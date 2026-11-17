"Unprecedented Operation": Zelensky Boasts About Drone And Missile Attack Destroying Crimea's Kerch Bridge

President Volodymyr Zelensky boasted about Ukraine's strike on the strategically important Kerch Bridge on Tuesday, which damaged a road and rail link connecting Crimea with mainland Russia that supports Russian military supply chains and civilian commerce.

"Today, at the key stage, the 'Palianytsia' drones performed exceptionally well, striking the road section of the bridge, while 'Neptune' missiles, 'Ruta’ drones, and FP-5 drones struck the railway section. Using 'Flamingo,' our warriors carried out a precision-guided strike, and the communications uplink worked flawlessly until the very last seconds," Zelensky wrote on X.

Grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine, all units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces involved, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the General Staff, and all our weapons manufacturers for an unprecedented operation in response to… pic.twitter.com/pgUxGrE61K — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 17, 2026

Zelensky called the missile and drone strike on the Kerch Bridge "an unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure." He posted accompanying footage showing part of the bridge collapsed into the water.

More footage:

The main road span of the Crimean bridge has been destroyed by Ukrainian drones/cruise missiles.



Currently laying in a twisted heap in the Kerch Strait, blocking the ship lane. pic.twitter.com/mKCaKAjPSZ — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) November 17, 2026

War in Ukraine 🇺🇦🇷🇺 A close up of a part of Kerch Bridge that collapsed after successful Ukrainian strikes yesterday #KerchBridge #Russia #Ukraina pic.twitter.com/TvTlabzkqs — Skenderbeu (@Skenderbeu0622) November 17, 2026

Ukraine's Security Service said the operation destroyed one of the bridge's metal arches and the road span beneath it, while also damaging the railway section. The agency said only Ukrainian-made weapons were used.

The Defence Forces hit the Crimean Bridge: span down, road traffic to occupied Crimea halted



During the night of 17 November, the Defence Forces of Ukraine struck the Kerch Bridge. For years, russia built the myth of a “forever russian” Crimea around this bridge, and now that… pic.twitter.com/AyfvzIwg8r — General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (@GeneralStaffUA) November 17, 2026

Russia's transport ministry said all train and vehicle traffic on the bridge had been halted after the second attack overnight on Tuesday. The first attack was reported early Monday (read report). "Experts are assessing the damage," the ministry said.

Beyond the damage to the Kerch Bridge, Russia's Defense Ministry said 1,400 Ukrainian drones were shot down earlier today in what is being called one of the largest attacks since the war began. Over the last several weeks, Ukraine has hit ten Russian oil refineries, with Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine claiming the strikes have caused Russian refining output to plunge by "approximately 30%, to 200,000 metric tons per day."

Ukraine's successful Kerch Bridge attack and bombardment of Russian refineries come just days before President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China.