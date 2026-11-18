Anthropic IPO Prices At $83, Raises A Record $107 Billion... With Its Own Chip Suppliers Holding Up The Floor

Update: the revised IPO terms were just published by Anthropic, and instead of the 825 million shares offered previously, the new offering is 980 million shares, a 19% increase in the offering size.

Today Anthropic, PBC priced its initial public offering of its Class A common stock at $83.00 per share. The offering consists of 980,000,000 shares of Class A common stock, 956,351,354 of which are being sold by Anthropic and 23,648,646 of which are being sold by certain selling stockholders. Anthropic will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on November 19, 2026 under the symbol “ANT.” The offering is expected to close on November 20, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Anthropic has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 147,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock.

And so it's official: Anthropic is about to be a $1.1 trillion company... or $1.5 trillion fully-diluted company depending - as we noted last week - on who's counting.

After a week in which the same "above the range" headline hit the tape three days in a row, the Claude maker priced its IPO at $83 a share on Wednesday, $5 above the top of the $70-$78 marketed range, and upsized the deal... and as of 6:40pm we learned by how much: from 825 million to 980 million.

That means the IPO raises at least $81.3 billion and, with the $26 billion vendor placement, more than $107 billion in total, 43% more than SpaceX's $75 billion base deal in June (or $86.2 billion including the greenshoe); about 4.2x Saudi Aramco, and more than SK Hynix, Aramco, Alibaba and SoftBank combined. The greenshoe would add another $12.2BN, for about $119.5BN!

Shares start trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker ANT on Thursday, with some speculating that the price was set so that the customary post-IPO 20% pop pushes the stock above $100. If doesn't, or if it closes red... watch out.

Just don't call it a surprise.

*ANTHROPIC IS SAID TO GUIDE IPO PRICING ABOVE MARKETED RANGE



same headline for the 3rd day in a row. We get it — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 18, 2026

To put the size in context, as Howard Marks pointed out last week, there's only so much new capital available in a given year: a typical year of US IPOs raises less than $50 billion. Anthropic just raised double that in one night.

The Number(s)

At $83, using the same share bridge we laid out when the range was filed: about 13.20 billion shares outstanding after the deal give an actual market cap of roughly $1.1 trillion, the number an index provider will use, up from $1.08 trillion before the upsizing. Add the 1.77 billion employee options (average strike: $2.91), the 1.07 billion unvested RSUs and the 2.05 billion shares reserved for grants nobody has received yet, and you get the $1.5 trillion fully diluted figure that will lead every headline.

Either way, it's a long way from the "$2 trillion or more" that was being whispered in early October: 25% below on a fully diluted basis, 45% below on shares outstanding. It's also 41% above the $58.90 per share (post-split) that Series H buyers paid in May at a $965 billion post-money, and right around the "$1.5 trillion or more" the FT said bankers were pushing for.

It's not just the company selling shares: insiders will become instantly rich too - each of the seven co-founders is selling 3.38 million shares, or about $280 million apiece at $83, roughly $2 billion combined. Not bad for a company whose prospectus warns of "existential risks to humanity."

Six Times Covered (By Whom?)

The demand story is real, at least on paper. Bloomberg reported the book was "multiple times" oversubscribed within a day of launch, then about six times, with multiple orders of $10 billion or more. Up to 20% of the deal is going to retail, and Vanda Research expects about $250 million of net retail buying on day one, twice what it saw for SpaceX. According to the WSJ, venture backers including Bessemer, Menlo and Accel planned to add to their stakes in the offering rather than sell.

But as we cautioned last Wednesday, oversubscription is a marketing number and guarantees nothing about performance: Klarna and StubHub were both heavily oversubscribed and both broke issue, and Cerebras was about 20x covered. It is now trading at a fraction of its IPO price.

Then there's the $26 billion of Class N stock going to seven companies at the IPO price: Google and Nvidia ($10 billion each), AMD, Broadcom, Micron, Microsoft and TSMC. Of course, since each one of them also sells Anthropic its chips or cloud, expect that $26 billion to be promptly "circularly refinanced" right back to the companies who "invested it.". At $83 that's about 313 million shares, and since Google's $10 billion funds a commitment it had already made, the "new" money is probably closer to $16 billion (or $0 after payment for chips). Nothing says arm's-length price discovery like your vendors setting the floor.

And the vendor relationship doesn't stop at the cap table. Nearly half of Anthropic's revenue is sold through the hyperscalers' own cloud marketplaces, which also account for the majority of its receivables:

What $83 Buys You

The bull case boils down to one number: an $81 billion revenue run rate as of Oct. 31, up $10 billion in a single month (it is unclear if Dario is annualizing days now, or has moved on to hours or maybe even minutes for the biggest pig-lipstick boost possible). At $83, buyers are paying 18.4x that run rate fully diluted (13.4x on shares outstanding). At $2 trillion it would have been 25x, which is about the only sense in which this is a bargain.

