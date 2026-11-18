Futures Rise As Huang-less Nvidia Beats And Raises, Gold Crashes Below $3,800

US futures are higher (but well off highs) as Nvidia's first earnings report without Jensen Huang delivered a clean beat-and-raise that soothed frayed AI nerves, while oil reversed an earlier slide after a surprise build in US crude stockpiles and precious metals have gotten monkeyhammered, with gold tumbling below $3,800 for the first time since September 2025. Sentiment was dented, however, and gold slide accelerated after Fed Governor Waller warned the Fed may need to take more "aggressive" action to bring price pressures down including a 50bps rate hike. As a result 10Y yields reversed an earlier drop to trade near session highs of 5.12% ahead of this afternoon's FOMC minutes. As of 7:00am ET, S&P futures are 0.2% higher at 7,370 while Nasdaq futures gain 0.6% and Dow futures are 0.2% lower; contracts have faded from their overnight highs, when Nasdaq futures were up as much as 2%. That follows a nasty Tuesday session in which the S&P fell 1% and closed below its 200DMA, decliners outnumbered gainers about 6 to 1 and all 11 sectors fell. In premarket trading, the Mag 7 is mostly higher with Nvidia (NVDA) up about 3% and dragging AI infrastructure names like Nebius, CoreWeave, Coherent and Credo up 5-7.5%, as we previewed last night; semis are up 2.8% and memory 3.5%, per JPM. The day's driver is Nvidia (again): the company guided Q4 revenue to $130 billion versus a street at about $125 billion, lifted its FY28 growth outlook to 75% from 70%, added $150 billion to its buyback and excluded China entirely from its numbers, while the board shut the door on Huang's return. Treasuries edge higher with the curve flattening, as gilts lead European bonds after UK October CPI (3.6%) and services inflation came in below the Bank of England's forecasts; the dollar is bid, sending EURUSD to a fresh 19-month low of 1.0965. Oil slides with WTI just above $84 and Brent near $92, gold is down 2.1% at $3,769, silver drops 3.6% and LME copper breaks below $13,000/t. Bitcoin is flat around $64,300. US economic data slate includes MBA mortgage applications (7am), October housing starts and building permits (8:30am), pending home sales (10am), FOMC minutes (2pm) and TIC flows (4pm). Fed speaker slate includes Daly (12:15pm), Barr (1:35pm), Williams (2:30pm) and Kashkari (4:15pm). The Treasury sells $16 billion of 20-year bonds at 1pm.

In premarket trading, Mag 7 stocks are mostly higher: (Nvidia (NVDA) +3%, Alphabet (GOOGL) +1%, Tesla (TSLA) +0.9%, Amazon (AMZN) +0.5%, Microsoft (MSFT) unchanged, Meta Platforms (META) -0.1%, Apple (AAPL) -0.2%)

AI infrastructure stocks including Broadcom (AVGO), CoreWeave (CRWV) are rising after Nvidia’s solid sales outlook.

Applied Optoelectronics (AAOI) drops 10% after the maker of fiber‑optic networking products said it plans to offer up to $550 million in common stock from time to time under an equity distribution agreement.

Bullish (BLSH) gains 8% after the crypto exchange reported third-quarter adjusted Ebitda that beat the average analyst estimate.

Dolby Labs (DLB) falls 3% after the developer of audio and voice technologies gave a 2027 forecast for adjusted earnings per share that missed the consensus estimate.

Lowe’s (LOW) slips 3% after the home improvement retailer’s third quarter adj. EPS topped expectations by 18c, but management maintained its annual guidance. All together, the implied 4Q adj. EPS $1.72 trails the consensus estimate of $1.98.

Sellas Life (SLS) is down 2% after the drug developer announced a $150 million share offering, following the stock’s biggest one-day gain in almost six years on Tuesday.

Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) climbs nearly 6% as positive reviews come in for the firm’s Grand Theft Auto VI game, which is set to officially launch on Thursday.

Tandem Diabetes (TNDM) gains 4% after Stifel upgraded the medical device maker to buy, citing market expansion and improving margins.

In other corporate news, Anthropic is on the cusp of pricing what may be the biggest IPO of all time, reportedly drawing multiple orders of $10 billion or more and guiding to the top of its $70-78 range or above, while crypto futures tied to the debut imply a valuation of about $1.7 trillion versus $1.4 trillion at the top of the range (nothing frothy to see here). Target raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to $10.65-11.40 from $9.90-10.90, and both Target and Lowe's lifted their sales guidance; TJX also reports before the open. Nvidia has stopped selling its licensed Hopper data-center chips to China and former CEO Jensen Huang agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee, according to Politico, while Democrats plan a probe of Commerce Secretary Lutnick's and Cantor Fitzgerald's Nvidia ties. Citigroup and JPMorgan added language to financing documents for a potential loan making the borrower responsible for complying with chip-access restrictions. Medline backers including Blackstone and Carlyle raised $2.1 billion in a share sale priced at $35.50, Applied Optoelectronics slides 11% after unveiling a $550 million at-the-market stock offering, and Tencent's Q3 revenue of 207.3 billion yuan missed estimates as AI spending squeezed profit.

