to accept an inspection regime, and get it to ship most or all of its highly enriched uranium abroad.

The first step only works, he conceded, because Americans have never been told what their own agencies concluded: "it depends on ignorance on the part of the American public." In his telling, Iran would sign a pledge to stop work it stopped in 2003, and Trump could take the win.

The final line was aimed at Israel's prime minister. "Netanyahu of course would not approve of this but he has been lying about this issue for decades he wants more war and probably thinks he can veto any such off-ramp proposal," McGovern said, reading from it.

"Iran Poses No Threat To The United States"

"Joe Kent, to his great credit," McGovern said, quit and said why. Kent resigned as director of the National Counterterrorism Center on March 17, writing that Iran posed "no imminent threat to our nation" and that the war began "due to pressure from Israel and its powerful American lobby."

Last week Kent described telling Trump in the Oval Office that the intelligence he had just been given came from Israel, and being told not to come back. McGovern put that on Ratcliffe: "He, I'm sure, was the one responsible for marginalizing Kent and telling him not to come back when he pointed out that all this information comes from the Israelis."

"I Think That Number's Off Big Time"

Alkhorshid put the Wall Street Journal's new report to McGovern, and Johnson raised it himself: US intelligence now figures Iran still has somewhere between 1,500 and 2,500 ballistic missiles, an estimate officials called a "low-confidence assessment" and one that runs against Trump's claims that Iran's military was largely destroyed.

Earlier in the hour McGovern had made the same point himself: "Iran is not running out of missiles or other weaponry. The U.S. has a meager supply of such weapons."

Johnson read the report as "implying, well, they got a little bit more than we thought, but they don't have that many." "I think that number's off big time," he said. He said he "wouldn't be surprised if Iran has ten thousand missiles," a supply "much, much larger" than "the West could even anticipate or hope to destroy."

"Ignorance"

With the military options narrowing, Washington has leaned on Iran's neighbors to choke off its trade, and Iraq, Turkey and Pakistan have so far refused to seal their borders. Johnson said the bet is that if Iran is isolated economically, "the IRGC and the government will turn on each other." "I think it's a stupid bet," he said.

Asked what is new in Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent's push to bring Iran to its knees, Johnson answered in one word: "Ignorance." Iran's trade with Russia and China is "on a completely different scale now compared to three years ago," he said, and Bessent's strategy "is all predicated on an assumption that Iran is dependent upon the petrodollar. And it is not."

With the Roosevelt in the region, Johnson expects Washington to hold off for now: "I think they'll wait," he said. But if it strikes, "I think Iran's going to retaliate. They're not going to sit back."