Wildberries Founder & Russia's Richest Woman, Tatyana Kim, Hit With EU Sanctions

Tatyana Kim is founder and CEO of the Russia's largest online retailer, Wildberries, which has made her the country's richest woman - with assets totaling at least $5 billion (some reports estimate $8 billion).

She has now found herself targeted by the EU as part of the bloc's latest anti-Moscow punitive measures, which included the sanctioning of many dozens more banks and entities. The EU announced Monday it has imposed sanctions on Kim related to the war in Ukraine.

Kim is not in government, and operates a private sector business. However, Brussels referred to her company, widely dubbed "Russia's Amazon" - as engaged in the sale of 'dual-use' goods.

The EU in a statement described Wildberries as "one of the largest taxpayers" in Russia and "operates as a supply network for the Russian military by facilitating the sale of military and dual-use goods."

Henceforth, Kim faces a freeze on any of her assets held in Europe, can no longer transact within the EU, and is subject to a travel ban.

This comes after many months of the Ukrainian armed forces having struck well over a dozen Wildberries logistics hubs and major warehouses in long-range drone attacks.

The Zelensky government earlier last summer described its own justification for attacking the Russian retail giant as due to the ability of Russian forces to receive mililitary supplies such as helmets, night-vision goggles, or accessories for weapons.

After a devastating summer-long Ukrainian campaign, by early August Wildberries had 20 facilities and more than 1.18 million square meters of warehouse space taken offline by drone attacks. That's equivalent to over one-fifth of its capacity,

Ukrainian government accounts had openly and loudly boasted of its anti-Wildberries campaign, which lasted a couple months...

In a new statement the company has said the new EU action against the founder and CEO would not impact operations. The company itself had already been placed under similar sanctins by Europe.

NBC News had previously noted, "Its targeting by Ukraine appears to be part of Kyiv’s attempts to ensure ordinary Russians feel the impact of the war which has raged on Ukrainian territory for more than four years.

Kim back in July highlighted that her company simply offers anything that other similar global e-commerce platforms, such as Amazon or Alibaba, offer. The Russian government has also denied that Wildberries supplies the military.