Investors woke up to relief rather than euphoria: Bloomberg's Neil Campling notes that some had feared Nvidia would withdraw guidance altogether, so the higher FY28 target was a pleasant surprise, and the price action today will tell us whether AI momentum can rebound or whether this is merely a short-covering pop from oversold levels. Bulls can point to the raised guide, the demand commentary and capital return; bears to softer gross margins, rising DSOs, ballooning balance sheet commitments and the unresolved CEO succession. Perhaps the most important tell came from interim CEO Colette Kress, who described future ecosystem investments as "disciplined" and "rigorous", suggesting the "bank of Nvidia" backstop for the AI buildout will be dialed back, confirming our article on the $320 billion of AI project finance that needs a guarantor. Which begs the question of who funds the next leg when Apollo's CEO says the AI buildout could demand as much as $8 trillion of financing.

Commenting on the overnight action, Marija Veitmane at State Street Global Markets told Bloomberg that “Nvidia earnings and guidance confirmed what we have heard from all other technology companies: AI capex is strong and shows little sign of a slowdown. Strong earnings coupled with lower valuation and positioning make the sector an attractive opportunity.”

How Nvidia and CoreWeave trade on Thursday will offer a strong signal on the road ahead for the tech trade, according to Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “If those stocks open higher and extend the gains throughout the day, that’s a signal that perhaps the tech correction may be ending,” Essaye noted. “However, if both pop at the open but finish the day negative, that tells us investors are using strength to reduce AI infrastructure positions.”

The relief comes after a brutal stretch for the chipmaker, which had reached its most oversold level since 2019 going into the print, and after fund managers dumped tech at the fastest pace since 2006. Bloomberg's Equity Insights adds that the S&P has until Dec. 3 to complete a pattern that delivered gains after three of the past four major volatility shocks: the front of the VIX futures curve inverted by 2.34 points on Nov. 5, a level of backwardation that has preceded a higher index four weeks later in most episodes since 2016.

The flip side is the Fed. Bloomberg Economics chief US economist Anna Wong highlights that volatility shocks are driving Treasury yields higher, and estimates that a theoretical AI crash early next year would cut 2027 GDP growth by 1.5 percentage points from a baseline of around 2%, while blowing out the fiscal deficit. Her key point: long-dated Treasuries have become a less reliable hedge against equity selloffs after a flip in the relationship between yields and the VIX.

OCBC FX strategist Moh Siong Sim says Fed hawks are keeping further tightening in play, which should keep the dollar supported, with the FOMC minutes the next key test of the Fed's hawkish shift. With futures fully pricing a 25bp December hike, the minutes matter less for the decision itself than for how broad support is for further tightening, and whether officials worry that AI investment is keeping aggregate demand hotter than expected. NY Fed President Williams overnight said the Fed still has work to do on inflation but dismissed the need for an outsized hike.

Over at Goldman, Rich Privorotsky says Nvidia "did pretty much everything you could ask for": a beat and raise, a $130 billion guide versus roughly $125 billion expected and zero China data-center compute baked in, in short the spending isn't stopping; the only thing missing was a hint Jensen could come back, and that was shut down. He notes the tape "felt different" on Tuesday, with high-beta momentum up, AI outperforming the AI losers and expensive defensives that had gone too far finally catching down, which he found somewhat constructive from a gross standpoint. Privorotsky admits his "contrarian muscles are starting to flex a little on AI": he understands haircutting 2028 and fretting about a 2029 peak, but given the dollars still to be spent, how far multiples have compressed (SK Hynix trades at 1.79x blended 24-month P/E) and what investors are paying for defensives, some of these names could go up quickly. On cyber, he thinks much of the anxiety stemmed from the assumption that the outages were connected, and sees anxiety on the topic at local highs, noting that Costco sold out of 21 of its 26 high-ticket generator models online by Sunday. Technically, he says the velocity of CTA selling may have peaked but the magnitude can still be considerable, especially in Europe, with the S&P "hanging on to the 200d by a fingernail."

Privorotsky's bigger macro point is about commodities: copper, crude, gasoline, diesel and parts of the grain complex are all falling, and if that sticks it is "a meaningful disinflationary impulse"; his trade is long front-end bonds alongside equities. He also notes that gold still can't hold a bounce even with relief in yields, suggesting there may be a liquidation element, while the China tape has been "objectively awful", perhaps a sign that policy is way too tight.

JPM's Market Intel desk under Andrew Tyler remains Tactically Bullish, arguing Nvidia's print helps the market climb the latest wall of worry, but it may take a few more days to coax buyers off the sidelines because Nvidia's long-term outlook was not resolved and investors may use up-days to keep cutting positions. The desk also flags a bullish October retail sales print, with the control group up 0.6% versus 0.3% expected, as evidence the consumer remains the anchor of the economy, though it may add to Fed hawkishness. JPM's Ed Bell, back from the bank's APAC tech conference, says he can't recall a bigger gap between upbeat corporate commentary and universally negative investor feedback.

Goldman's TMT desk (Sean Johnstone) notes Nvidia's total commitments jumped to $518 billion from $366 billion, including $74 billion of data center leases, and flags that Kress dialing back the "bank of AI" role is positive for Nvidia credit but negative for leveraged neoclouds, even as Nebius and CoreWeave jumped 10% after hours; software got hit again on the "AI agents replace seats" thesis, with Salesforce down 9% on Tuesday. GS Prime data show fundamental long/short net leverage fell to its lowest in more than five years, below the Liberation Day lows, with the six-week pace of Info Tech selling the fastest in a decade, which the team says sets up a possible tactical rally. Meanwhile, derivatives strategist Gail Hafif expects Nvidia earnings and today's VIX expiry to take significant vol premium out of the market as dealer short tails roll off, as we discussed earlier this week.

