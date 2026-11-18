As recently as Monday, Vice President JD Vance rejected claims that he and President Trump are at odds over the Iran war. Vance has insisted there's "no daylight" between them despite his severe public criticisms published on X merely the day following Republicans' disastrous midterm election showing.

"There’s no daylight, Laura," Vance told Fox News' Laura Ingraham in what was his first TV interview since the midterms, and the Democrats' sweeping victories in Congress. He still highlighted the signficant cost and political and economic blowback of Trump choosing to launch Operation Epic Fury, however. "And I think there’s no daylight between the president or any other senior member of the administration. Now, politically, yes, and I think the president himself has absolutely said this as well, there was a political cost: the higher gas prices, the higher energy prices," Vance explained.

But now, on Wednesday, anonymous sources who spoke to the NY Times claim Trump has growing increasingly frustrated with Vance over these ongoing public criticism of what the war has resulted in at home.

The president has reportedly complained that Vance should have taken a much different track, namely that Trump took the correct course of action in launching the war.

If this report is indeed accurate (still a big open question), this would be a reversal of Trump's prior stance which seemed to be more accepting and ammenible to Vance's critique:

Trump initially said he agreed with Vance's assessment of the Iran war's negative impact on the midterms, but indicated publicly earlier this month some dissatisfaction with Vance's post, telling reporters on Nov. 8, "he was right, other than one thing. He should have made one other statement, one statement that I think is very important. 'If you had to do it again, would you do it again?' The answer is yes."