The rest of the amended S-1 is less flattering, as we detailed when the prospectus dropped and again at launch:

Q3 revenue rose 47% sequentially to $16.96 billion, down from 144% growth in Q2;

a $567 million operating loss , one quarter after the first-ever $974 million operating profit, blamed on $5 billion of pricier short-term compute;

, one quarter after the first-ever $974 million operating profit, blamed on $5 billion of pricier short-term compute; price cuts and discounts shaved about $600 million off Q3 revenue;

and nearly $901 billion of commitments, mostly compute.

The operating leverage story reversed in a single quarter: total operating expenses climbed back to 103% of revenue, as compute and infrastructure jumped to 58% of sales from 48%...

...which means each dollar of compute bought less revenue for the first time in the series: $1.72 in Q3, down from $2.08.

So much for the first-ever operating profit. One and done, at least for now:

And then there's the bill. Add up the contractual obligations table, signed leases that haven't started, post-Sept 30 deals and short-term commitments and you get $895.4 billion of committed spend in the S-1/A, plus an estimated $150-175 billion under deals with no fixed dollar amount. That's a trillion-dollar tab.

Of that, $69.8 billion is due in the next 12 months, more than Q3's annualized revenue and roughly 11x nine-month operating cash flow:

Put differently, the roughly $92.5 billion Anthropic will pocket from the IPO and the placement (before the upsize and the greenshoe) covers about 16 months of bills already signed, and about one-tenth of the total. And, as noted above, a good chunk of it goes right back to the same seven companies that just bought the biggest chunk of stock. Even the lead-left bank's own model (per the FT) sees free cash outflows of $65.7 billion in 2027 and operating losses peaking around $40 billion before turning positive in 2029, on the way to $600 billion of revenue by 2030. Which, well, is a lot of things that have to go right.

Votes Here, Money There

Public buyers at $83 are also buying into the structure we drew up last month: a single Class F share gives the seven founders a fixed 50.1% of the vote, the Long-Term Benefit Trust's single Class T share picks four of the seven directors, and Class A holders are capped at 49.9% with no practical say over a single board seat. Amazon and Google own up to 12% and 14.99% with zero votes, and every Class N stake converts to Class A the moment it's sold, with registration rights to match.

Translation: the overhang is built in. On top of the usual lock-up expiries, the Public Benefit Fund gets up to another 2% of the company every time the stock rises 50% from the IPO price, so the first trigger sits at $124.50. In other words, the dilution kicks in precisely when the stock is working.

Making Room For ANT

The deal has already moved markets. As we noted in today's wrap, desk chatter suggested much of the recent price action was about making room for Anthropic, with gold, crypto, copper and Nvidia all puked to fund allocations. That came on top of Nomura's Charlie McElligott flagging dealers at their most short gamma since 2019 heading into his NVDA-Anthropic-OpEx "risk quad-fecta."

As for Thursday's open, the crypto crowd has already placed its bets: Hyperliquid's pre-IPO perp traded near $99 on Tuesday, about 19% above tonight's offer price. Given the book, the retail allocation and the race to launch leveraged ANT ETFs, a first-day pop looks about as close to a sure thing as these things get. What happens after is a different question.

Enter Warren

Washington also weighed in, just in time for pricing. Minutes after the $85 headline, Sen. Elizabeth Warren took aim at the deal, seizing on the same "existential risks to humanity" language from the prospectus that we flagged at launch, and warning about "potential threats to Americans' retirements and the entire financial system if this IPO goes awry":

Anthropic is planning to IPO even as the company warns of “existential risks to humanity” and fails to answer for the potential threats to Americans' retirements and the entire financial system if this IPO goes awry.



Meanwhile, Trump's regulators are asleep at the switch.



The… — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 18, 2026

The timing is a little late: the S-1 has been public since Oct. 26 and the books closed Tuesday at 4pm. Funny how the existential risk only became a regulatory emergency a few hours before pricing. Still, the "retirements" angle isn't entirely wrong: with up to 20% of the deal earmarked for retail and leveraged single-stock ETFs lining up, Main Street will own a lot of this stock very quickly, probably at well above $83.

The Benchmark Nobody Can Ignore

H.C. Wainwright's Mike Colonnese called a successful Anthropic IPO "an important valuation benchmark for the AI sector," and he's right. Peter Thiel's Jack Selby put the other side bluntly:

"An underperforming Anthropic IPO has to be a very prominent player in what will be a pretty massive correction in the market with respect to AI... just imagine where it's going to go after the lockups expire."

Here's our take. The pop is the easy part: a six-times-covered book, a fifth of the deal in retail hands and a market that sold everything else to make room all but guarantee a strong open. The hard part starts afterwards, when the vendor stakes, the Public Benefit Fund and the lock-up expiries begin feeding supply into a float that just absorbed a record $94 billion, at 18x a run rate whose growth halved last quarter and against a compute bill that runs to the better part of a trillion dollars. Bankers priced this for a pop; the risk is everything after it. We know which way we lean.

Or, as we put it when the $85 whisper hit this afternoon:

*ANTHROPIC IS SAID TO BE WEIGHING IPO PRICE UP TO $85 PER SHARE



so $70 on day two? — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 18, 2026

We'll find out at Thursday's open.