Sentiment was dented this morning after Fed Governor Chris Waller told CNBC on Wednesday he was "very concerned" that inflation was moving in the wrong direction and becoming more broad-based, warning the US central bank may need to take more "aggressive" action to bring price pressures down. Waller said roughly 70% of items in the core services basket were rising by more than 3%, a sign that inflationary pressure was not simply related to oil. He also expressed concern that companies increasingly believed consumers were resilient enough to absorb price increases of 3% or more. The Fed may need to "shock" people out of thinking that 3% inflation is an acceptable norm, Waller said.

In geopolitics, Trump touched down in Shenzhen, where Xi met him in person at the airport in a rare gesture; the APEC summit runs through Nov. 19 and the Kremlin says Putin and Trump will meet several times (here is what analysts expect). In the Gulf, the US struck Qeshm Island and Iran targeted a US base in Kuwait, while an ADNOC vessel was attacked transiting Hormuz; yet oil keeps falling as supply glut worries dominate.

Pepperstone strategist Dilin Wu wrote that “The next test of risk appetite in the AI sector will be Anthropic’s IPO. If shares continue to attract steady buying interest at elevated valuations, it could support risk appetite across the broader AI sector.” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade, was more skeptical: “The bigger question remains unanswered. Without Huang as the visible frontman and aggressive dealmaker, the longer-term shape of the company is still opaque.”

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 is steady, up 0.1% at 651.13 after its worst day since March, with 338 members up and 243 down. Tech and industrials lead as chipmakers ASML, ASM International and BE Semiconductor rise after Nvidia, while miners and energy lag as copper and gold slide. JPM's desk says the tech boost is welcome but its trading flows skew to net selling, while Privorotsky warns CTA supply could still be considerable in Europe. Hays soared as much as 29% on a profit outlook well ahead of expectations, while Alstom plunged as much as 9.6% to a 22-year low as analysts speculated about an equity raise. In politics, a new poll shows Le Pen and Mélenchon would beat their rivals in a presidential vote, and Germany nominated Markus Brunnermeier for the ECB chief economist seat, paving the way for Pablo Hernandez de Cos to succeed Lagarde. Here are the biggest European movers:

Europe chip stocks edge higher after Nvidia raised its revenue growth outlook for the next fiscal year, a sign of strong demand despite concerns around stricter export regulations and slowing growth at frontier AI labs.

Convatec shares rise as much as 10% after the UK medical equipment maker has raised its full-year organic growth guidance.

Hays shares rally as much as 29% after the recruitment company said it expects to deliver adjusted operating profit of at least £35 million in the first half, which analysts at Citi said is well ahead of expectations.

Alstom shares fall as much as 9.6% to their lowest in 22 years after the French train manufacturer’s results led analysts to speculate on how and when the company will tackle its debt.

European mining stocks are leading losses on the Stoxx Europe 600 Index as copper and gold prices decline, with metals pressured by a stronger dollar, AI upheaval and shifting expectations for US rates.

Deutz shares fall as much as 16% after Ningi Research published a report on the German engine manufacturer and said it holds a short position.

Marshalls drops as much as 8.9% after the UK maker of paving and roofing reported falling sales in its building products division. Management also pointed to a further slowing in new housebuilding activity since the first half of the year.

Genus shares slide as much as 5.9% after the animal genetics company warned the depreciation of the Brazilian real and Mexican peso will hit profits this year.

Accor shares drop as much as 6.5% after the French hotelier said it has agreed to boost its stake in Ennismore through staged transactions totaling about €1.6 billion. Barclays said the deal “seems expensive.”

Carl Zeiss Meditec fell as much as 3.1% after the healthcare systems company’s shares were downgraded by Barclays, which cited a tough operating environment.

Asian stocks were choppy as an early Nvidia bounce faded, leaving the MSCI Asia Pacific Index little changed. Korea's Kospi trimmed an early 3.3% surge but still closed up 2% at 5,067, holding the lows of the prior selloff, which Goldman's Privorotsky calls encouraging; SK Hynix and Samsung gained, and K-content stocks soared after Xi and South Korea's Lee met. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.3% to 59,024, while Taiwan's Taiex swung between gains and losses. Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.9%, pressured by biotech and JD.com after its profit miss, and Tencent missed revenue estimates; the CSI 300 added 0.2% as APEC kicked off in Shenzhen and the PBOC set its strongest yuan fixing since 2022. Australia's ASX fell 0.7% on weakness in tech and gold miners. Indonesia's central bank surprised with a 25bp hike to 6% to defend the rupiah.

In FX, the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.2% and the DXY trades near 103.76, near the top of a 103.58-103.85 range, as traders await the FOMC minutes. EURUSD slides 0.3% to 1.0965, a fresh 19-month low, despite euro-area core inflation being revised up to 2.6%. The pound is the G10 laggard, down 0.4% at 1.3162, after UK CPI undershot and traders trimmed bets on Bank of England hikes, with markets now seeing about an 80% chance of a December move versus 90% before the release. The yen is steady at 159.25, supported by lower energy prices. In EM, the South African rand leads losses as gold drops, and the forint weakens on rate-cut bets.

