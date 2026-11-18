Every Airline Flight Is A Government Flight

Authored by Matthew G. Andersson via American Thinker,

The recent nation-wide airline ground stop that was ordered by the FAA under Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, should make it clear to airline passengers that you fly from one place to another at the pleasure of the government.

This isn't an entirely bad thing, but it is important to understand that an "airline" is much more than the brand painted on the airplane.

The airline industry is made up of what I've called the "five A's." They stand for the airline, the airport it flies from, the airspace it flies in, the air traffic control (ATC) that separates flights, and the agency, or Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) that regulates it all. Outside of the particular airline you fly on, each one of those other components of the airline system is a government system, and government property. Some airports are owned by various state and municipal organizations, but they ultimately fall under federal authority.

Even the pilots that operate your flight up in the cockpit are licensed by the FAA. Pilots are effectively government-licensed machine operators. Pilot medical approvals are also completely administered and controlled by the FAA through its aeromedical branch in Oklahoma City. And all the suppliers to the airline industry are also federally regulated.

Most passengers don't generally know that the government can effectively "commandeer" any airline flight or company at any time under statutory rules and emergency mobilization powers. You also share the airspace that you fly in, with the military. The National Airspace System is jointly run by civil and military authority. All the ATC controllers are also government employees working under government authority and direction.

Under federal law (49 U.S. Code § 40103), the U.S. government has exclusive airspace sovereignty. U.S. citizens hold a "public right of transit" through that airspace (which brings up an interesting legal issue over the Biden administration's mass illegal immigration program that collected and deposited thousands of illegals by contracted air carrier flights into selected U.S. cities. Those flights were technically illegal in air law alone).

Countries like Australia, Canada, and Switzerland have experimented with the privatization of some parts of their aviation system such as ATC and airports. And of course airport security may use private contractors, but the U.S. is still run or overseen by a federal TSA operation. It wasn't long ago that passengers had to take their shoes off for security screening, and personal "pat-downs" have drawn a lot of scrutiny and complaints about privacy. The airport has been effectively converted into a mass population control point, including increasing use of biometric identification. Indeed, if you're on an international flight, you won't be going anywhere without your biometric enhanced federal passport.

So the mobility of movement enjoyed by the flying public, is reliant on a system that, at nearly every point of use, is subject to government approval or denial. As passengers were just reminded, that system can come to a screeching halt by an order issued from one federal agency manager.

This has ramifications on mass evacuation from natural disaster, and war. The ability to seek safety by airline flight is also increasingly dependent on technology. Most of that technology, such as computer software, communication links, and now the use of AI, is however, almost entirely organized and controlled by the private sector.

The recent ground stop was attributed to a radar and communications problem. Some of that key technology, as widely reported in the press, comes from one company, L3Harris. They are also a defense supplier, and their systems are used by various foreign countries. This kind of broad-based international adoption, if not carefully managed, could have some ramifications on national security. Radar outages during the ground stop otherwise created a partial "blind" period where enemy detection in the national airspace system could have been compromised.

Technology also has ramifications on the actual control of the flight you're on: airline aircraft are increasingly "electric" and malware and electronic interception of a civilian aircraft is possible without advanced shielding or electronic counter measures.

In my view this all points to whether citizens (and antitrust judges) should continue to believe in the quaint concept of "airline competition." There really is no such thing: airlines all fly the same planes with the same seats, from the same airports into the same airspace, directed by the same controllers, and regulated by the same agency.

At some point airlines may be seen for what they really are: a national public utility. Would it be so bad to have one regulated airline with wide, comfortable seats, flat everyday fares like a commuter train, and a full schedule to all destinations?

Moreover, one major airline can be more readily "upgraded" in advanced security technology which would be difficult to implement with numerous competitors all trying to save money. We don't have a dozen different air traffic control operators - we have one. The best one. So why do we need a dozen airlines?

"One airline" is pretty much what already exists, however, as a total air system, except merely for the different paint jobs on different commercially branded airlines. That leaves private aviation as an alternative, and those alternatives will get more affordable over time. The "flying car" concept is also a reality for short trips, and that will become part of a fascinating mix of mobility options including new supersonic aircraft, and even sub-orbital hypersonic flights. Former U.S. President Ronald Reagan called it the "Orient Express" concept, where you could fly from Washington, D.C. to Tokyo in about three hours.

These are part of the technologies that make America great, but the public should not be naive about how much the federal government must be part of this evolving air transport system, integrated with the private sector.

Secretary Duffy was right when he recently stated that we have the best aviation system in the world, but that system needs some serious upgrades. That will take a lot of initial investment - Duffy claims $50 Billion - and the public and private sectors must work together, like we did in aviation's earliest stages, to make that a reality.

Given the deepening dysfunction of Congress, which would rather regulate airlines than modernize them, most of this public policy vision for modernization - including the creative financing - will have to come from the competence and direction of the chief executive, in concert with private sector leadership.

Matthew G. Andersson is a former aerospace CEO and author. He is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and a jet-rated Airline Transport Pilot. He has testified before the US Senate on new aircraft technology in the National Airspace System and featured in the National Academies of Science on aviation law, economics and policy. He is the author of The New Airline Code, concerning public-private aviation system integration and is a graduate of the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.