Today, the People’s Republic of California is widely and rightly hailed as one of the worst of the Fifty States when it comes to both personal and economic liberties.

That was not always the case:

We at TPOL believe that the right referenced here is given by our Creator. And only governments in rebellion to Him (and to nature) attempt to take that right away.

This California Supreme Court decision overturned a law passed by the California Assembly, which prohibited businesses from operating on the first day of the week. In that particular action, they were no different from today. Of course, the erstwhile reason for the 1858 law was to “protect” the practice of religion. Today, the desire of the majority and those in power in Sacramento is often to prevent the practice of religion. We submit that both are wrong: government has no business in religious matters.

Our opinion here at TPOL comes to the same conclusion as all lovers of liberty (“libertarians”) do (or should). But perhaps for different reasons than some libertarians. But we support each other, even if our disagreement on what is “evil in itself.” Nor do true libertarians, of whatever philosophy or religion, disagree on opposing something which “impairs the rights of others.” (If anything, we disagree on who the “others” are: who is and who is not human. (Or perhaps, what is and what is not human.)

Sadly, and contrary to the minarchist position that some (very limited) government is necessary and beneficial, American States and seemingly every other human, mandatory government on the planet have long neglected and then rejected the fundamentals of natural rights and liberty.