In rates, Treasuries edge higher for a third day with the curve flattening; the 10Y yield is down about 1bp at 5.09% and the 2Y at 4.79%. Gilts outperform after UK CPI rose 3.6% and services inflation held at 3.7%, both below the BOE's forecasts, sending the UK 10Y down 6bps to 5.31%, even as the BOE unusually put out a statement warning that inflation will rise further into 2027. Bunds also gain as lower crude and Dutch gas prices provide relief, while Germany's 7-year Bund auction drew a 1.5x bid-to-cover. On deck: $75 billion of 17-week bills at 11:30am and $16 billion of 20-year bonds at 1pm, followed by FOMC minutes at 2pm, with a December hike fully priced in. Goldman's Privorotsky likes owning front-end bonds alongside equities here, while Bloomberg's Anna Wong reminds us that the long end, increasingly, hedges nothing.

In commodities, WTI is down 1.9% at $84.39, trading in an $82.38-84.77 range and slipping below its 100DMA, while Brent drops about 1% to $92, after API data showed a surprise 5.3 million barrel crude build (versus an expected draw) and a 5.1 million barrel gasoline build. Geopolitics is being shrugged off: Iran reportedly floated a two-day peace plan that would reopen Hormuz once the US lifts oil sanctions and its naval blockade, Iraq restarted the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline after 12 years, and smaller tankers are keeping Hormuz flows going. Goldman's Privorotsky notes the US 3-2-1 crack spread has collapsed 36% in six weeks to $41.90/bbl, which is why gas is now below $4. Precious metals are in freefall: spot gold dropped as low as $3,757.51 and is on pace for its worst year since 2013, silver is down 3.6% at $45.72, and LME copper slumped to fresh multi-month lows near $12,705/t, with the Bloomberg Commodity Index down 1.6%.

US economic data slate includes MBA mortgage applications (7am), October housing starts and building permits (8:30am), pending home sales (10am), FOMC minutes (2pm) and September TIC flows (4pm). Fed speaker slate includes Daly (12:15pm), Barr (1:35pm), Williams (2:30pm) and Kashkari (4:15pm). Target, Lowe's and TJX report before the open, Palo Alto Networks after the close, and Rockwell Automation and Expeditors host investor days.

Market Snapshot

Top Overnight News

Russia imported record volumes of petrol by sea last month, as Ukrainian drone strikes badly damaged refineries and cut the country’s production capacity. Seaborne imports reached 390,000 tons in October, according to data from Kpler, marking a striking reversal in Russia’s traditional role as a fuel exporter and highlighting its vulnerability to Ukrainian attacks on fuel infrastructure: FT

After nearly nine months of war, the United States and Iran are each acting as if they have time on their side, a calculation that has locked them in a stalemate that is almost impossible for either to break. It is a risky gamble, with two former US Middle East negotiators, European officials and Gulf sources saying fighting could resume before a diplomatic exit becomes possible: RTRS

Iran launched strikes against Kuwait and Bahrain early Wednesday, expanding its targets while continuing attacks against ships trying to pass through the Strait of Hormuz: WSJ

Banks that have lent billions of dollars to finance the AI infrastructure boom are seeking to rein in their risk exposure, which has come under increasing scrutiny following Democrats’ sweep of the US midterm elections: FT

Canadian PM Mark Carney said he’ll meet Trump later today on the sidelines of the APEC summit. He said there’s been some progress on a trade deal, though it was “two steps forward, one step back.”: BBG

Singapore expects some impact on the flow of high-end chips through the city-state due to tighter US curbs, though officials said the fallout can be managed: BBG

Wall Street banks expect global corporate profit growth to slow sharply next year, as the rapid acceleration in AI investment that has powered an equity bull market begins to ease: FT

Overall Book and Fundamental L/S Gross and Net leverage ratios have all declined MTD. Fundamental L/S Gross leverage has fallen -4.4 pts in November MTD to 206.3% (23rd percentile 1-year, 65th percentile 3-year), while Fundamental L/S Net leverage has fallen -7.6 pts MTD to 41.6% (5-year low): GSPB

Indonesia’s central bank hiked its main policy rate by 25bp to 6%: Nikkei

Xi Jinping greeted Donald Trump at the airport in Shenzhen in a rare move as the US president arrived in China for the APEC summit and talks with Xi and Vladimir Putin. Xi earlier warned against economic barriers, while Putin said sanctions, tariffs and export restrictions couldn’t hold back rising competitors: BBG

UK inflation accelerated to its highest level in a year after a surge in energy bills and motor fuel costs. Consumer prices rose 3.6% from a year earlier, up from 3.5% in September and marking a fourth consecutive increase, the Office for National Statistics said on Wednesday. It was in line with economists’ expectations: BBG

Japan’s imports were a bit below plan for Oct (+21.6% vs. the Street +25.9%) while exports were about inline (+20.5% vs. the Street +20.4%): BBG

Former Nvidia (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang agreed to testify before the Senate Banking Committee, according to Politico: Politico

A more detailed look at global markets courtesy of Newsquawk

APAC stocks were mixed, with price action choppy throughout the session as the negative lead from Wall Street was partially offset by tailwinds from Nvidia's earnings beat. ASX 200 declined with the index dragged lower by underperformance in tech and gold miners, while nearly all sectors were in the red aside from energy and utilities. Nikkei 225 swung between gains and losses to trade on both sides of the 59,000 level, while the somewhat mixed trade data from Japan did little to shake off the indecisive mood. KOSPI briefly wiped out its initial gains and returned to flat territory as the early boost post-Nvidia earnings petered out, before ultimately catching a second wind. Hang Seng and Shanghai Comp traded mixed, with the Hong Kong benchmark pressured by weakness in biotech stocks and underperformance in JD.com after its Q3 net profit missed expectations, while the mainland ultimately kept afloat as the APEC summit in Shenzhen kicked off.

