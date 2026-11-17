Trafigura Scrambles For Aluminum As Backwardation Steepest In Years Amid Draining Stockpiles

The scramble for physical aluminum continues to intensify this fall, with commodities giant Trafigura snapping up the industrial metal on the London Metal Exchange to capitalize on a very lucrative arbitrage trade in China, where stockpiles are dwindling.

Bloomberg says Trafigura has accumulated large LME positions as it seeks to sell the metal in China for a handsome profit. The report cited people familiar with the matter who requested anonymity.

LME data identified several large holders of November aluminum contracts ahead of next Wednesday's expiry. Their combined positions exceed the exchange's entire 224,150 tons of inventory, the lowest since 1990, as global warehouse inventories slide.

The scramble for aluminum has pushed the metal into its steepest backwardation in decades, with buyers willing to pay hefty premiums for near-term delivery over contracts dated months from now. The November-December spread rose to $84 a ton on Friday.

Shanghai's December aluminum contract traded 550 yuan, or $82.50 a ton, above January contracts at the end of last week, the widest front-month backwardation since 2002. The spread narrowed to 495 yuan, or $74, on Friday.

"The backwardation is really a reflection of how tight the physical market is right now," ING Bank commodities analyst Ewa Manthey said, adding, "There aren't many obvious sources of metal that can quickly make their way onto the LME."

Fueling the global supply squeeze is a combination of disrupted Gulf supplies, a regulatory cap on Chinese aluminum production, and trade barriers tightening supplies across the West. That has left physical-market stockpiles depleted and buffers rather thin against the next supply shock.

Notably, the Gulf accounted for about 9% of global primary aluminum production before the war, making supply disruptions in the region a significant pressure point for an already tightening market.

Mackenzie analysts said, "If you think about it, the LME aluminum price is effectively the price of the Russian metal now because it's the only origin there."

The LME's benchmark three-month aluminum contract settled around $3,010 a ton on Friday and remains well off its June high of nearly $3,800.

"That could mean the backwardation needs to widen further to attract metal into LME warehouses," Manthey said. "Further out, though, we see more downside risks for aluminum prices."