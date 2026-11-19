"A Different Retail From The One That Showed Up For SpaceX": Anthropic Sets A Day-One Retail Trading Record... And Nearly Half Of It Was Selling

Retail showed up for Anthropic. It just didn't stay very long.

A couple of hours before the biggest IPO in history opened for trading on Thursday, headlines hit that the deal had allocated nothing to most institutional orders. We offered two possible explanations: either the book was so strong that the bankers could fill retail, starve the institutions and guarantee a pop, or not enough institutions wanted to pay $83 and the stock was crammed into retail buyers who were, let's say, less discriminating on price. We also offered a forecast:

*ANTHROPIC IPO SAID TO GIVE NOTHING TO MOST INSTITUTIONAL BUYERS



Retail will HODL, guaranteed. — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 19, 2026

Well, about that.

The first hard data on what mom and pop actually did with Anthropic (ANT) is in, courtesy of the retail flow gurus at Vanda Research. In a note titled "Record Retail Trading In Anthropic. But Did They Run Out Of Buy Tokens?", Vanda's Viraj Patel writes that retail traded $772 million of ANT in its first session, more than the $669 million that changed hands in SpaceX (SPCX) back in June and the most for any IPO debut in Vanda's data going back to 2012. So far, so euphoric. The catch, according to Patel, is that this was "a different retail from the one that showed up for SpaceX".

Translation: record volume, and far too much of it on the offer.

A Record Day... With A 54% Buy Share

First, the tape. ANT opened at 11:48am at $111.50, 34% above the IPO price, briefly traded near $115 for a market cap north of $2 trillion, and then did what we suspected it might:

That was 17 minutes after the opening print. The stock closed at $97.17, up 17% from the offer and down 13% from the open, on a day the S&P lost 2% for its sixth straight decline and the Dow closed below 50,000 for the first time since June (see "Markets Gag On Biggest IPO Of All Time"). It is now trading just above $90 in after hours trading.

Now the flows. Vanda's headline number is the record $772 million of gross retail turnover. The number that matters is the buy share: 53.9%, versus 58.8% on SpaceX's first day. Five points doesn't sound like much until you run the napkin math. At 53.9%, retail bought roughly $416 million of ANT and sold roughly $356 million. At SpaceX, the same math gives about $393 million bought and $276 million sold.

Put differently, for every $7 of Anthropic that retail bought on day one, it sold $6. At SpaceX it was more like $10 bought for every $7 sold. Net it out and retail added about $60 million of ANT, roughly half the $118 million it added in SPCX, on 15% more volume.

Where did all the sellers come from? Vanda doesn't say, but we have a pretty good guess, and it goes back to that allocation headline. As we noted in October, Anthropic planned to set aside 15% to 20% of the deal for individual investors, sold through Schwab, Fidelity, E*Trade, Robinhood and SoFi, and according to CNBC the final retail allocation came in at around 15%. On 980 million shares that's about 147 million shares, or roughly $12 billion of stock handed to retail at $83, well above the usual 5% to 10% retail slice.

Then the stock opened $28.50 higher. For comparison, SpaceX opened at $150 against a $135 offer, an 11% gift. Anthropic's was 34%, and a good chunk of mom and pop apparently decided that a one-third gain in one print beats waiting around to find out what a company priced at 18x-plus run-rate revenue is worth in a market that's fallen six days in a row. HODL, as it turns out, has a price, and it's somewhere south of 34%.

Vanda's intraday charts tell the same story. In the first 30 minutes after the opening cross, retail net bought roughly $19 million of ANT, a respectable start next to SpaceX's $26 million or so. Then the bid all but vanished: the second and third half-hour slots saw only $2-3 million each, while SpaceX was still pulling in $20 million or more per slot at the same point in its debut.

The buy share by 10-minute bar is even more telling. After the first ten minutes, ANT's buy share spent most of the next hour and a half between 50% and 54%, meaning retail was selling almost as much as it was buying, while SpaceX's mostly sat around 60% or higher. The only time ANT's buy share really took off (north of 70% in one bar) was roughly four hours in, shortly before the close, by which point the stock was trading far below its open. Retail's most convinced buying of the day came from late-day dip-buyers, long after the chasers at $111 had gone quiet.

