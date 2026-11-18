Wall Street's Climate Cartel Faces New Scrutiny Over "Blatant Weaponization"

Wall Street's biggest banks may have walked away from their virtual-signaling climate pledges, but a conservative consumer watchdog alleges that the policies behind them could still be freezing lawful businesses out of the financial system.

In a leter to the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), Consumers' Research urged federal regulators to investigate JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley over concerns that environmental policies are dictating which businesses get access to financial services. The letter was firsted reported by Daily Caller.

Consumers' Research executive director Will Hild tore into the banks, accusing them of "blatant weaponization" of the financial system.

"For years, banks have been using their outsized influence to punish their political enemies through debanking for political and religious reasons," Hild told Daily Caller. "This practice of cutting off access to bank accounts, lines of credit, and essential financial services has been a blatant weaponization by the banking industry. We hope this information allows the OCC to continue its tireless work ensuring the finance industry stops this woke debanking practice."

🚨 JUST IN: @ConsumersFirst is calling on the @USOCC to investigate @JPMorgan, @Citi, @BankofAmerica and @MorganStanley over their woke net-zero and climate-finance commitments.



These banks pledged trillions to climate finance. They left the Net-Zero Banking Alliance but kept... pic.twitter.com/syMXMLcanu — Will Hild (@WillHild) November 18, 2026

The push to investgation the banks comes amid the Trump's administration crackdown on politically motivated debanking.

Although JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Bank of America and Morgan Stanley all withdrew from a major United Nations-backed climate alliance by early 2025, some maintained their environmental commitments, raising questions about how much their underlying banking policies have actually changed.

Such concerns intensified after a recent OCC investigation found nine major banks maintained policies that potentially encouraged discrimination against customers based on their political beliefs, religious affiliations or business activities. The probe identified restrictions targeting oil and gas producers, coal companies and firearms manufacturers.

"Notwithstanding certain efforts by the largest banks to rein in these practices, I am not confident that they will be enough," OCC Comptroller Gould said in a statement at the time. "Accordingly, the OCC will be assessing further changes to the regulatory and supervisory framework applicable to the largest banks to reduce the likelihood of these harmful practices recurring in the future."