Texas County Kills SpaceX Tax Break As Musk's Lone Star Welcome Wears Thin

If you needed a reminder that Texas just turned blue - Cameron County commissioners on Tuesday killed SpaceX's bid for a 10-year, 100% property tax abatement on its planned $24 billion data center and gas-fired power plant near Starbase, voting 3-2 against scheduling the public hearing the deal needed, the Brownsville Herald reported.

County Judge Eddie Treviño Jr. and Precinct 2 Commissioner Joey Lopez voted to move ahead; Commissioners Sofia Benavidez, David Garza and Gus Ruiz voted no. Lopez, who said he wanted the hearing so the court could review the numbers, told KRGV afterward: "as of right now, there won't be a second meeting. So the [request] is dead."

Without the tax abatement, SpaceX said it would "redirect current and/or future investment to other super compute facility sites outside Cameron County," the Herald reported.

Without the tax abatement, SpaceX said it would "redirect current and/or future investment to other super compute facility sites outside Cameron County."https://t.co/5VnIWb3NJJ — Nadia aka relatable data journalist 📊 (@nadiatamezr) November 18, 2026

SpaceX filed its application on Oct. 15 and revised it on Nov. 9. According to a county presentation reported by the RGV Business Journal, the project carries $24 billion in capital investment, an estimated $13.8 billion in taxable value in its first year and 500 new jobs. The vote followed several hours in executive session, and the hearing commissioners declined to notice would have been held Dec. 29.

The site is 444 acres that the city of Brownsville de-annexed earlier this year at SpaceX's request, and that Starbase has since annexed. Brownsville itself put a 90-day moratorium on data centers in place on Nov. 4.

"A terrible mistake for Texas, but it's what the people voted for," wrote X user Matthew Cone, sharing that line and wondering "how quickly they pivot to Louisiana or Florida."

And so it begins. Cameron County rejects SpaceX. I wonder how quickly they pivot to Louisiana or Florida. A terrible mistake for Texas, but it's what the people voted for. https://t.co/E0xk3sRfGA — Matthew Cone 🇺🇸 (@Matthewtcone) November 18, 2026

The vote lands two weeks after Democrats swept Texas' statewide races. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa said the day after the election that "we need to stop what we are doing with data centers until we have those protections," as we reported, and she has since asked the state parks department to hold off on a proposed sale of Boca Chica state land to SpaceX until she takes office in January.

Florida, for one, is already making its pitch: Rep. Carlos Gimenez has invited Musk to move Tesla's headquarters to the Sunshine State as Democrats line up probes of his companies.

SpaceX's first county deal, a 10-year abatement signed in 2014, brought the launch site to Boca Chica; by 2024, the county said, citing figures SpaceX supplied, the company had invested more than $3 billion in Starbase and employed or contracted more than 3,400 people.

SpaceX's separate request now goes to the City of Starbase, where two of the three commissioners who will rule on it work for SpaceX: Mayor Bobby Peden, the company's vice president of Texas test and launch, and Commissioner Jordan Buss, its senior director of environmental, health and safety, according to Newsweek. The city's public notice sets the hearing on the abatement and a companion economic development agreement for Dec. 9, without stating the size or length of the break.