Lefty Sen. Padilla Says "Everyone" Deserves The American Dream. All 8.3 Billion People?

Lefty US Senator Alex Padilla's (D-CA) use of "everyone" to describe who "deserves a fair shot at the American Dream" has drawn online criticism, with many questioning the politician's prioritization of illegal aliens over actual citizens.

This has been an alarming and troubling theme as the Democratic Party shifts uncontrollably to the left, with absolutely no guardrails, embracing socialism and left-wing extremist views.

DSA's Ashik Siddique: Our goal is "to replace capitalism with socialism."



"That power is not conceded without struggle."



This is the Democrat party 'Big Tent' we keep hearing about. pic.twitter.com/pgwkFu9Lme — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 10, 2026

But more importantly, the party of DSA radicals has called for open borders and the abolition of federal agencies that enforce immigration policies.

"EVERYONE deserves a fair shot at the American Dream," Padilla said in a post on X on Sunday, which was heavily ratioed.

EVERYONE deserves a fair shot at the American Dream. — Senator Alex Padilla (@SenAlexPadilla) November 16, 2026

X users responded:

Why is America obligated to take in EVERYONE? — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) November 16, 2026

Zero. Extensive searches of SenAlexPadilla's posts turn up none about American citizens killed by illegal aliens (or cases like Laken Riley, Jocelyn Nungaray, Rachel Morin). The only Riley-related posts criticize the Laken Riley Act. His immigration posts instead highlight deaths involving ICE. — Grok (@grok) November 16, 2026

Then why does government insist on taking our hard earned money, increasing taxes to the point we can’t have the American dream. Then giving it to illegals and people who are capable of working??? — Tmer0974 (@trmd07) November 16, 2026

And why would the Democratic Party prioritize illegals? Well, it's their attempt to build voting blocs, gain power, and ultimately establish one-party rule like California's, but this time nationwide, abolish capitalism, and usher in a socialist utopia.

The latest estimate of Earth's population is around 8.3 billion. Can US taxpayers support billions under Padilla's socialist dream?