Third Place, And A $190 Million Hole

To be fair, $60 million of net buying is still a big number for a debut. According to Vanda, it ranks third among large US listings, behind only SpaceX ($118 million) and Coinbase ($92 million in April 2021), and just ahead of Uber, Arm and Snowflake.

The problem is what it was supposed to be. Last week, Vanda's own pre-IPO work, which extrapolated from trading volumes in Anthropic-linked perpetual futures on Hyperliquid, pointed to about $250 million of retail net buying on day one, more than double SpaceX. We cited that very number this morning, when we wrote that with a six-times-covered book, a fat retail tranche and Vanda's $250 million, a pop looked "about as close to a sure thing as these things get", before adding that what happens after is another matter.

The pop arrived on schedule. The $250 million didn't: the actual figure came in $190 million, or 76%, short. Patel's own verdict on the gap:

Net retail buying ended the day at around $60mn. That is still the third biggest day of retail net buying on an IPO day, behind SpaceX's $118mn and COIN's $92mn. So pretty big in absolute terms. But nowhere close to the $250mn our pre-IPO work on Hyperliquid perp volumes had pointed to, and that gap is the bit worth digging into.

So what happened to the other $190 million? Vanda offers two explanations. We'd add the allocation math above as a third.

They Already Bought It... On Hyperliquid

The first explanation is that retail no longer needs the Nasdaq to get its fix. Vanda counts $1.75 billion of Anthropic perps traded on Hyperliquid today, and during the cash session alone the crypto venue did roughly 1.5x Vanda's entire retail cash turnover in the stock. On SpaceX's listing day that ratio was 1.2x. Open interest in the contract hit a record $450 million, and most of it was built before the opening bell.

Napkin math again: 1.5x of $772 million is around $1.2 billion of perp volume in the four-odd hours that ANT actually traded. And the $450 million of open interest is about 7.5 times the day's net retail buying in the actual stock.

None of this will shock regular readers. We've been using the Hyperliquid contract as the real-time Anthropic quote since September, when it slid on Anthropic's AI warning; we watched its implied valuation implode from $1.93 trillion to $1.58 trillion two weeks ago when the IPO looked like it might get pulled; and on Wednesday, with the stock still a day away from trading, we pointed out there was no need to wait for the IPO. Vanda itself flagged the same dynamic ahead of SpaceX in June.

In other words, the marginal speculator who wanted Anthropic exposure probably had it days ago, with leverage, on a venue that never closes. By the time the Nasdaq got around to opening the stock just before noon, the trade was old news. Why wait for a specialist when the casino is open 24/7?

Or Maybe It Was Just The Tape

The second explanation is simpler, and it's the one Patel says he would lean on:

The other reason, and the one we would lean on, is the broader risk aversion in global markets. Anthropic is the only major IPO in our sample to list on a 2% SPX down tape (SPX was up +0.54% when SPCX listed). The tale of the tape in November has been a buyers' strike across discretionary investors, and it feels like that has continued again today. Some of it may be a fear that this listing marks 'peak AI'. But cross-asset markets are telling you something broader: bonds rallying and risky assets falling is classic risk-off and a negative growth shock.

Translation: Anthropic is the only major IPO in Vanda's sample to list on a day the S&P fell 2%. On the day SpaceX started trading, the index was up 0.54%. It's a lot easier to chase a hot deal when your other positions are green.

And today almost nothing was. Roughly 93% of the S&P closed lower, bonds and the dollar were bid, and the discretionary community that might normally lean against a move like this has been on strike all month. As we detailed earlier today, Goldman's Prime desk has fundamental long/short net leverage at 41.6%, a five-year low and below the Liberation Day lows, while the pace of hedge fund selling in global Info Tech over the past six weeks is by far the fastest in a decade (a -4.4 z-score), with the sector's long/short ratio down to 1.79 from a 2026 peak of 2.9.

