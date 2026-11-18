NY Times Thinks It's Unfair To Criticize Their Reporting

There's been an avalanche of pushback and a real pile-on (much deserved) against the New York Times in the wake of its story published this week entitled: War May Answer Longtime Riddle of Iranian Dams Built for No Clear Reason.

The NY Times report is being widely seen as seeking to manufacture a justification for potential future US attacks on Iran's water and electricity infrastructure, given it presents them as serving a military purpose - and not as vital civilian infrastructure simply for providing water to the nation.

This episode has reminded readers of the notorious Judith Miller days - who in the early 2000's served as the NY Times' mouthpiece and clearing house of pro-war propaganda making the case for Bush-Cheney's invasion of Iraq to overthrow Saddam Hussein.

As it turns out, there was no WMD to be found in Iraq, and Hussein was never looking for "A-Bomb Parts". This is also the era of the 'Niger Yellow Cake' hoax.

This latest controversial NYT report ultimately suggests that many of Iran's dams may have been built to support the country’s missile program - however it is also filled with internal caveats admitting that there's no definiteive proof of his huge claim, just some correlation and theorizing.

But amid the widespread criticism and picking apart of its reporting on Iran's supposedly 'dual use' dams and water infrastructure, the Times is now just doubling and tripling down, and deflecting.

One independent pundit and author aptly summarized where things stand, saying: "NYT thinks it’s unfair to criticize their reporting."

NYT thinks it’s unfair to criticize their reporting. https://t.co/JMI6AIY3jP pic.twitter.com/PQeMjjwYFc — Assal Rad (@AssalRad) November 18, 2026

But back to that prior disastrous Iraq war example, and for a trip down memory lane...

The New York Times did this with Libya too....

Subsequently during the 2011 US-NATO war to overthrow Gaddafi, Libya's water infrastructure was bombed to smithereends, despite that it was vital for millions of civilians:

In July 2011, NATO bombed Libya’s Brega pipe-manufacturing plant & nearby water pipelines, key components of the Great Man-Made River (GMMR), which supplied ~70% of Libya's freshwater. NATO claimed the plant was used for military storage & rocket launches. Was that ever verified? A 2012 UN Commission of Inquiry found no independent proof that the plant was used for military purposes! Millions in Tripoli lost running water for weeks in late 2011, and 15 years later, the aftermath remains severe. Destroying Brega’s specialized machinery crippled the country’s ability to manufacture replacement pipes.

Again, with this latest Iranian 'dual use' dams reporting, the response of the journalists behind the report has basically been to shrug and say: "There is no conclusive evidence, but serious questions remain."

"No conclusive evidence—but questions worth asking."



lol. https://t.co/TKy4KqyRlh — Mohammad Alsaafin (@malsaafin) November 16, 2026

This is literally the pathetic defense of at least one of the authors behind the report.