Top Asian News

Chinese President Xi said at the APEC opening ceremony in Shenzhen that global turmoil is deepening and world growth lacks momentum, while he urged APEC members to resolve disputes through discussion and address shared challenges through greater cooperation and unity. Xi said members must firmly uphold the WTO and support free and open trade, and noted that they should expand avenues for mutual benefit and win-win outcomes.

Chinese President Xi said in a meeting with South Korean President Lee that China is ready to maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial supply chains with South Korea, while Lee said he hopes the two countries will further develop an equal and mutually beneficial economic partnership. Furthermore, Lee said he hopes they can work together to create an era of peaceful coexistence on the Korean Peninsula, and stated that peace and stability are essential to the mature development of their strategic cooperative partnership.

Tencent (0700 HK) - Q3 2026 (CNY): Revenue 207.34bln (exp. 210.53bln), Operating Profit 59.2bln (exp. 66.6bln), Adj. Net Profit 66.5bln (exp. 66.5bln). International gaming revenue 18.9bln (exp. 20.4bln, prev. 18.8bln Y/Y), Domestic gaming revenue 47.6bln (exp. 48.0bln, prev. 40.4bln Y/Y), Weixin/WeChat MAUs 1.45bln (exp. 1.43bln, prev. 1.39bln Y/Y), Fee-based VAS subscriptions 253mln (exp. 264mln).

Japan's Defence Ministry reportedly informed major defence contractors that spending from the next fiscal year onwards will be sharply lower than previously expected, Kyodo reported.

European bourses (Stoxx 600 +0.1%) are mixed, with the Euro Stoxx 50 the slight outperformer given its large exposure to tech. Surprisingly, the AEX is modestly lower, despite ASML printing gains of over 3%, following Nvidia’s earnings. To recap, Q3 earnings and revenue topped expectations, with data centre sales more than doubling in Q3. In terms of guidance, Q4 revenue is seen at USD 130bln, +/- 3% (exp. USD 125.3bln) while raising its fiscal year 2028 growth forecast to 75% from 70%. Furthermore, an additional USD 150bln of share buybacks was announced. After-hours, shares rose as much as 5%, and are currently +3% pre-market. Returning to Europe, sectors opened with a negative bias but are now mixed. Tech tops the sector pile, with Real Estate and Health Care closely behind. On the other hand, Basic Resources continue to get hit, with 3M LME copper lower by around 4% while spot gold prints losses of around 2% and is back below the USD 3,800/oz handle. US equity futures are firmer across the board, with the NQ outperforming. In terms of technicals, the ES failed to break the recent low of 7322.25 and currently holds around the VWAP of 7410 and above the key support level of 7362. With Nvidia out of the way, focus now turns to the Anthropic IPO, with pricing expected later today. Recent reporting suggests that Anthropic is guiding that it will price at the top end of, or above, its USD 70-78 range. Nvidia (NVDA) - Q3 FY27 (USD): Adj. EPS 2.68 (exp. 2.48), Revenue 115.8bln (exp. 109bln), Data Centre revenue 107.6bln (exp. 101.87bln). Q4 outlook: Revenue 130bln (exp. 125.3bln), Adj. operating expenses about 10.7bln (exp. 9.99bln). Guides fiscal year 2028 revenue growth of 75% (prev. 70%). Announces a USD 150bln increase to its share buyback programme. Click for the session's European pre-market equity newsflow Click for the additional news

Top European News

ECB Financial Stability Review (Nov): "The euro area economy has proved resilient so far this year, in the face of energy supply disruptions, trade frictions and extreme weather events."

The EU and UK will commit to closer defence industrial cooperation at the summit on November 20th, Politico reported citing a draft statement, with pledges being made on steel, migration and other points.

UK PM Burnham has hinted at a reversal of the national insurance hike that former Chancellor Reeves implemented in order to assist hospitality firms in hiring NEETS, LBC reported.

Germany is to temporarily cut electricity tax to the EU minimum level in 2027, with a permanent reduction planned, according to the government.

FX

Snapshot: G10s are mostly lower against the USD. The JPY holds afloat, benefiting from cooling energy prices, and continues its recent strength. The GBP underperforms in the aftermath of an in-line/cooler-than-expected inflation report.

DXY currently holds towards the upper end of a 103.58 to 103.85 range, continuing to build on the strength seen over the past week or so. Nvidia’s strong results will be helping the USD move a little higher, and the looming Anthropic IPO will also be a factor.

Attention remains on the geopolitical situation, with crude benchmarks continuing to reside near lows. Retaliation strikes between the US and Iran (US hit Qeshm Island & Iran hit Kuwait/Bahrain), and reports that Iran had hardened its negotiating position since the midterms, have seemingly been outweighed by the risks of a supply glut and the surprise build in crude stockpiles.

Given the energy dynamics, yields are lower across the curve. Any bounce back in oil prices will no doubt spark another leg higher in yields, which could see the EUR be pressured even further. Some analysts have touted a potential move towards the 1.08 mark (currently 1.0975).

