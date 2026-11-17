The "Dementia Belt" Where Alzheimer's Epidemic Is Exploding - And Aging Isn't The Only Culprit

The dementia epidemic sweeping across parts of the United States may be driven by far more than aging, with geography, cardiovascular health and economic conditions emerging as potentially important factors, according to the Daily Mail.

An analysis of Medicare records has exposed a striking geographical divide in dementia diagnoses, with some states reporting nearly twice the rates of others among residents over 65.

The findings raise uncomfortable questions about the long-term consequences of America's chronic disease epidemic.

More than seven million Americans currently live with Alzheimer's disease, a figure projected to nearly double over the next 25 years.

However, the geographical breakdown reveals something particularly troubling. Seven of the 11 states traditionally associated with America's notorious "stroke belt" also rank among the 15 states with the highest recorded dementia rates.

"When you look at this map, where dementia is most prevalent also roughly matches the stroke belt," Yale University neurologist Dr. Adam de Havenon told the Daily Mail.

"That's not to say everyone who has dementia has had a stroke, but the belt indicates areas with higher rates of cardiovascular risk factors, which we know is a risk factor for dementia."

Florida and Texas had the highest rates of recorded dementia diagnoses among older Medicare beneficiaries, while New York ranked fifth and California ninth. Meanwhile, Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire reported comparatively low rates despite having some of America's oldest populations. The disparity suggests that aging alone cannot explain the geographical divide.

Researchers also identified a potentially troubling association involving America's fast-food landscape.

"It sounds odd, we don't really think about it, but whether or not you live near a fast food location influences your risk," de Havenon told the Daily Mail.

de Havenon's research found that counties with greater concentrations of fast-food restaurants tended to report higher dementia diagnosis rates, although the findings do not establish causation. Yet, there's another wrinkle in the numbers. America's healthcare system itself may be distorting the picture. New York and California, which rank fifth and ninth nationally, may benefit from greater access to healthcare, increasing the likelihood that dementia cases are diagnosed and documented.

"For these states, it's likely that residents have more access to healthcare and doctors, so dementia cases may be more likely to be diagnosed," de Havenon explained. "No one knows the actual prevalence of dementia in the US, the figures we are using here are estimates."

The reverse may be happening in rural states such as Alaska and Montana, where limited access to physicians and specialists could leave cases undiagnosed, artificially lowering their reported rates.

In other words, states with better healthcare could appear to have a worse dementia problem simply because they're better at identifying it.

The stakes also extend well beyond medical recordkeeping.

A 2024 Lancet Commission report estimated that roughly 45% of dementia cases worldwide could potentially be prevented or delayed by addressing modifiable risk factors, including obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure, smoking and physical inactivity.

Researchers are also testing cheap interventions. In a pilot study at the University of Kansas Medical Center, 20 Alzheimer's patients took 20 grams of creatine monohydrate a day for eight weeks. Brain creatine rose 11%, and scores improved on tests of working memory and overall cognition. The study had no placebo group and the researchers say larger trials are needed, but as we've noted before, the research on creatine and the brain keeps piling up.