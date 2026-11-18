Greta Thunberg Finally Admits The Goal Of Climate Activism Is To Overthrow Capitalism

In the world of "conspiracy theory" there are plenty of claims that don't hold up to basic scrutiny or evidence, but all it takes is for a few of these claims to prove correct and the world as we know it completely changes. One theory that has survived decades of media attacks and government propaganda is the assertion that climate change "science" is fraudulent and the movement to end carbon emissions is a communist/globalist scam designed to dismantle western industry.

The evidence keeps piling up that this "conspiracy" is absolutely real, and climate change activist poster-child Greta Thunberg just confirmed it.

One clip from the German documentary titled Auf Panzern in die Klimakrise – wie Aktivismus kriminalisiert wird (“On Tanks into the Climate Crisis – How Activism is Criminalized”) has already gone viral. It shows Thunberg being told that the climate activist group she started years ago is still in operation.

German YouTuber and filmmaker Hubertus Koch tells her it is "kind of symbolic" that their interview fell on the day of a "Fridays for Future" demonstration in the city. "Is it?" Thunberg asks, before dissolving into loud laughter. "Really?" When Koch says yes, she follows up: "They still do that?"

Schaut mal wie Greta Thunberg euch auslacht XD https://t.co/0KgBR3ru1i — SMiRK (@smirkone) November 11, 2026

Critics point out that Thunberg has completely abandoned her original climate grift in favor of Palestinian movement activism (a different left-wing grift). However, this is not the full context. In the same documentary, Thunberg finally admits what conservatives have been warning about for years:

That the goal of climate activism (and essentially all leftist activism) is the "overthrow capitalism" in the west and around the world. The full documentary can be viewed here.

Greta Thunberg admits their goal "from day 1" was "overthrow capitalism" It wasn't about "the climate" after all WE TOLD YOU SO https://t.co/FDixCbDwqt — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 17, 2026

In other words, progressive movements exploit any divisive issue that is trending as a way to drum up public hysteria in the hopes of using chaos to sabotage western economic and political systems. They don't care about the climate, they don't care about race or LGBT issues, nor do they care about the war in Gaza. It's nothing more than a facade to generate suicidal empathy among liberals and centrists so that the west will self destruct.

The global warming scam has long been exposed as a cover for de-industrialization of the western world. It was launched by the Club Of Rome, a globalist think tank or "round table group" tied directly to the United Nations. In their

The globalists have been scheming to use environmentalism as a weapon since at least 1972 when the Club Of Rome published a treatise titled ‘The Limits Of Growth’. Funding a limited study of industry and resources in a joint project with MIT, the findings appeared to be scripted - predicting the end of the world as we know it unless industry is throttled and population is controlled.

Twenty years later they would publish a book titled ‘The First Global Revolution.’ In that document they specifically discuss using global warming as a vehicle to form supranational governance:

“In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill. In their totality and their interactions these phenomena do constitute a common threat which must be confronted by everyone together. But in designating these dangers as the enemy, we fall into the trap, which we have already warned readers about, namely mistaking symptoms for causes. All these dangers are caused by human intervention in natural processes, and it is only through changed attitudes and behavior that they can be overcome. The real enemy then is humanity itself.”

Thunberg and people like her may or may not be aware of the bigger picture when it comes to left wing activism. At the very least, she represents the useful idiocy of leftists seeking to undermine the west while being bankrolled by the very same elites they claim to be fighting against. Then again, she may be aware and still doesn't care.

Her goal is the same as theirs, as all leftist political movements ultimately serve the interests of globalists. They want to tear down the fundamental principles and infrastructure of western civilization with the purpose of replacing it with a morally relative and collectivist monstrosity. And they attempt to achieve this by any means necessary.