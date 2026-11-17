The Post-1945 World Order Is Breaking Apart...

Authored by Nick Giambruno via International Man,

Here is my view of the Big Picture as the US-led world order, which has existed since 1945, enters terminal decline.

We're likely to see the major global powers - Russia, China, and the US - consolidate power within their respective spheres of influence while competing for strategic advantage outside them.

It's important to recognize that geopolitical forecasts deal in probabilities, not certainties.

Nothing guarantees that Russia will control Eastern Europe and parts of Central Asia, that China will dominate East Asia, or that the US will turn the Western Hemisphere into its fortress.

But that's the way to bet.

In other words, will China and Russia stake everything on propping up their Latin American allies?

I think Venezuela proves they won't, and that's the wise choice.

Consider that the United States tried - and failed - to prop up a US-friendly Ukraine in Russia's backyard and is attempting something similar with Taiwan in China's, an effort I believe will ultimately be futile.

I doubt Beijing or Moscow would be foolish enough to stake everything on a confrontation with the US in America's sphere of influence.

If Washington makes a major move in the Western Hemisphere, I'd expect China and Russia to back down - as they did when the US moved against Maduro in Venezuela. Similarly, the prudent course for the US would be to back down when Russia asserts itself in Eastern Europe or China takes decisive action in Asia.

The disastrous US failure in Ukraine underscores a simple but important principle: avoid making big bets against a great power in its own backyard.

That's why I believe the US will achieve broad success in turning the Western Hemisphere into its fortress. Other scenarios remain possible, but I consider this the likeliest outcome and my base case.

The outlook for countries that openly resist Washington in its own backyard is not promising. Most will either be coerced into alignment or see their governments replaced with US-friendly regimes. At best, they'll end up like Cuba - an isolated irritant that does little to alter the fundamental geopolitical balance. I expect the same dynamic in Russia and China's spheres of influence.

Let me be clear: I'm not cheering this outcome. I'm simply recognizing the geopolitical reality and drawing investment conclusions from it.

In an ideal world, I'd like to see the US return to a limited constitutional republic, close its foreign military bases, and follow the foreign policy Jefferson outlined in his inaugural address, "peace, commerce, and honest friendship with all nations - entangling alliances with none."

But that's not going to happen outside of my dreams. Investors have to deal with the world as it is. And the reality is that Washington intends to assert control over the Western Hemisphere - and will likely succeed.

I believe this will become a bipartisan consensus. When the Democrats return to power, I expect them to recognize the same geopolitical logic. Their methods may differ, but I expect the goal of securing the Western Hemisphere to remain unchanged. That would mirror the bipartisan commitment to upholding the unipolar world order under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

These are my current geopolitical scenarios and probabilities for the US. The situation remains fluid and continues to evolve. I'll update these forecasts as conditions change.

Base Case Scenario (75%): The US secures the Western Hemisphere while preserving as much influence as possible in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and other regions - though with a fraction of the influence it held during the unipolar era. Think of it as a geopolitical downgrade similar to what the UK experienced after the world wars : a major power without global dominance. I expect the US to follow a similar trajectory, with its own circumstances and characteristics.

The US secures the Western Hemisphere while preserving as much influence as possible in Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and other regions - though with a fraction of the influence it held during the unipolar era. Think of it as : a major power without global dominance. I expect the US to follow a similar trajectory, with its own circumstances and characteristics. Worst Case Scenario (20%): A chaotic collapse of the US empire. Washington loses influence in Europe and Asia, fails to secure the Western Hemisphere, and faces the possibility of internal fragmentation and civil war. It would be the geopolitical equivalent of the Soviet Union's sudden disintegration or the long, grinding collapse of the Roman Empire.

A chaotic collapse of the US empire. Washington loses influence in Europe and Asia, fails to secure the Western Hemisphere, and faces the possibility of internal fragmentation and civil war. It would be the geopolitical equivalent of the Soviet Union's sudden disintegration or the long, grinding collapse of the Roman Empire. Best Case Scenario (5%): The US dominates the Western Hemisphere, destabilizes Russia and China, makes major inroads into their spheres of influence, topples the Iranian government, and prolongs the unipolar era. Russia's success in the Ukraine war has made this scenario a remote prospect. I consider it a long shot, though I can't rule it out. The US could pull a rabbit out of its hat, but I doubt it will.

You don't need to predict every geopolitical turn to prepare for a world in which the US no longer calls all the shots. But you do need to understand how that shift could threaten your wealth - and what you can do before a crisis narrows your options.