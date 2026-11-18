Palmer Luckey's Secret $1 Billion Seastead Isn't What You Think

Anduril cofounder Palmer Luckey says he has spent the years since selling Oculus to Facebook developing a seastead called SLAB, with "a 1,000 year design life," built to be "cheaper than land and absent state/local laws that cripple critical American industries."

In a post on X Tuesday night, Luckey listed the industries he has in mind: "metal processing, medical research/treatment, desalination, oil refining, chemical engineering, and more." He said he and "a few close friends cashed it up at a $1B valuation back in 2017," and that while the project "still has a long way to go, there has been significant progress towards my goal of reviving manifest destiny and westward expansion." He did not say where SLAB would float, what has been built so far or which laws it is meant to escape.

Selling Oculus to Facebook in 2014 gave me money for helicopter flight lessons and developing a seastead called SLAB with a 1,000 year design life.



The goal was to be cheaper than land and absent state/local laws that cripple critical American industries like metal processing,... pic.twitter.com/aJkd0eOgLF — Palmer Luckey (@PalmerLuckey) November 18, 2026

Luckey pitched it as the patriotic exception in a movement better known for wanting out: "At a time when most of the seasteading community wanted to escape the US and smoke pot, this was the one project explicitly designed to make America stronger," he wrote, calling SLAB "a relief valve for ill considered or outdated rules and regulations."

He said he went public only because the press was about to beat him to it: a few outlets had learned that he and some friends were "topping up the coffers" and planned to call SLAB "my new floating AI datacenter project."

"It is way cooler than that, way older than that, and I hate looking like a hype-chasing consensus loser, so now you have to read this tweet," Luckey wrote.

The label he was dodging is a crowded field. Panthalassa, a startup that builds wave-powered AI server nodes cooled by seawater, raised $140 million in May in a round led by Peter Thiel, Fortune reported, with its Ocean-3 nodes slated for the northern Pacific.

Thiel was also the early money behind the seasteading movement Luckey is now distancing himself from. He put about $1.7 million into The Seasteading Institute starting in 2008, then told the New York Times in 2017 that floating cities were "not quite feasible from an engineering perspective."

Luckey's day job runs on the same pitch: rebuild American industrial capacity, fast. Anduril raised $5 billion at a $61 billion valuation in May, holds a $20 billion Pentagon contract and is building a Baltimore shipyard for Navy submarine parts. Luckey is also co-leading Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's Project Meridian with Elon Musk and Newt Gingrich, the effort to pick the weapons the country will need.

Last month he argued the US has to "design missiles that can be made in car factories" so its industrial base can scale in a war. SLAB is his answer for the industries that can't scale on land at all: move them offshore, past the reach of the state and local rules he blames for driving them out.

Meanwhile in 10,000 years when the next civilization finds this thing...