GBP is the underperformer today, following the UK’s in-line/cooler-than-expected CPI report. In brief, headline Y/Y ticked a little higher to 3.6%, but fell short of the expected 3.7%; headline M/M matched the consensus. The closely watched core components printed in-line, whilst services Y/Y remained steady vs expectations of a tick higher. Following the report, Cable fell from 1.3193 to 1.3172 within 10 minutes, and continued to extend lower to make a session trough of 1.3148.

Money markets now assign an 80% chance of a hike in December (vs 90% pre-release). Whilst the report does reduce the odds of near-term tightening, headline metrics remain elevated and will keep the discussion very much open between December and February. If oil prices continue to head lower, market pricing will increasingly shift more dovish; as it stands, SONIA futures imply c. 90bps of further tightening by September, which MUFG believes is “excessive”.

Central Banks

BoJ Governor Ueda said the BoJ will continue raising interest rates in line with economic, inflation and financial developments, with financial conditions remaining accommodative. He stressed the importance of underlying inflation becoming firmly anchored at 2%, while noting food consumption tax cuts are likely to have a limited impact. Ueda warned a weaker yen could raise food prices through higher import costs and that long-term yields could rise if BoJ bond purchases are perceived as financing fiscal policy.

BoE said it will continue setting interest rates to ensure inflation returns sustainably to the 2% target and expects inflation to rise further by mid-2027 due to cost pressures already in the pipeline.

ECB's Vujcic said the ECB discussed opening its balance sheet to funds but decided against it, although the proposal could return. He added that hedge fund activity was partly responsible for rapid increases in spreads earlier this year.

Fixed Income

Gilts outperform after a cool set of UK CPI data, Bunds also bid though to a lesser extent while USTs are flat.

Gilts eclipsed 85.00 to an 85.34 peak, firmer by over 70 ticks on the day. The morning’s October CPI series came in cooler than the market and BoE expected for the headline and services Y/Y prints, while the core was shy of the BoE’s view, but as the market forecast. A reading that removes some of the impetus behind a back-to-back hike in December, hence the outperformance in Gilts. However, the BoE then unusually provided a statement reiterating that it expects inflation to rise in 2027 amid pressures already in the pipeline. Note, the BoE commenting on the inflation series appears to be the setting of a precedent for upcoming prints.

A statement that, logically, can only really be to keep the market from unwinding expectations around a December hike too much. Nonetheless, we do get the November print the day before the December meeting, which will now potentially be crucial in terms of pricing into that decision. Further, and also somewhat offsetting the dovish move seen this morning, Cornwall Insights provided its final forecast ahead of the Ofgem January-March 2027 update, and it expects a 26% increase to household bills. An increase that will mark a significant price move, but on the flip side, will also likely weigh significantly on household activity.

Bunds are bid by 24 ticks, just off a 122.22 peak for the day. The European docket is light. Focus on the energy moves, with crude lower and Dutch TTF notably so, and providing some relief to the benchmark with yields retreating a touch. Elsewhere, focus remains on the upcoming ECB appointments, as Politico reported that Germany is set to get the Chief Economist role that Lane is vacating, a point which would then logically set it up for a de Cos presidency, in order to avoid two relatively hawkish members (i.e. a Knot presidency) in two of the key spots.

USTs essentially flat, in narrow 105-12 to 105-23+ confines. Performance that comes ahead of numerous Fed officials, and as the US market digests Nvidia earnings and awaits the Anthropic IPO.

Germany sells EUR 2.272bln vs exp. EUR 3bln 3.30% 2033 Bund: b/c 1.5x (prev. 1.4x), average yield 3.27% (prev. 3.36%), retention 24.27%.

Japan sells JPY 525.8bln 20yr JGB; b/c 3.64x (prev. 5.84x), average yield 3.756% (prev. 3.7230%), Tail in price 0.29 (prev. 0.07).

Commodities

Crude benchmarks are lower, extending overnight declines after the latest private sector inventory data showed a surprise build in headline crude stockpiles (Crude +5.3mln vs exp. -0.5mln; Gasoline +5.1mln vs exp. +1.6mln), adding to recent supply glut woes. In geopolitics, Al-Akhbar reported details of Iran's two-day peace proposal, which requires the US to end hostilities, lift oil sanctions and its naval blockade, and release frozen Iranian assets before Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. This comes after sources said US-Qatar discussions on Iran have been "extremely positive", and despite Iran's attack on Kuwait's Ali Al Salem base, which seems more targeted than widespread. Attention also turns to US President Trump's arrival in China ahead of the historic US-China-Russia trilateral meeting, although no major breakthroughs are expected, while Kremlin aide Ushakov said Putin and Trump could hold several conversations during the APEC summit.

WTI Jan'27 trades within a USD 82.38-84.77/bbl range (vs yesterday's USD 83.41-85.97/bbl range), slipping beneath its 100 DMA at USD 83.38/bbl, while Brent Jan'27 moves within USD 91.00-93.37/bbl (vs yesterday's USD 91.26-94.18/bbl range). Dutch TTF is lower within a EUR 81.77-86.49/MWh range (vs yesterday's EUR 83.75-86.92/MWh range), potentially tracking the weakness in crude.

Spot gold is lower within a USD 3,757.51-3,857.48/oz range (vs yesterday's USD 3,836.96-3,891.08/oz range), falling beneath the USD 3,800/oz level as the Dollar firms and rate hike expectations weigh, leaving the yellow metal well beneath its 21 DMA at USD 3,986/oz. Spot silver underperforms within a USD 45.60-47.62/oz range (vs yesterday's USD 46.84-48.01/oz range), while platinum and palladium are also sharply lower.

