"They Killed My Wife": 60 Minutes Whistleblower Says Army Leaders Ignored Warnings Before Iranian Drone Killed Six Soldiers In Kuwait

Authored by Dave DeCamp via Antiwar.com,

An investigation from "60 Minutes" that aired Sunday night detailed allegations that US Army commanders ignored warnings about inadequate defenses before an Iranian drone attack killed six American soldiers in Kuwait at the start of the US-Israeli bombing campaign against Iran.

The report featured family members of soldiers who were killed in the March 1 drone attack on Port Shuaiba that hit a makeshift operations center that Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, a US Army whistleblower who filed a complaint to Congress about the attack, said was not properly protected.

"The protection that was there was to stop car bombs and threats like that. There was nothing there designed to protect from an aerial attack," Ramsbottom said. Following the Iranian strike, US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described the operations center as "fortified."

Ramsbottom was serving as the deputy chief of operations for the Army's 103rd Sustainment Command, which was operating at Port Shuba at the time of the attack despite the Pentagon moving 90% of its ground forces out of the Pentagon before the war. He said he raised the lack of protection with the 103rd's leadership and was told not to worry about it.

Joey Amor, husband of Master Sgt. Nicole Amor, who was killed in the attack, blamed the 103rd's leadership for his wife's death. "I love those soldiers. And my wife loved those soldiers. But the command of the 103rd has handled this so poorly. And if I'm bein' frank, it's - it's on them. They killed my wife. They killed these soldiers," he told 60 Minutes.

The report also detailed the destruction at US bases across the region and said that 31 US military and diplomatic facilities were hit, hundreds of buildings and other structures were damaged, and the headquarters of the US Navy's Fifth Fleet in Bahrain was destroyed.

In response to the report, President Trump didn't address the central allegations about the Port Shuaiba attack, instead making a misleading claim about Iranian missile and drone attacks that ignored the extensive damage inflicted on US bases and attacks that wounded American troops but caused no fatalities.

"The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors. A recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated. Since February 28, 2026, the start of Epic Fury, Iran has fired between 8,000-9,000 One-way Attack Drones," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Only 2 of them got through, resulting in U.S. fatalities, both on the first day, hitting Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. Likewise, Iran has fired about 2,000 Ballistic Missiles. Only 1 out of the 2,0000 got through, and caused U.S. fatalities (Jordan). Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths," he added.