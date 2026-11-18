Over-Indulging Or Over-Charging? Virginia Couple Criminally Charged Over Raucous Party

Authored by Jonathan Turley via Jonathan Turley,

In McLean, Virginia, police arrested a couple after a middle-school party became an alleged public nuisance. Police officers were called to the home of Lisa Vaughan, 45, and Aubrey Vaughan, 55, after neighbors complained. They found a near-riot with hundreds of teenagers drinking alcohol, setting off fireworks, and disturbing the neighbors. They have both been criminally charged.

The couple insisted that they had just invited about 20 kids to join their 13-year-old sons for a backyard gathering. However, the news of the party was put on social media and hundreds of teenagers, including high school students, descended on the house.

Aubrey Vaughan denied that alcohol was permitted and said that they were actively trying to disperse the gathering when the police arrived.

After the party, the couple had their boys go to every house on the street and apologize to the neighbors in person.

They are now charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and maintaining a common nuisance.

McLean Homeowners Charged Following Large Underage Drinking Party -Full story here ➡️https://t.co/TyJhttZZzV pic.twitter.com/WTSVmhdt57 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) November 12, 2026

Under VA Code § 18.2-371 (2025), it is a crime for "any person 18 years of age or older, including the parent of any child, who ... willfully contributes to, encourages, or causes any act, omission, or condition that renders a child delinquent, in need of services, in need of supervision, or abused or neglected."

Notably, they have not been charged with illegally serving alcohol to a minor, though such charges can be added.

In Virginia, it is lawful for a parent to serve alcohol to their own children. However, any adult who provides alcohol to an unsupervised minor can be charged with a class one misdemeanor, which can carry a sentence of up to one year in jail. In Charlottesville, both Elisa Kelly and her now ex-husband, George Robinson, received 27 months in prison for supplying alcohol for their son's 16th birthday party. They insisted that they had collected car keys from all of the underage guests and required them to spend the night at their home.

As a private home, parents do not fall under the Dram Shop Act that governs over-serving customers. While some dram shop liability can be traced back to the 18th Century, it was adopted by many states in the 20th Century as part of the crackdown on drunk driving. However, Virginia is not one of them. When a third party is injured by someone who is over-served, it is generally not vicariously attributed to a bar or restaurant.

Putting that aside, this does not appear to be a case of over-serving your own children or permitting minors to bring or consume alcohol.

We raised four kids in this area, and this is a familiar pattern where a party goes viral and goes out of control. While we never faced anything like this, it can occur with little time for parents to react. With social media, these parties can suddenly explode in size, leaving parents trying to hold back a tsunami of kids.

I have serious reservations about such criminal charges absent parental roles or knowledge in the supply of alcohol. High School kids are very adept at hiding booze in backpacks and other places. A yard party can easily become overrun.

As a parent, I would go downstairs to the basement to check for alcohol at parties, like most parents. However, I know good parents who still had problems with alcohol consumption despite their best efforts. I do not see the value of criminalizing such cases absent an active or knowing role by the parents, particularly if this is the first such instance for a family.

Beyond the social stigma that comes from such police calls, there are ample forms of civil deterrence. Parents can still be sued for negligence for any minors who are injured at such parties and potentially by neighbors (though criminal acts by third parties often cut off proximate causation unless they are foreseeable under the circumstances). Parents can also be subject to civil fines, and neighbors can bring civil property-damage claims.

We have also had nuisance-like parties on our streets. For years, we had neighbors whose teenage kids would get rowdy and loud. We never called the police, though it was never near what occurred at the Vaughn house. While it was irritating, the parents eventually seemed to settle things down. They were still good parents. It is not easy being a parent with multiple teenagers. I think you have to give them the benefit of the doubt and a bit of leeway.

I do not blame the neighbors for calling the police in this case. The situation was clearly and quickly spiraling out of control. Frankly, the parents were likely overwhelmed when a party with 20 invitations suddenly ballooned into a street party with hundreds of uninvited kids. The issue is only the need for criminal charges.

We may learn more about the Vaughan case. However, the zero-tolerance policy has produced a degree of over-criminalization of instances that were previously addressed sternly but civilly by local authorities. Most parents are mortified when police are called to their homes and rarely repeat such infractions. This appears to be a case of over-indulging parents and over-charging police. Absent an active or knowing role in the supplying of alcohol, we can condemn the fact that the couple let the party spiral out of control without turning them into criminal defendants.