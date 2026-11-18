Ken Griffin Disposes NYC Condo For $58 Million After Socialist Mamdani's "Creepy & Weird" Video

Citadel founder Ken Griffin has reportedly sold his duplex at Manhattan's 740 Park Avenue to New York Jets owner Woody Johnson for $58 million, according to Bloomberg. Griffin saw the writing on the wall earlier this year when reformist socialist Mayor Zohran Mamdani vilified him in a creepy socialist propaganda video promoting a new pied-à-terre tax.

The report said Griffin sold the property for about $13 million above the roughly $45 million he paid, representing a 29% increase before taxes and transaction costs.

Earlier this year, at the Milken Institute Global Conference, Griffin explained, "What the mayor of New York has made clear to my partners, and principally my New York partners, is that we need to double down on our bet in Miami ."

"Looking at what Mamdani did to me and, more broadly, is doing to the city of New York is triggering the trauma I went through in Chicago," Griffin said at the time.

"It was just creepy and weird and actually frightening"



- Ken Griffin, in response to Mamdani's recent "tax the rich" video targeting one of Ken's NYC properties pic.twitter.com/zuySjKqMe4 — Exec Sum (@exec_sum) May 5, 2026

Recall that in 2022, Griffin announced he was moving his family and his hedge fund's headquarters from violent crime-plagued Chicago to Miami amid backfiring progressive policies.

In a post on X Tuesday, Mamdani said, "An update on our pied-à-terre surcharge: We've billed more than $500 million to owners of second homes worth more than $5 million. That's half a billion dollars to invest in a City that works for all New Yorkers."

An update on our pied-à-terre surcharge:



We’ve billed more than $500 million to owners of second homes worth more than $5 million.



That’s half a billion dollars to invest in a City that works for all New Yorkers. — Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani (@NYCMayor) November 17, 2026

And really, that money is just being redistributed, and it will fill the coffers of left-wing NGOs... like this:

Another troubling development is that the socialist mayor dismantled the NYPD's 600-officer protest unit, a move that may give far-left activist networks a clearer runway and embolden them to stage "mostly peaceful protests," or, better yet, let China-linked NGOs continue to run amok in the city.