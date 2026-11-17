President Volodymyr Zelensky boasted about Ukraine's strike on the strategically important Kerch Bridge on Tuesday, which damaged a road and rail link connecting Crimea with mainland Russia that supports Russian military supply chains and civilian commerce.
"Today, at the key stage, the 'Palianytsia' drones performed exceptionally well, striking the road section of the bridge, while 'Neptune' missiles, 'Ruta’ drones, and FP-5 drones struck the railway section. Using 'Flamingo,' our warriors carried out a precision-guided strike, and the communications uplink worked flawlessly until the very last seconds," Zelensky wrote on X.
Zelensky called the missile and drone strike on the Kerch Bridge "an unprecedented operation in response to Russian strikes on our infrastructure." He posted accompanying footage showing part of the bridge collapsed into the water.
More footage:
Ukraine's Security Service said the operation destroyed one of the bridge's metal arches and the road span beneath it, while also damaging the railway section. The agency said only Ukrainian-made weapons were used.
Russia's transport ministry said all train and vehicle traffic on the bridge had been halted after the second attack overnight on Tuesday. The first attack was reported early Monday (read report). "Experts are assessing the damage," the ministry said.
Beyond the damage to the Kerch Bridge, Russia's Defense Ministry said 1,400 Ukrainian drones were shot down earlier today in what is being called one of the largest attacks since the war began. Over the last several weeks, Ukraine has hit ten Russian oil refineries, with Ukrainian news outlet RBC-Ukraine claiming the strikes have caused Russian refining output to plunge by "approximately 30%, to 200,000 metric tons per day."
Ukraine's successful Kerch Bridge attack and bombardment of Russian refineries come just days before President Donald Trump meets Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the APEC summit in China.