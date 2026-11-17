Waymo Pulls Robotaxis Off Freeways Nationwide After California Calls Them An 'Imminent Hazard'

California's Department of Motor Vehicles has ordered Waymo's driverless cars off every freeway in the state, saying the robotaxis "pose an imminent hazard to public safety" after they drove into active construction zones and tried to get around a California Highway Patrol traffic break.

The order is dated Nov. 11, but it surfaced only on Tuesday, when the San Francisco Business Times reported it. It restricts both Waymo's deployment and driverless testing permits, barring the company from running any car without a human driver on a California freeway, and it has no end date: the DMV says it stays in place "until Waymo demonstrates to the Department that it has taken effective corrective actions."

The order cites three Waymo robotaxis that drove into an active construction closure on US Highway 101 near Burlingame, which the DMV called the latest in a run of construction-zone incursions going back to May 18. Separately, a driverless Waymo on Interstate 280 in San Francisco tried to pass CHP cruisers that were holding traffic back.

Video of the I-280 incident, taken as the CHP held traffic to clear debris from the road, drew more than 3.3 million views. It shows the Waymo speeding past stopped traffic and trying to get around the patrol cars, at one point with its turn signal on. The CHP said several officers had to use their cruisers to block the Waymo's path before it stayed back with traffic, and that it had no communication with the company about the incident.

In response:

Waymo might not be ready for highways unsupervised



High speed + edge case = extremely dangerous



Surface streets are low speed and seemingly 99.99+ https://t.co/J22zOs7qYA — @jason (@Jason) November 11, 2026

Waymo said the construction-zone encounters on the 101 "did not involve any injuries or collisions," and it has gone further than California asked: "we have also temporarily restricted freeway operations across our other operating markets to evaluate our performance." Its ride-hailing service keeps running on surface streets, "serving over half a million trips each week," and the company says it is working with the DMV and other state officials "to resume freeway operations."

It is the second time this year Waymo's freeway service has been shut down. The company launched freeway rides in late 2025. After seven of its cars drove between the cones into closed freeway lanes in the Bay Area on May 18, it paused them and then recalled all 3,871 vehicles in its fleet. The recall filing said the cars "may enter and drive at speed in freeway construction zones" by "inappropriately prioritizing the avoidance of other freeway hazards and/or failing to recognize the construction zone."

A software update put the cars back on freeways in July, starting in Phoenix on July 29. Within four months, Waymo cars were again driving into freeway construction zones, this time on the 101.

The order follows new rules the DMV adopted April 28, which let it impose targeted operating restrictions on a driverless fleet for public safety and let police cite the companies for their cars' traffic violations.

Meanwhile in Phoenix, a crash involving two Waymo robotaxis sent three people to the hospital on Monday; who was at fault has not been established.