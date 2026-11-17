"We Don't See A Crisis Coming": Vance Waves Off Bunkers As Spicer Goes "Full Prepper Mode"

Vice President JD Vance told Americans on Monday night not to build a bunker or stock up on food and water, after a run of outages in which Microsoft's Outlook went down worldwide, the FAA halted departures nationwide and Chase customers reported trouble moving their money.

"A lot of my friends reach out and say, should we be preparing to build a bunker or to stock up on food and water?" Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham, who had just run through the outages and the Pentagon's plans for bases that can hold out for 90 days. "And my answer to that is no. We do not see some crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything."

🚨 Vance: We don't see a "CRISIS coming down"



Vice President JD Vance: "Should we be preparing to build a bunker or to stock up on food and water? And my answer to that is no."



"We don't see a crisis coming down the pike."



"What the president has been so successful at is... pic.twitter.com/GKWe93nZJ3 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) November 17, 2026

"I think a lot of what's being reported on is just basic good government, making sure that our military would be prepared, God forbid, if there was a crisis," he said, adding that the administration wants to "prevent the worst outcomes, but we're also prepared for the worst outcomes."

"That doesn't mean crisis is around the corner," he said. "That just means you've got a government who's actually preparing for it."

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, asked whether Americans need to stockpile food and water the way Britain recommends, was blunter: "Absolutely not. The UK doesn't have the resiliency that we have."

Markwayne Mullin on whether Americans need to stockpile food and water like is being recommended in the UK:



"Absolutely not. The UK doesn't have the resiliency that we have." pic.twitter.com/E8rRMiXi0B — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) November 15, 2026

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer posted his own plan on Monday evening:

I'm entering full prepper mode — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) November 16, 2026

The Pentagon's FORTRESS plan would have major bases in the continental US run for at least 90 days without civilian power, fuel, water or communications, and DoD spokesman Sean Parnell called depending on civilian infrastructure for national defense an "intolerable risk."

Britain's Be Ready campaign, launched Oct. 22, asks households to keep three days of supplies: bottled water at 3 litres per person a day, food that needs no cooking, a torch, a wind-up radio, a power bank and cash, according to the government's checklist. Sweden asks for a week and Japan for at least three days, as we noted last month.

Friday's ground stop wiped out more than 9,100 flights, and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has asked Congress for $50 billion in emergency funding. JPMorgan blamed Monday's disruption on a software bug in its on-premise hardware and said there was no evidence of a cyberattack.

Duffy said the FAA's new IP switches stayed up on Friday, and the old hardware went down: "Our switches, our routers actually got overloaded with data and they went down."

....And then the NSA's own secure network went down today?!

Coincidence, we are sure!