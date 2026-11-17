Trump Issues Threat Over 'Dirty Bomb Plot', While Iran Says 'Israeli Fingerprints' All Over Reports

Iran's foreign ministry is vehemently denying a CNN report that cited anonymous US officials who accused Tehran of planning to detonate a "dirty bomb" in Washington, which would target top US officials.

The highly speculative report, which is also full of caveats which serve to greatly weaken the array of over-the-top assertions, also suggests Iran could use chemical weapons on American soil. An Iranian spokesman has batted down the report as "baseless".

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has further said "Israeli fingerprints" are on media reports of the dirty bomb, which he dismissed as "rubbish".

So tonight we got “Iran maybe trying to kill everyone in DC with WMDs that our own intel agencies say they don’t have” in CNN and “Iran’s military is secretly using water infrastructure for ‘dual use’ but we have no actual evidence” in NYT. Wonder if Trump is planning something! — Adam Johnson (@adamjohnsonCHI) November 17, 2026

"In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have reported that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. Rubbish," Araghchi said in a social media post, also in reference to a NY Times report on the dams.

"Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it," he added.

Iran's top negotiator and parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has also chimed in, writing Tuesday on X: "Same false flags, same war mongering, new logos. The right's credibility deficit is maxed out, so the messaging operation pivoted to [The New York Times] and CNN."

“Approved by Larry Ellison, biggest private donor to Israel’s IOF [army] and CNN's new owner. Media capture in full swing,” he added, referring to the owner of CNN's parent company.

New US intelligence indicates that Iran is developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a so-called dirty bomb or a chemical weapon in Washington, DC, even as officials continue to debate whether Iran can or will attempt to execute such a plot,… pic.twitter.com/Np5jc7jqTI — CNN (@CNN) November 16, 2026

President Trump also weighed in on the reports, in a Tuesday statement warning the Iranians, "they will pay a price the likes of which no country has ever paid before."

"We take it very seriously because they happen to be crazy. This is why they cannot have a nuclear weapon," Trump added.

Ironically, at the same time a top US administration official has admitted that the dirty bomb allegation is old:

The US Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin has said that the threat of an Iranian attack against the United States using a dirty bomb is “not new”. “This is not a new threat,” Mullin told CNBC when asked about the recent US media reporting. “We take it very serious [sic]. At the Department of Homeland Security, we are constantly addressing threats and eliminating all threats we can possibly find,” he added.

The timing of all of this is curious to say the least, given that the head of Mossad Roman Gofman, who is also one of Benjamin Netanyahu's closest confidants, was just in Washington DC late last week where he met with CIA Director Ratcliffe.

Are the Israelis feeding a bunch "intel" to US intelligence to simply see what sticks? It appears so. As a reminder, there was this dubious claim in early November:

Some X users have noted that all these wild claims and counter-claims of mass casualty 'plotting' sound very false flaggy in and of themselves...

If a bomb in NYC or elsewhere goes off, I wonder who we could look to as the culprit... pic.twitter.com/UZNZSpNqaY — Low Profile (@SeosQuinn) November 17, 2026

As another reminder Axios on Friday described the Mossad chief's aforementioned visit as precisely to lobby Trump toward bombing Iran again: "The director of the Israeli spy agency Mossad is in Washington Friday for talks with senior Trump administration officials about the war in Iran, according to three sources with knowledge of the matter."

The "serious" journalism of CNN and its "anonymous" sourcing to US intelligence...

Days after Israel’s Mossad director dropped in at CIA HQ to demand more war on Iran, CNN’s Jake Tapper reports that US intel has uncovered a “disturbing” Iranian plot to detonate a dirty bomb in DC



Tapper is among the few who take this hoax seriously pic.twitter.com/d8gsddT38J — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) November 17, 2026

"The visit by Roman Gofman... comes as the Israeli prime minister is pressing President Trump to resume the war against Iran," the report underscored.