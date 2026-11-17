US Centcom Chief To Arrive In Saudi Arabia To Examine Why Air Defenses Are Failing

Via Middle East Eye

US Central Command chief, Admiral Brad Cooper, the commander of forces in the Middle East, is expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia this week with advisors to examine the kingdom’s air defense capabilities, multiple western officials familiar with the matter told Middle East Eye.

The officials, speaking to MEE on condition of anonymity, said more than three dozen US military advisors are going to Saudi Arabia to help the kingdom with its air defense. Some have already started arriving, the officials said.

The visit comes as the kingdom reels from Houthi aerial attacks amid a sensitive time in US-Saudi relations. MEE contacted the Pentagon for comment on the visit but didn’t receive a reply by the time of publication.

Saudi Arabia has been a strategic US ally in the Middle East since the end of World War II, but President Donald Trump said last week that the kingdom was “disintegrating”. He said Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states had asked him not to resume the war on Iran because of their military vulnerabilities.

Saudi Arabia is locked in a quagmire in Yemen, where the Iran-aligned Houthis have made sweeping military gains. The group has also targeted Saudi airports, energy infrastructure and corporate offices, striking at the heart of Riyadh’s effort to pitch itself as a safe destination for investment and tourism.

MEE reported exclusively that Houthi forces have also launched ground incursions into Saudi territory.

Battlefield dynamics

Yemeni government forces announced this week that they withdrew troops from territory around the strategic Bab al-Mandab area as part of a redeployment to secure the provisional capital, Aden, and neighbouring governorates. The withdrawal gives up territory that Saudi-backed forces had retaken from the Houthis in the autumn.

A western official familiar with battlefield dynamics said that they did not expect Aden to fall because of local opposition to the Houthis, but described the situation as “very bad” for Saudi Arabia and its allies.

In a sign of frustration in Riyadh, Saudi King Salman removed the commander overseeing its coalition forces in Yemen on Monday.

Saudi Arabia has one of the largest stockpiles of Patriot interceptors in the Gulf, US officials tell MEE, but it also has a vast territory to protect against cheap Houthi drones.

🇸🇦 Houthi missile interception sends debris crashing into Saudi Aramco Tower in Riyadh



The building in Riyadh's financial district sustained damage after Saudi intercepted two missiles launched by the Houthis.



Falling debris struck the building, with Saudi Arabia's energy… pic.twitter.com/CrHUvzON1V — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) November 8, 2026

Some experts have questioned how the kingdom is deploying its air defense systems.

Riyadh airport was attacked four times in the span of one week last month, with one strike killing at least 13 people and injuring 300 others. Many of the dead and wounded were Hajj pilgrims.

The arrival of US military advisors also comes at a time when the region braces for a potential flare-up in fighting between the US and Iran.

When asked by radio host Hugh Hewitt last week whether he would consider it a “defeat” for him if the Islamic Republic was still in power at the end of his term, Trump said “absolutely”.