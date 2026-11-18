Electoral College Under Threat

Authored by Joseph Burns via City Journal,

With the 2026 election in the books, attention turns to what emboldened Democrats from state capitals to Capitol Hill will do with their newfound power. The press appears focused on hot topics like AI and affordability policies. But another item that could be on Democrats' agenda - and has received almost no media attention - may have an even greater impact on the nation's future.

For the better part of the last two decades, far-left activists have pushed the idea of abolishing the Electoral College, not through the obvious route of a constitutional amendment but instead through the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact (NPVIC). The proposal attempts to undermine the Constitution by having states pledge their electors to the winner of the national popular vote, regardless of how the states voted.

The compact, however, would take effect only when enough states to represent a majority of the Electoral College agree to it. That's what makes the results of the 2026 election so important.

At present, states equaling 222 electoral votes have agreed to the compact - just 48 electoral votes short. So far, only the country's bluest states have embraced the agreement, and it seems doubtful that any solidly red states would join.

But the election may have changed the playing field. Democrats won complete control of the state legislature and governorship in at least six new states, five of which don't currently belong to the NPVIC. Combined, those six states amount to 71 electoral votes, meaning that their newly Democrat-dominated state governments could try to put the NPVIC over the threshold and activate the compact.

While many rightfully believe that abolishing the Electoral College is bad policy, trying to kill it through a backdoor subversion of the Constitution is something more than bad policy - it is constitutionally dangerous.

The Constitution prohibits interstate compacts like the NPVIC without the approval of Congress. This provision - known as the Compact Clause - has been in the Constitution from the beginning. Even the Constitution's predecessor, the Articles of Confederation, contained a similar interstate compact provision.

States are generally free to enter into agreements with other states. But the Constitution is explicit that these compacts are valid only with congressional approval, something that hasn't happened with the NPVIC and is unlikely to happen under the new reality of divided government.

Some incorrectly maintain that congressional approval isn't required for the NPVIC. But the courts have clearly held that when state agreements alter the balance of state power against federal power, or encroach on federal supremacy, congressional approval is necessary. The NPVIC does both. At a minimum, it renders the existing process for electing a president - in effect for over two centuries - a nullity. It also leaves nonparticipating states and state electors without a say in the election of a president.

The Constitution's Compact Clause isn't the NPVIC's only problem. The NPVIC also opens the door to infringing upon voters' equal protection rights.

Under the NPVIC, the votes of residents in a compact state will count less than the votes of residents in other states. Because the state has committed to award electors based on the national popular vote, voters in a compact state will see the winner of their state's electors determined by the choices of voters in every other state and the District of Columbia. Their own votes will - at best - play an incidental role in determining who the state chooses as its electors.

The NPVIC's method for exiting the compact is likewise constitutionally dubious. While states in the compact are permitted to withdraw, they cannot do so within the six months preceding a presidential election.

The Constitution gives states tremendous latitude on how they select electors. But the NPVIC's withdrawal terms undermine that constitutional provision by limiting a state's ability to leave the compact and select an alternate method of selecting electors.

Should the compact be triggered, Americans will see an unprecedented flurry of litigation challenging the NPVIC leading up to the 2028 presidential election. Given its highly questionable constitutional grounding, the compact and its status in 2028 will make America's political environment even more toxic than it already is.

In this scenario, while challenges wind through the courts, uncertainty about the election would affect voters, donors, and candidates of both parties. Will the election be the state-by-state, winner-take-all (except for Maine and Nebraska) contest we see quadrennially? Or, for the first time in American history, will the president be elected by a de facto national popular vote? That we won't know the answer to these questions should give every American an uneasy feeling.

Well-intentioned Americans can have honest disagreements about the Electoral College and whether it should be preserved, reformed, or abolished. But no American, regardless of how he feels about the Electoral College, should want to see the 2028 presidential race thrown into turmoil because of a deceitful proposal to undermine the normal processes for constitutional change.

The NPVIC is closer than we know to becoming a reality. Democratic lawmakers in newly Democratic-controlled states should think long and hard before leading us down the road to a constitutional calamity.