3M LME copper slumps within a USD 12,705.10-13,299.48/t range, breaking beneath the USD 13,000/t level to fresh multi-month lows, pressured by the firmer Dollar and potentially lingering concerns over AI-related demand as tech names struggle. Base metals are broadly lower, with aluminium, nickel and zinc all in the red.

US Private Energy Inventory Data (bbls) Crude +5.3mln (exp. -0.5mln), Gasoline +5.1mln (exp. +1.6mln), Distillate +0.4mln (exp. +1.1mln), Cushing -1.7mln

EU Council announced a provisional deal with the EU Parliament to speed up permits for renewable energy, electricity grids and storage projects.

Russia's Novatek said that it has signed a contract to supply LNG to Turkey and will redirect European energy supplies to China, Interfax reported.

Trade/Tariffs

US President Trump said he consummated a big trade deal with the Philippines and that it is a magnificent deal for both sides, while he added that the trade deal took place very quickly and they didn't know it was going to take place.

Canadian PM Carney said Canada and the US are making progress on trade negotiations and is scheduled to meet US President Trump later today.

Canada's Foreign Minister said resolving trade tensions with China is exceptionally important, pledging progress on trade, investment, energy and national protection, while it was also stated that the priority is North American auto supply chains and limiting Chinese EV presence.

UK PM Burnham is to sign a deal this week that would tie the UK to the bloc's agrifood rules and would force the UK to abandon its vow to ban foie gras imports, according to FT.

Geopolitics: Middle East

Iran has reportedly proposed a two-day peace plan requiring Washington to end hostilities, lift oil sanctions and its naval blockade, and release frozen Iranian assets on the first day, before Tehran reopens the Strait of Hormuz to commercial shipping and begins negotiations on a final agreement, including its nuclear programme, on the second day. The main sticking point remains the sequencing of commitments, with the US reportedly seeking nuclear concessions upfront and deferring some obligations, while Qatari mediation has yet to resolve the impasse, according to Al-Akhbar citing a diplomatic source.

US and Western officials said Iran is seen to have hardened its negotiating position since the midterms and is emboldened by the GOP losses, according to NYT.

Several US soldiers were reportedly injured in a drone attack on Sheikh Isa Air Base in Bahrain, according to Iranian state media citing unnamed sources.

ADNOC L&S confirmed one of its vessels was attacked while transiting the Strait of Hormuz on the evening of November 17th 2026.

Kuwait's air defences responded to hostile drone attacks, while Arab sources reported explosions heard in Kuwait and southern Iraq near the border. Iran's army later said it targeted US Patriot air-defence systems and launch platforms at the Ali Al Salem base in Kuwait.

Bahrain sounded air raid sirens and warned of possible danger, while explosions were reportedly heard.

Geopolitics: Ukraine

Russia hit infrastructure facilities in Ukraine's Port of Izmail and a cargo vessel bound for the Pivdennyi port.

Two industrial facilities in Russia's Krasnodar region caught fire after a drone attack.

Crypto

Bitcoin continues to consolidate following last week's selloff, with the crypto holding in a narrow USD 64.07k-64.93k range.

US Event Calendar

7:00am: Nov 13 MBA Mortgage Applications, prior 6.2%

8:30am: Oct Housing Starts, est. 1250k, prior 1221k

8:30am: Oct Housing Starts MoM, est. 2.4%, prior -5.2%

8:30am: Oct P Building Permits, est. 1375k, prior 1398k

10:00am: Oct Pending Home Sales MoM, est. -2.0%, prior -7.3%

10:00am: Oct Pending Home Sales NSA YoY, est. -14.5%, prior -12.6%

11:30am: US to sell $75bn 17-week bills

1:00pm: US to sell $16bn 20-year bonds

2:00pm: FOMC Meeting Minutes (Oct. 28 meeting)

4:00pm: Sep Total Net TIC Flows, prior $199.8b

4:00pm: Sep Net Long-term TIC Flows, prior $279.2b

Central Bank Speakers

12:15pm: Fed's Daly Speaks in Keynote Conversation

1:35pm: Fed's Barr Speaks on Capital Development Investments

2:30pm: Fed's Williams Delivers Remarks

4:15pm: Fed's Kashkari Speaks at an AI Conference

DB's Jim Reid concludes the overnight wrap

After a torrid couple of sessions, markets are breathing a sigh of relief this morning following Nvidia’s earnings after the US close. The company delivered a decent earnings and revenue beat and signaled confidence in future demand for its chips, projecting sales of $130bn for the current quarter (vs. $125.3bn est.) and upgrading its forecast of revenue growth for the upcoming fiscal year from 70% to 75%. Meanwhile, Nvidia’s chairman said during the conference call that the board “does not intend to reinstate” Jensen Huang as CEO. Nvidia’s shares rebounded by nearly +5% in extended trading, after ending yesterday’s regular session at their lowest since July 2025 (-0.44% on the day). The earnings expectation for the company still remains astonishing. See my CoTD from yesterday here for a spotlight on this.

Those earnings have driven an improvement in the equity mood overnight, with Nasdaq (+0.60%) and S&P 500 (+0.24%) futures trading notably higher as I type. Tech heavy Asian indices like the KOSPI (+1.79%) and Nikkei (+0.55%) are moving higher but markets are more mixed elsewhere in the region. The Shanghai Composite has just turned positive (+0.18%) but the Hang Seng (-1.00%), and the S&P/ASX 200 (-0.69%) are lower. European futures are flat after big declines yesterday.