That positioning is why Goldman's Rich Privorotsky smelled a squeeze this morning, with hedge funds 11 points underweight tech. The squeeze lasted until about the time ANT opened. Whether the pros were making room for a new $1.8 trillion megacap, or just didn't want to catch a sixth straight falling knife, the result was the same: no bid.

Then the mechanical sellers took over:

And the mechanical sellers amplified the move later on in the session. We estimate the leveraged ETF complex had to sell $22bn to $23bn into the close on a 2% down day. Systematic funds added to that but were not the main event, swinging about $4bn from buyer to seller, led by vol control rather than CTAs. That combination of a buyers' strike and forced selling is why the market dripped lower all session despite retail doing their best to prop ANT up.

That's $22 to $23 billion of leveraged ETF selling into the close on Vanda's estimate, plus another $4 billion or so of swing from systematic funds, led by vol control rather than CTAs. If the leveraged ETF number sounds familiar, it should. Just eight days ago, the same machine was running in the other direction:

McElligott's estimate for levered ETF buying into the close: $26.5BN, one of the highest ever. Semis account for $14.9BN https://t.co/vinxwtoApw pic.twitter.com/8D111xAZwl — zerohedge (@zerohedge) November 11, 2026

As we explained earlier this week in "A Leveraged ETF: That Math Doesn't Work The Way You Think", these products buy every up-close and sell every down-close, and after this month's record inflows the daily rebalance has become one of the largest flows in the market. Retail built that machine one SOXL purchase at a time. Today it sold $22 billion into the close of the biggest IPO in history.

Selling Stocks, Buying The Wrapper

Which brings us to what retail did everywhere else. Away from Anthropic, Vanda finds that mom and pop were net sellers of single stocks to the tune of $32 million, with AMD (which dropped more than 7%) the most heavily sold. The buying went into index and leveraged products instead: $94 million into SPY and $92 million into SOXL, which Vanda notes is typical retail behavior on a risk-off day.

Two things stand out. First, the hottest IPO in history took in less net retail money on its first day than either a plain-vanilla S&P tracker or a 3x semiconductor ETF. Second, compare today with just last week, when retail bought $111 million of Nvidia in the first 30 minutes after Jensen Huang's resignation and $1.3 billion in three days. A scandal-hit, CEO-less Nvidia at a 12x multiple got nearly twice as much retail money in half an hour as Anthropic got all day.

Maybe mom and pop do have a valuation discipline after all. Or maybe, as the title of Vanda's note suggests, they simply ran out of tokens.

Four More Days To Find Out Who's Left To Buy

Patel is careful not to call time on the retail bid. He points out that SpaceX's debut accounted for only 29% of what retail bought in its first week, with days two through five adding another $287 million. If Anthropic follows the same path, the first week could still end up around $200 million.

We're skeptical, and probably for the reason regular readers expect. As we documented in June ("'But A Whimper': Retail Euphoria In SpaceX Fizzles..."), the $405 million that retail put into SpaceX in its first five sessions came while the stock was going straight up, from a $150 open to a record $225 by day three. Retail chases green candles. Anthropic's first candle was a 13% slide from the open in a market that can't string two up days together, and tomorrow brings a monthly opex.

And the SpaceX sequel wasn't pretty. Once the stock stopped going up, retail flows collapsed within days, and five months later SPCX closed today at $138, some $12 below its first print. Everyone who chased that open and held is still underwater.

So maybe retail comes back on Friday with fresh buy tokens and Vanda's $200 million first week materializes. More likely, in our view, day one was the high-water mark: the leveraged crowd already has its exposure on Hyperliquid, the pros are sitting at five-year lows in net leverage and in no hurry to add, and roughly $12 billion of $83 stock is sitting in retail brokerage accounts with a 17% gain and a selling window that only gets wider from here.

At SpaceX, the question after day one was how much more retail would buy. At Anthropic, it's how much more it has left to sell.

We'll check back when Vanda has the first week's tally.