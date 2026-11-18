Great Replacement In Belgium? Muslims Now 56% Of Antwerp's Schoolkids

Authored by Remix News Staff via Remix News,

Incredible demographic shifts are taking place across Europe, with the data from Antwerp just the latest indication that the claims behind the Great Replacement are backed by clear and undeniable demographic data. In the 2025-2026 school year, 56.1 percent of the 22,273 pupils in Antwerp's municipal primary and secondary schools are Muslim, according to figures supplied by Antwerp's education agency.

The figure of 56.1 percent now marks a clear majority in the city's publicly run schools and continues a multi-year upward trend.

The data, reported by Belgian news outlet V-Nieuws, examines a network of 92 municipal schools and shows that of the 13,922 students in primary education, 8,075 are Muslims, equaling 58 percent.

Among 8,351 secondary school students, 4,426 are Muslim, equaling 53 percent.

Vlaams Belang parliamentarian Filip Dewinter stated that the data shows the "population exchange in practice." He then added: "In our Antwerp schools, the 'kafirs' - the unbelieving Flemings, that is - are already a modest minority. Demographic Islamic colonization is not only well underway... It is almost complete."

De #omvolking in de praktijk... Ondertussen (schooljaar 2025-2026) is 56% van alle 22.273 leerlingen in het Antwerpse stedelijke lager en middelbare onderwijs (92 scholen) moslim... Een stijging van 12,4% in het lager en 16,6% in het middelbaar onderwijs op 10 jaar tijd. In onze Antwerpse scholen zijn de 'kafirs' - de ongelovige Vlamingen dus - reeds een bescheiden minderheid. De demografische islamitische kolonisatie is niet alleen volop bezig... Ze is bijna voltooid! — Filip Dewinter (@FDW_VB) November 16, 2026

The school figures reflect the wider demographic transformation in the city of roughly 565,000 inhabitants. As of 2026, around 58 percent of residents were either non-Belgian or Belgians with a foreign background, while the share of people with a purely Belgian background had fallen sharply from about 77 percent in 2000 to the low 40s.

Fertility rates are driving the rapid demographic shift.

City data from 2011 to 2025 show substantially higher birth numbers among mothers of non-European origin than among native mothers - historically on the order of three times higher in some periods even as absolute numbers declined across groups. Combined with ongoing immigration and naturalization, this produces a younger population that is far more diverse than the overall average. Antwerp has long been described as a "majority-minority" city in which no single group forms an absolute majority.

This demographic shift has had a profound impact on Antwerp, including socially and culturally. Nearly half of primary students in Antwerp speak a language other than Dutch at home in recent data, and debates over religious holidays, dress codes, and integration are now commonplace.

This trend is being seen across Europe's major Western cities. Remix News has reported extensively on the growing foreign student population in Vienna, where it is now close to 50 percent of elementary schoolchildren. In some schools, 90 percent of the students are Muslim. This has led to severe issues for the Viennese school system, including language, security, and behavior issues that make many classes completely dysfunctional.