Indeed, prior to Nvidia’s release, it was another rough session for markets, with fresh losses pushing the S&P 500 (-1.03%) to its lowest level since July. Coupled with Monday’s -1.92% slump, this marked the first time since March that the index posted consecutive declines of more than -1%. While fears of an AI-related slowdown were an initial driver, the sell-off broadened as the session went on. By the close, there were 427 decliners in the S&P 500 as the equal-weighted index fell by -1.45%. The mood wasn’t helped by ongoing reports of technical disruptions, with an outage in Apple’s systems after an internal update and CNN reporting an outage in the NSA’s internal communication network. It’s been a strange week for outages if you include Outlook and the grounding of all planes in the US on Friday. They appear to be all coincidences but you would understand some people being concerned about their sudden increased frequency.

In the end, tech stocks fared better than most even before Nvidia’s earnings, with the Nasdaq (-0.74%) posting a more moderate decline and the Philly semiconductor index (+0.34%) stabilising after falling by -8.5% over the previous two sessions.

The risk off cascaded across multiple asset classes, with US Treasuries also rallying as the equity selloff gathered pace. Indeed, there were fresh questions about how far the Fed would be able to keep hiking over the year ahead, with the rate priced in for September 2027 (the peak on the curve) falling -4.2bps on the day. So markets are now pricing in 81bps of further hikes from the Fed at the peak. And for a sense of how the risk-off mood was driving fixed income, the decline in Treasury yields actually reversed an initial jump earlier in the session after St Louis Fed President Musalem made some hawkish comments. He said that the economy “will likely require several interest rate increases before the spring of 2027 to achieve price stability in a timely manner.” So even as we had a clear signal of future hikes, markets still moved in a dovish direction on the back of the tech selloff. In fact by the close, the 2yr yield (-2.6bps) was down to 4.80%, and the 10yr yield (-2.4bps) was down to 5.11%. They are down another -1.5bps and -1.8bps respectively overnight.

Otherwise, sentiment also took a hit from the latest rise in oil prices, as fears grew about some kind of escalation. That came as Iran’s Mehr News Agency said that the US attacked locations on Qeshm Island on Tuesday. And earlier in the day, Iran’s negotiator Ghalibaf said on X that “Any dam, port, or power plant near a US or Israeli base is dual-use”. That came in response to a NYT report saying that water projects in Iran “may have been developed to support the country’s military buildup”. So given the latest rhetoric and various headlines, that helped push Brent crude oil prices (+0.76%) up to $93.14/bbl by the close.

As all that was happening, the latest US economic data painted a mixed picture of economic performance. On the bright side, retail sales grew by +0.2% in October (vs. +0.1% expected). But industrial production unexpectedly fell -0.4% (vs. +0.1% expected), whilst the NAHB’s housing market index also fell unexpectedly to 25 in November (vs. 29 expected). Indeed, that was the lowest print for the housing market index since 2012, when the economy was still recovering from the aftermath of the GFC. So with all that in hand, the Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow estimate was little changed, with the Q4 estimate moving down very slightly from an annualised 3.5% to 3.4%.

Earlier in Europe, markets had also put in a rough performance, with declines across the major indices. In fact, the STOXX 600 (-1.75%) posted its worst daily performance since March, alongside losses for the DAX (-2.08%), the CAC 40 (-1.62%) and the FTSE 100 (-1.76%). And in turn, there was a more consistent risk-off across other asset classes, with yields on 10yr bunds (-1.5bps), OATs (-8.0bps) and BTPs (-2.1bps) all falling back. The outperformance of OATs came as Marine Le Pen discussed potential pension reforms, contributing to a more sanguine take on the RN candidate’s fiscal proposals.

Here in the UK, it was a slightly different pattern where 10yr gilt yields (+0.5bps) rose on the day. That followed a mixed set of labour market data, but it did show the unemployment rate falling to 4.6% in the 3 months to September (vs. 4.7% expected). That’s the lowest since April 2025, so it worked against several of the other headlines pushing yields lower around the world. Nevertheless, it was still a mixed report, as the number of payrolled employees fell -34k in October (vs. +10k expected).

Across the channel, the German ZEW survey surprised on the upside in November, with improvements in the expectations and the current situation readings. The expectations reading was up to an 8-month high of 35.6 (vs. 28.8 expected), whilst the current situation reading hit its highest since April 2023, at -33.2 (vs. -35.3 expected).

Early morning data showed that Japan's exports expanded for a 14th straight month in October, rising 20.5% YoY (vs. 20.4% expected) and marking a record monthly level, driven by continued strength in semiconductor-related demand. Imports increased 21.6% YoY (vs. 25.9% expected), reflecting higher energy and freight costs. Meanwhile, a weaker-than-expected 20-year JGB auction reminded us of the current nervousness towards duration, with the bid-to-cover ratio falling to 3.64 from 5.84 previously and below the 12-month average of 3.92.

Looking at the day ahead now, and there’s plenty of central bank speakers, including ECB President Lagarde, and the ECB’s Vujcic, Dolenc and Kocher, the Fed’s Daly, Barr, Williams and Kashkari, along with BoE Governor Bailey. We’ll also get the Fed’s meeting minutes from the October decision. Otherwise, US data releases include housing starts and building permits for October, along with pending home sales, and there’s also the UK CPI print for October.