Thanksgiving Travel Faces "Severe Weather Risks" As New Models Show Cold And Storm Threats Build

Tens of millions of Americans are preparing to hit the roads or board planes in about one week to visit friends and family for Thanksgiving. But last weekend's nationwide FAA travel snafu might have some travelers rethinking their plans to fly.

With Thanksgiving travel expected to ramp up next weekend, private weather forecaster BAMWX shared new model guidance pointing to another round of cooler weather across parts of the eastern half of the US, along with potentially wetter and stormier conditions along the I-95 corridor that could disrupt travel.

Thanksgiving Forecast

"After what will be a dry and quiet middle part of November, the last week of the month will bring the potential for cooler and stormier weather for much of the eastern CONUS, especially across the Deep South. The risk of severe weather (south) and (snow) further north will be higher during this period," BAMWX wrote on X.

Travel Expectations

Travel website WithAutopilot outlined the busiest Thanksgiving travel days for airports and highways.

Seasonal TSA checkpoint data from nationwide airports over the last five years shows that air travel increases are expected to begin this Thursday.

Back To Weather

Across the Lower 48, Bloomberg data show average temperatures and the two-week outlook to rebound this coming week before another cold shot arrives next weekend.

Heating degree days across the Lower 48, which measure cold weather and help estimate heating demand, are expected to rise again with that cold shot. The increase is forecast to extend into late November, suggesting greater fuel and electricity demand to heat homes and commercial buildings.

Energy Markets

Early last week, US natural gas futures squeezed above $3 per million British thermal units on emerging cold trends after hedge funds amassed record short positions on expectations of warmer conditions because of a super El Niño.

Must point out the great news for traveling by car.

Plan Thanksgiving travel accordingly. Another cold shot and a more active storm pattern for the eastern half of the US could bring heavy rain, pockets of snow, and holiday travel headaches to airports and the I-95 corridor.