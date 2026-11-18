Italy Slaps Meta With $880 Million Fine Over What Facebook Was Doing With Your Phone's Photos

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times,

Italy has fined Meta $887 million for allegedly violating Android users' privacy by accessing their images and videos without consent.

The feature called "Get camera roll suggestions when you're browsing Facebook" violated a European privacy directive incorporated into Italian law, according to the Italian Data Protection Authority.

"The company accessed photographs, videos and related metadata stored on Italian users' smartphones via the Facebook app for Android devices without obtaining specific consent and without adequately informing them," the regulator said in a Nov. 14 statement.

The Italian DPA fined Meta Platforms Ireland Ltd €805 million. Through its Facebook app for Android, the company accessed photos, videos and related metadata on Italian users' phones without specific consent or adequate information https://t.co/wiMMSbPm8v #GarantePrivacy — Garante Privacy (@GPDP_IT) November 14, 2026

The authority gave Meta 60 days to disable the feature and seek separate consent to use it. The regulator said the fine was imposed on Meta Platforms Ireland Limited, which challenged Italy's jurisdiction.

The fine, about 0.47 percent of Meta's global turnover, was assessed after the regulator considered the breach's duration, the number of people affected, and the company's "poor level of cooperation" during the investigation. The regulator said that almost 20 million Android users in Italy were affected.

Italy began investigating the case in July last year and found that the Facebook app sought only a single permission to access the gallery, which was then used for other functions with different needs.

The feature was switched on by default. Once permission was granted, the app could read the entire photo archive stored on the device, and the user could not verify what information the app was accessing.

The Italian Data Protection Authority ruled that Meta's actions violated Article 122 of the country's privacy code, which classifies an individual's smartphone as belonging to his private sphere.

"Any access to the information stored on such devices requires free and informed consent, regardless of whether data is transmitted or any harm occurs," the authority said.

A Meta spokesperson said the company would appeal, strongly disagreeing with the authority's decision and calling the fine disproportionate.

"This is a simple feature that helps people share photos and videos on Facebook," the spokesperson said. "Users must grant permission on their device before the feature can operate, and they can change that permission at any time in their settings."

New Mexico Case

Meta has faced lawsuits over privacy violations in the United States in recent months, including a $25 billion penalty in a case filed by New Mexico.

Lawyers for the state made the request at a hearing in a lawsuit brought after revelations in the Cambridge Analytica scandal that broke in 2018.

The UK consultancy company allegedly collected the personal information of up to 87 million Facebook users through a third-party app without their consent. The consultant allegedly turned the data into political profiles and used the information for targeted advertisements.

New Mexico alleged in the lawsuit that Facebook misled users about how their information could be shared with third parties.

A judge on Oct. 21 ordered Meta to pay $25 billion to New Mexico after a jury found in September that the company committed almost 43.9 million violations of the state's consumer-protection law through misleading statements about Facebook users' data privacy.

Attorneys for Meta argued against the penalties sought by the state during an Oct. 1 hearing. Meta asked the judge to limit the total penalty to $3.45 billion, according to court documents.