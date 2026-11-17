The Man West Virginia Elected To Guard Its Money Just Got Indicted - Here's What His Own Staff Warned Him

West Virginia State Auditor Mark Hunt, the Republican voters chose in 2024 to keep watch over the state's money, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Monday on charges that he used his office to take nine tax-delinquent properties from their owners for a longtime friend and business associate, over the objections of the career staff who said the deeds couldn't legally be issued.

U.S. Attorney Moore Capito announced the charges against Hunt, 66, and four others. Each defendant faces nine counts of theft of property. According to the indictment, employees in the auditor's Land Division found the nine properties in Kanawha and Boone counties ineligible because payments and paperwork deadlines had been missed. Prosecutors say Hunt signed eight of the deeds anyway on March 28, 2025, and the ninth on June 6, 2025, and that the defendants stole the properties from their lawful owners.

"According to the indictment, Mr. Hunt overruled those employees and personally signed and issued all nine of those deeds," Capito told reporters. "The rules governing public office are not optional. They do not change based on who you know, who your friends are, or what position you hold."

Capito declined to discuss the ongoing investigation but said there could be superseding indictments, according to WV MetroNews.

The friend is Robert Lisle Johns, 66, a Charleston lawyer linked to the company that sought the nine properties. In June 2025, Hunt's office hired Johns as a full-time special counsel. The deeds went to MAPA LLC, a landholding company incorporated under Johns' wife, Patricia, West Virginia Watch found in an investigation published Nov. 8. Under state law, the outlet noted, such deeds are signed by the deputy land commissioner, not the auditor.

Two of Hunt's top aides were charged alongside him. David Keith Cole, 57, is the office's deputy chief of staff and also the office manager of Hunt's private law firm; Frederic Scott Caudill, 59, is its general counsel. Both are also charged with lying to the FBI. The indictment alleges that Caudill lied to agents in an Oct. 26 interview, including about whether he had asked staff "who will be the whistleblower."

The fifth defendant, office employee Marie Ann Hoffmann, 66, of Hurricane, is charged with bank fraud, aided and abetted by Hunt and Cole. Prosecutors say she submitted falsified timecards that included hours she worked at Hunt's law firm, and that the state paid her for that time with Hunt's knowledge, from about May 5, 2025, to about Sept. 29, 2026. Hunt faces up to 10 years in prison on each theft count and up to 30 years on the bank fraud count, West Virginia Watch reported. None of the defendants was arrested; they are expected to turn themselves in for arraignment.

Before the indictment, Hunt defended the deeds on MetroNews' Talkline, saying he had stepped in about nine times to sign transfers that had fallen behind, that he would have done it for anyone, and that signing them saved the state lawsuits and court costs. "I'm the boss; I'll take the heat," he said.

That wasn't the only business between the two men. Hunt and senior officials in his administration owned a by-appointment used car lot, After Hours Used Auto, that sits on land owned by Johns, West Virginia Watch reported on Nov. 14. "A deal between two parties is a deal," Hunt told the outlet.

When he ran for the job in 2024, Hunt had a different view of tax sales. "I think we need to give people every opportunity possible to redeem and keep their property," he told the Weirton Daily Times in March 2024.

His own party moved against him within hours. West Virginia Republican Party Chairman Josh Holstein called for Hunt to resign, saying the party "will not defend nor tolerate" the conduct alleged. State Treasurer Larry Pack, a Republican who sits with Hunt on the Board of Public Works, said the same:

Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty. Even so, these are grave charges that demand serious attention. WVians deserve a government that is fully transparent, accountable and works for the betterment of our state. State Auditor Mark Hunt should resign immediately. https://t.co/7eg3Zi0qd9 — Larry Pack (@LarryPack) November 16, 2026

Democratic Party Chairman Mike Pushkin said Hunt and all four co-defendants should leave their public posts immediately.

Hunt, who served in the House of Delegates as a Democrat before switching parties and winning a state Senate seat in 2022 as a Republican, says he isn't going anywhere. "I am innocent of these charges," he said in a statement, adding that an indictment is only an allegation and that he will fight the charges while he keeps running the office.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said that if Hunt doesn't resign, the House will act in January, setting up possible impeachment proceedings.